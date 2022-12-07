A Tribute To Kristie Alley From Ex-Husband Parker Stevenson

Kristie Alley was an iconic award-winning actress celebrated by all. This wasn’t only because of how perfect and elegant she was but also because of her flaws. It was her authenticity that set her apart from everyone else. It was a huge loss to our world when the actress’ death was confirmed on Monday evening due to colon cancer.
Parker’s Message to Kristie Alley
Her most treasured loved ones have come forward to share with us their grief including that of her ex-husband, Parker Stevenson. The two were married for about 14 years and had two children. As parker mourned the death of Alley, he took to Instagram and shared a message. It expressed nothing but gratitude and love for each and every moment they had spent together.
“Dear Kirstie, I am so grateful for our years together and for the two incredibly beautiful children and now grandchildren that we have. You will be missed. With love, Parker.”
Kristie Alley and Parker’s Marriage
Parker and Alley had been married from 1983 to 1997 and had Lillie who is now 28 years old. They also had True who is now 30. Parker also posted alongside his heartfelt words a throwback photo that shows him and Alley grabbing onto his grey shirt as they smiled at the camera.
How The Two Met
Before her marriage to Parker, Alley was married to Bob Alley in 1970, but the two decided to call it quits in 1977. Alley and Parker then later met at a bar and it was simply love at first sight. The two were already famous actors at the time but you wouldn’t believe that Kristie didn’t recognize the “Hardy Boys” star. I guess this was a really good thing because it just showed that their attraction to each other was pure and real. It wasn’t pressured by the everyday worries of a Hollywood star.
Kristie was having drinks with her roommate and when she saw Parker, she turned to her and said, “For him, I would die.” We honestly don’t know what the two were talking about but that was simply ethereal. She didn’t die for him, but she did walk down the aisle for him.
Kristie’s and Parker’s Wedding
Kristie Alley said “I do,” to Parker Stevenson in December 1983. This became Kristie’s second marriage. Following Parker’s heartfelt post on her death, we can tell that it was one full of love and cherished moments. Even though they eventually grew apart.
In 1992, Kristie and Parker welcomed their first son William through adoption. They also adopted the now beautiful Lillie in 1995 before they got divorced later in 1997. Their bond started a generation that will live to honor her legacy. True got his first son in 2016 making Kristie and Parker grandparents to the baby boy Waylon Tripp. In 2017, Lillie also gave the couple another grandson, Ripp Woodrow Graham.
William and Lillie’s Message to Kristie Alley
Kristie’s two loving children broke the sad news to the world on Monday. They explained to us that the sensation had passed away. The message showed not only the love that they had for their mother but also reminded us what a beautiful and strong soul Kristie was. It gave us a light of Kristie as a nurturer, a side only a few had experienced.
“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce, and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”
No words can begin to describe the heartache that all of Kristie’s closest loved ones must feel. In a show of strength, William and Lillie did not forget to thank each person at Moffitt Cancer Center. From the nurses to the doctors who cared for and supported Kristie Alley. They continue in their heartbreaking message to describe Kristie’s zest and passion for life. They describe her love for every family member and her dear animals.
The actress was a force to be reckoned with and her death has surely left a gap that cannot be filled.