Broken Lizard is Apparently Coming Up with New Sequels

It feels like it’s been a while, and it probably has, since Super Troopers 2 came out, but the guys from Broken Lizard are far from done despite their foray to the small screen for Tacoma FD. It sounds as though they might have one project on the line at the moment before thinking about sequels to Super Troopers and even to Beerfest, which would be l kinds of cool since the end of Beerfest featured a short spot with Willie Nelson and the guys heading into another competition that could give birth to Potfest, which opens up all kinds of ideas. There’s no way of knowing how Super Troopers 3 would turn out at this point since it would likely see the guys returning to their jobs as American police officers seeing how the second movie ended, but it does feel fair to say that they’d be every bit as hilarious since the second movie was different in a few ways but was a return to the hilarity that Broken Lizard has been known for over the years. As far as when any of these movies are bound to hit theaters it’s tough to say since nothing is fully set at the moment and it’s likely that it will take some time to get everything in order.
Hearing that this group is working on sequels, however, is bound to get a lot of fans thinking about what they could possibly see or expect in the days to come since upon seeing some of their earlier movies a lot of people can’t help but think that these guys are among the funniest bunch in show business today. Some might want to debate this, but the truth is that these individuals have been responsible for some of the funniest movies of the past couple of decades. Trying to anticipate what they’re about to do has been kind of tough since a lot of people had an idea of what Super Troopers 2 would be like, and the way it turned out surprised a lot of people.
On top of all this, one has to imagine that they’ll attempt to bring in another well-known celebrity or two since throughout all of their movies thus far they’ve been able to nab a few very famous individuals that have helped to push the story along. Just for an example, Bill Paxton was one of the main characters in Club Dread, Michael Clarke Duncan was a part of The Slammin’ Salmon, Brian Cox was a big part of both Super Trooper movies, and even Lynda Carter made an appearance, as did Daniel von Bargen. Granted, Paxton, Duncan, and Bargen passed away a while back, but they were important aspects of each story that helped to make it better. As for Beerfest, Cloris Leachman, Mo’Nique, and Jurgen Prochnow helped to make that movie what it was, and it came off as something that could possibly keep moving forward if Potfest actually becomes something. Given the looser restrictions and overall feelings toward marijuana in the USA at this time, it could be something that people might really enjoy or it might be another direct-to-video moment that would still be worth the money.
Right now it would appear that everything is still in the writing stage and that we might have a long time to wait until something happens. But one can bet that when it does that we’re going to see a good amount of attention given to Broken Lizard as a result. One of the best things to say about this group is that while they’re always working on something they’re not being thrust into the forefront of the entertainment world to be exploited and otherwise used up. Instead, they’re kind of like a party that one gets to experience every so often, a real barn-burner that is better off being seen every so often instead of all the time since it keeps the fun alive instead of constantly hammering home the idea that it’s supposed to be an instant classic. The cult status that Broken Lizard’s movies have reached has been great since they’re the types of movies that one can talk about and feel genuinely surprised when another person knows exactly what they’re talking about.
Super Troopers was undoubtedly one of the funniest movies these guys have ever come up with, and the fact that there might be a third on the way is enough to wonder if it’s going to start to fizzle out eventually or if it’s going to be able to keep moving forward in a manner that will keep the fun alive while possibly bringing in younger talent to tease a legacy of some kind. That’s an odd thought to have for certain, but it’s also one that might be realistic since the guys aren’t getting any younger.