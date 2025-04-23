Brittany Cartwright Says Jax Taylor Still Controlling Her Life

Bravolebrity Brittany Cartwright recently opened up about how much control her ex, Jax Taylor, still has over her life. She commented on various negative aspects of their relationship during the recent promotions of The Valley Season 2. 

While talking to US Weekly on April 11, 2025, Cartwright stated that the father and co-parent of her son, Taylor, is still very much interested in her personal life and does not hold back from asking her uncomfortable questions about it. She has, however, not kept mum about the turbulence in her relationship with The Valley co-star, both before and after their separation, either. Cartwright has time and again insisted that people are unaware of the true dynamics between the duo, despite the highly publicized nature of their marriage. 

Cartwright then emphasized the extremely controlling nature of her ex-husband and shared that he’s always wondering about what I’m up to. Her exact words, Just the controlling aspect of everything wanting to know where I’m at, what I’m doing 24/7.”  She then went on to add that despite their relationship being over now, “it’s weird that I still feel like he’s controlling things in my life,” she said of their current interactions. “He’s super, super controlling in different ways. I feel like I haven’t spoken about how negative things really have been between us,” revealing her struggles to break free in spite of divorcing him.

Previously, during the launch of The Valley’s Season 2 trailer, she had accused Taylor of surveilling her, as well as seeing other women. However, Taylor completely denied such accusations and commented, “It was not like that at all. It was just, again, her creating her own narrative. I would own it. I would say it.

Cartwright Further Revealed How All Her Trust In Taylor Is Gone

Brittany cartwright and jax taylor from the valley

Image via Felix Kunze/Bravo

While addressing Taylor’s long battle with substance abuse, Cartwright expressed her empathy by saying she wants to be Taylor’s “biggest supporter,” but she simultaneously pointed out that all her trust is gone and that it is going to be a very lengthy process to rebuild it. 

While speaking of the criticisms accusing her of talking about her relationship “all the time,” she said that she is simply responding to other people’s comments and assumptions about her relationship and protecting herself. She remarked, “I’m defending myself for things that were said, and podcasts and different things.”

The Valley Season 2 premiered on April 15, 2025, where the two of them can be seen navigating their post-divorce life together. Cartwright has also insinuated that the audiences will now finally be able to see how hard it has been for her to put up with her ex-husband.  The previous season of the show, as well as new episodes, are later available to stream on Peacock.

the valley show poster featuring brittany cartwright The Valley
Cast Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, Kristen Doute, Luke Broderick, Danny Booko, Nia Booko, Janet Caperna, Jason Caperna, Jesse Lally, Michelle Saniei, Jasmine Goode, Zack Wickham
Release Date Season 1 premiered on March 19, 2024; Season 2 premiered on April 15, 2025
Stream On Bravo (Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET); episodes available next day on Peacock
Directed by

Alex Baskin, Jessica Chesler and more
Produced by Executive Producers: Alex Baskin, Jessica Chesler, Lucilla D’Agostino, Jeff Festa, Josh Halpert, Chaz Morgan, Barry Poznick, Ryan Revel, Aaron Rothman, Anne Swan, Lisa Vanderpump
Based On Spin-off of Vanderpump Rules
Plot Summary Follows a group of close friends as they transition from the nightlife of West Hollywood to family life in the San Fernando Valley, navigating relationships, parenthood, and personal growth.
Musical Elements The theme song was written and produced by Saint Rogue
Current Status Season 2 currently airing; new episodes premiere Tuesdays on Bravo and stream the following day on Peacock

 

