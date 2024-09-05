Brian Kelly: Exploring the Football Coach Career Highlights

With a career spanning over four decades, Brian Kelly has cemented his reputation as one of American college football’s most successful and innovative coaches. Brian Kelly was born in Everett, Massachusetts, on October 25, 1961. His love and passion for football was honed in college, where he played as a linebacker at Assumption College, in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Despite graduating with a bachelor’s degree in political science, Kelly chose to focus and contribute his talents to building football teams. From his early days shaping the fortunes of smaller programs to leading storied institutions like Notre Dame and LSU, Brian Kelly’s journey is marked by a relentless pursuit of excellence. Here’s a look at Brian Kelly’s career highlights as a football coach.
1983–1986: Brian Kelly’s Early Coaching Career
Brian Kelly began his coaching career as an assistant coach at Assumption College (his alma mater) in 1983, the same year he graduated. He began coaching the Assumption Greyhounds’ linebackers and served as the team’s defensive coordinator. Besides his work with the Assumption Greyhounds, Brian Kelly was also the University’s softball coach. He served in these positions from 1983 to 1986. Brian Kelly’s work ethic and understanding of the game quickly made him stand out.
1987–1988: Brian Kelly’s Growing Football Career
Brian Kelly became a staff member of Grand Valley State University (GVSU) in 1987. At the time, former football player and coach Tom Beck was the head coach of the Grand Valley State Lakers football team. It was Tom Beck who first offered Brian Kelly his first coaching job. Kelly began his professional football coaching career as a graduate assistant. About two years later, Kelly was promoted to defensive coordinator and then recruiting coordinator.
1991–2003: Brian Kelly’s First Taste of Success
By 1991, Brian Kelly had replaced Tom Beck as head coach, while Beck moved to Notre Dame as their offensive coordinator. Kelly began to establish his reputation as a coach with a strong football acumen and an ability to develop talent. From 1991 to 2003, Brian Kelly was the head coach of the Grand Valley State Lakers football team for 13 years. His tenure at GVSU was nothing short of remarkable. Under his leadership, the Lakers became a dominant force in Division II football.
Kelly’s innovative offensive schemes and emphasis on a strong defense led GVSU to national prominence. The highlight of Brian Kelly’s career at Grand Valley State came in 2002 and 2003 when he guided the Lakers to back-to-back NCAA Division II National Championships. In both seasons, Kelly was named AFCA Division II Coach of the Year and set several school records. Also, during his time at GVSU, Brian Kelly amassed a record of 118-35-2, solidifying his reputation as a coach capable of building and sustaining a winning program.
2004–2006: Brian Kelly’s Career at Central Michigan University
Brian Kelly’s success and track record at GVSU allowed him to prove himself at the Division I level. Brian Kelly replaced Mike DeBord as head coach of Central Michigan University’s (CMU) Chippewas team. Taking over a struggling program, Kelly implemented his winning philosophy and quickly turned CMU into a competitive team in the Mid-American Conference (MAC). From the 2004 to 2006 seasons with Kelly as head coach, the Chippewas finished with 4–7, 6–5, and 9–4 records, respectively, winning the MAC Championship in 2006. This qualified the Chippewas for their first Motor City Bowl in over a decade.
2006–2009: Brian Kelly’s Career & Records at University of Cincinnati
After he departed from Central Michigan University, Brian Kelly was appointed head coach of the University of Cincinnati’s Bearcats football team on December 3, 2006. Brian Kelly’s impact as head coach of the Bearcats was immediate. Although he was officially the head coach of the Bearcats, Kelly left most of his staff to help the Chippewas prepare for the 2006 Motor City Bowl. After winning the Motor City Bowl on December 26, 2006, the staff joined Kelly in Cincinnati.
Kelly coached the Cincinnati Bearcats to a 27–24 victory at the inaugural 2007 International Bowl on January 6, 2007. Brian Kelly led the Bearcats to victory in his first season as head coach with a 10–3 record. He also secured the team’s victory over Southern Miss with a 31–21 victory in the PapaJohns.com Bowl.
Brian Kelly continued with his record-creating streak in the second season, giving the Bearcats their first Big East title and winning all three traveling trophies. Unsurprisingly, he won Big East Coach of the Year in 2008. In his final season as the Bearcats head coach, Brian Kelly went undefeated with 12 straight victories in the regular season. Brian Kelly had left the Bearcats before their 51–24 loss against Florida Gators at the 2010 Sugar Bowl.
2010–2021: Brian Kelly’s Career at the University of Notre Dame
Brian Kelly replaced Charlie Weis as head coach of the University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team in 2010. He accepted the offer in December 2009. It became one of his most prestigious and challenging roles in college football. Although he won (23–12) his first game against the Purdue Boilermakers, he lost (28–24) his next game against the Michigan Wolverines. One of Kelly’s biggest losses in his career happened at Notre Dame. Although not football score-related, a student videographer, Declan Sullivan, was killed after falling from a collapsed hydraulic lift.
Despite a tight and tough first season with the Fighting Irish, Kelly secured them a place at the Sun Bowl, where they defeated the Miami Hurricanes 33–17. Brian Kelly served as head of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish team for 12 years, finishing with a 92–39 record. Kelly’s ability to recruit top talent, develop players, and maintain a high standard of performance made him one of the most successful coaches in Notre Dame’s history.
2022: Taking a New Challenge at Louisiana State University
Brian Kelly officially became the 33rd head coach of the LSU Tigers football program on November 30, 2021, after replacing Ed Orgeron. The move marked a new chapter in his football coaching career. Kelly took on the challenge of coaching in the highly competitive Southeastern Conference (SEC). At LSU, Brian Kelly sought an opportunity to test his coaching prowess against some of the best programs in the country. Kelly aims to bring the Tigers back to national championship contention as he had done in the past.
However, it wasn’t only the challenges that increased; Kelly’s salary reportedly tripled with his LSU contract. Brian Kelly received $9 million in 2022 compared to his $2.67 million salary in 2021. So far, Kelly has begun three seasons with the Tigers, from 2022 to 2024. However, Brian Kelly has lost all three opener games each season, losing 27–20 against the USC Trojans in the 2024 opener game. Brian Kelly was visibly upset during a press conference after the game. While coach Brian Kelly remains one of the best in the game, the NFL recently lost legendary football manager Sven-Goran Eriksson at age 76.
