Home
Entertainment
Five Celebrity Couples Who Remained Friends After Ending Their Relationships

Five Celebrity Couples Who Remained Friends After Ending Their Relationships

14 seconds ago

Sam Hunt sings that breaking up was easy in the 90s. We don’t know about that, but we get his point. Back then, seeing your ex was only something you did in person. He or she wasn’t all over your newsfeed. You didn’t even have a newsfeed. It was different for celebs in the 90s, though. They didn’t have social media, but they did have tabloids. While the average Joe didn’t see photos of their ex out and about with someone else, celebrities did. Of course, there are always celebrities who ended their romantic relationships but remained friends. Even when it seemed like things ended poorly, some couples held their heads high and ignored the negativity. Which celebrity couples are still friendly with their exes?

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

This one is a big one. They were the “it” couple of the early 2000s, and everyone was personally offended when he ended his marriage to Aniston to be with Angelina Jolie. Even before Team Edward and Team Jacob, there was Team Jen or Team Angelina. Allegedly, Pitt and Jolie fell hard for one another while filming their movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith. However, they reportedly did not do anything about it until he told his wife, Aniston, that he wanted a divorce. Their marriage did not work, and his new relationship was everywhere all the time. However, these two allegedly managed to remain friendly throughout the years. They are both intensely private about the things that happened in their marriage and their subsequent divorce. However, they are rumored to be friendly.

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey

The celebrity universe is fraught with rumors about Mariah Cary (She’s a diva. She’s high maintenance. She doesn’t like other women, and she’s a problem.). We don’t know anything about that, but we do know she’s friendly with her ex. They do, of course, share a set of twins. They regularly spend time together as a family. They may do so for the sake of their kids, and it’s sweet. They clearly put their children first. This sets a lovely example for other failed marriages with children, and we have nothing negative to say about their arrangement.

Hugh Grant and Elizabeth Hurley

Do you remember the relationship they had? They were together for a while in the 90s when he did the unthinkable. He cheated on his beautiful girlfriend with a sex worker. More specifically, he was arrested with her. The two were in a car together in Los Angeles when they were approached by police and taken into custody. Therefore, the cheating scandal didn’t just rock their world privately. It rocked the entire world. She was humiliated and hurt. He was crucified in the press. Things did not end well between them. Ironically, however, these two remained good friends. Hurley has called Grant her oldest friend, and she is even friends with his wife.

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow

Their marriage surprised their world. Their subsequent divorce may have surprised the world even more. Despite not seeing them working together at first, the world fell for this couple. They are very proud parents of two children, and they remain close. Their friendship is a sweet one, and it’s another one that sets a good example. She sends him birthday love online. He hangs out with her and her new husband. They remain a tight family unit, and they always have. Their kids are their number one priority, but their friendship isn’t a forced one.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

If anyone has a reason to be upset, it’s Jennifer Garner. She welcomed three kids with a man who suffered from addiction on and off throughout their decade-long marriage. She was beside him when he fell off the wagon. She supported him when he was down. He had an affair with their own children’s nanny. She’s had so many reasons over the course of the years to walk away and never look back. Yet, she doesn’t. She married this man, created three lives with him, and she’s still his friend. These two work through their issues for their kids, and we give her some serious credit for that.

Not every marriage that ends in divorce – or relationship in a break-up) ends on bad terms. Some people are just adult enough to put the past in the past and move on. These five couples are a prime example of this, including the ones where there are no kids in the picture. Kudos to these celebrities for not only managing their break-ups well.

About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Michonne And Rick Will Be Getting Their Own Spinoff Series
The Five Best Real Housewives Returns of All Time
Magneto Will Lead The X-Men In The ’97 Series
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
“Treasure Planet” Turns 20 In 2022
“Gangs Of New York” Turns 20 In 2022
Five Movies To Watch When You’re Done With “Downton Abbey: A New Era”
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
Five Celebrity Couples Who Remained Friends After Ending Their Relationships
Five Celebrities Who Were Robbed of Their Personal Belongings
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kevin Frazier
Revisiting Netflix’s Devilman Crybaby
Is It Time To Put An End To The Pokemon Anime?
crunchyroll funimation merger sony
Funimation Content Moving to Crunchyroll
Characters On The Legend Of Korra That Deserve A Spin-off
Duke Nukem Is Finally Getting The Movie Treatment
Guy Uses Colonist IO to Propose to Girlfriend
Hogwarts Legacy Takes Us Right Into The Wizarding World
Fortnite turned Jokes into content
How Fortnite Turned Jokes Into Content