Five Celebrity Couples Who Remained Friends After Ending Their Relationships

Sam Hunt sings that breaking up was easy in the 90s. We don’t know about that, but we get his point. Back then, seeing your ex was only something you did in person. He or she wasn’t all over your newsfeed. You didn’t even have a newsfeed. It was different for celebs in the 90s, though. They didn’t have social media, but they did have tabloids. While the average Joe didn’t see photos of their ex out and about with someone else, celebrities did. Of course, there are always celebrities who ended their romantic relationships but remained friends. Even when it seemed like things ended poorly, some couples held their heads high and ignored the negativity. Which celebrity couples are still friendly with their exes?
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston
This one is a big one. They were the “it” couple of the early 2000s, and everyone was personally offended when he ended his marriage to Aniston to be with Angelina Jolie. Even before Team Edward and Team Jacob, there was Team Jen or Team Angelina. Allegedly, Pitt and Jolie fell hard for one another while filming their movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith. However, they reportedly did not do anything about it until he told his wife, Aniston, that he wanted a divorce. Their marriage did not work, and his new relationship was everywhere all the time. However, these two allegedly managed to remain friendly throughout the years. They are both intensely private about the things that happened in their marriage and their subsequent divorce. However, they are rumored to be friendly.
Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey
The celebrity universe is fraught with rumors about Mariah Cary (She’s a diva. She’s high maintenance. She doesn’t like other women, and she’s a problem.). We don’t know anything about that, but we do know she’s friendly with her ex. They do, of course, share a set of twins. They regularly spend time together as a family. They may do so for the sake of their kids, and it’s sweet. They clearly put their children first. This sets a lovely example for other failed marriages with children, and we have nothing negative to say about their arrangement.
Hugh Grant and Elizabeth Hurley
Do you remember the relationship they had? They were together for a while in the 90s when he did the unthinkable. He cheated on his beautiful girlfriend with a sex worker. More specifically, he was arrested with her. The two were in a car together in Los Angeles when they were approached by police and taken into custody. Therefore, the cheating scandal didn’t just rock their world privately. It rocked the entire world. She was humiliated and hurt. He was crucified in the press. Things did not end well between them. Ironically, however, these two remained good friends. Hurley has called Grant her oldest friend, and she is even friends with his wife.
Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow
Their marriage surprised their world. Their subsequent divorce may have surprised the world even more. Despite not seeing them working together at first, the world fell for this couple. They are very proud parents of two children, and they remain close. Their friendship is a sweet one, and it’s another one that sets a good example. She sends him birthday love online. He hangs out with her and her new husband. They remain a tight family unit, and they always have. Their kids are their number one priority, but their friendship isn’t a forced one.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner
If anyone has a reason to be upset, it’s Jennifer Garner. She welcomed three kids with a man who suffered from addiction on and off throughout their decade-long marriage. She was beside him when he fell off the wagon. She supported him when he was down. He had an affair with their own children’s nanny. She’s had so many reasons over the course of the years to walk away and never look back. Yet, she doesn’t. She married this man, created three lives with him, and she’s still his friend. These two work through their issues for their kids, and we give her some serious credit for that.
Not every marriage that ends in divorce – or relationship in a break-up) ends on bad terms. Some people are just adult enough to put the past in the past and move on. These five couples are a prime example of this, including the ones where there are no kids in the picture. Kudos to these celebrities for not only managing their break-ups well.