Denzel Washington, Most Nominated Black Actor In Oscar History

“I think a role model is a mentor – someone you see daily, and you learn from them.”- Denzel Washington.

The sensation is, simply put, the most incredible actor of our time. For more than three decades, Denzel Washington has given us stellar performance after stellar performance, starring in films that compel you. His talent is rare, and one is seized with a new sort of respect every time he makes an appearance, be it a hit film or just a simple talk.

Credit: @denzelwashington.official

His net worth is well over a staggering $280 million, which was certainly expected of the accolade. Denzel became the second black actor ever to win an Oscar Award, and he currently holds the record for Most Nominated Black Actor in Oscar History. An honor undoubtedly deserved. At the end of every year, the icon earns around $60 million from his acting, directing, and producing careers.

The Personal Life Of Denzel Washington

Denzel married the beautiful Paulette Pearson in 1983 after meeting in 1997 on set. The film was about Wilma, and it was his first-ever significant role. The lovely couple has four children, John, Katia, Olivia, and Malcolm. The actor is a devoted Christian and even contemplated a path in preaching.

Credit: @thetoptea

His Career

Denzel Washington is known for his penchant for taking on challenging roles and portraying them to perfection. He has played the most compassionate heroes, the cruelest villains, and the typical regular person living somewhere in between, and he’s always brilliant no matter where he goes on that spectrum.

Washington got his big break in 1981 when he landed a spot on the successful medical drama “St. Elsewhere,” where he starred as Dr. Phillip Chandler. Other stellar films he was a part of included “Licence to Kill” and “Glory,” to name a few.

Denzel Washington’s Box Office Hits

When he’s in a film, everyone’s paying attention! Washington’s star rose quickly as he showed off his incredible talent. Some of the Hits the sensation has starred in include Malcolm X, The Pelican Brief, Philadelphia, Courage Under Fire, Training Day, Virtuosity, and Fallen. I cannot name all of his 50-plus movies.

Credit: @bkvisuals_

His Awards And Nominations

Denzel Washington received an Oscar Nomination for Best Supporting Actor in 1988 for “Cry Freedom.” In 1989 he won an award for his work in “Glory.” This was followed by another Oscar win for Best Actor in 2002 for “Training Day.” In the MTV Movie & TV Awards, Denzel Washington won Best Villain for “ Training Day” and Best Actor for Malcolm X. The Golden Globe Award show has also added to the actor’s long list of accolades for Best Actor in “The Hurricane” and Best Supporting Actor for “Glory.”

He received three honorary doctorate degrees. In 1991 from his alma mater, Fordham University, for having “impressively succeeded in exploring the edge of his multi-faceted talent.” In 2007 he was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Humanities from Morehouse College, and in 2011, the University of Pennsylvania bestowed him with an honorary Doctor of Arts degree.

Credit: @denzelwashington.official

Denzel Washington’s Philanthropy

“At the end of the day, it’s not about what you have or even what you’ve accomplished. It’s about what you’ve done with those accomplishments. It is about who you’ve lifted and who you’ve made better. It’s about what you’ve given back.” Denzel Washington.

Following his strong belief in giving back to the community, the sensation has barely kept his fat paychecks to himself. Denzel has been the backbone of countless organizations, giving them financial support and, most of all, his personal support. One of these esteemed organizations is the Boys & Girls Club of America, where he has been the spokesperson since 1993 and was honored with the opportunity to become a board member in 1995.

Credit: @denzelwashington_official

The Nelson Mandela’s Children Fund has also been an important part of his work. Other organizations include Fordham and Wiley College and the Fisher House Foundation. Denzel Washington has not left out his role in the church. He contributed substantially to constructing the New West Angeles Church of God in Christ in Los Angeles in 1995. The amount of good the icon has done in this world is countless.

“At your highest moment, be careful; that’s when the devil comes for you.” Denzel’s parting shot to Will Smith after the slap.

 

