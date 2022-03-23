Home
Things You Didn't Know
10 Things You Didn't Know about Brian Gajeski

Brian Gajeski is what most people would consider a good catch. Still, however, he hasn’t been able to find the woman that he wants to settle down with. Hopefully, that won’t be the case for much longer, though. Brian has decided to take matters into his own hands in an interesting way. He is a contestant on season four of Temptation Island and he’s hoping the show will introduce him to the love of his life. Throughout the season, Brian and a group of other single men will be living in a house with several beautiful women. The catch, however, is that all of the women are already in long-term relationships. Despite their relationship status, the women and their boyfriends have agreed to be part of an experiment that will put their connections to the test. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Brian Gajeski.

1. He’s From Wisconsin

One of the things about Brian that is sure to score him some cool points on Temptation Island is the fact that he is a wholesome midwestern boy. He was born and raised in the Green Bay, Wisconsin area and he’s very proud of his roots. From what we know, he still lives in Wisconsin.

2. He Studied Marketing

Brian’s education is something that he took very seriously. After graduating from high school, he went on to attend Carroll University in Wisconsin. He graduated from college in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a focus in marketing. While in college, Brian was also a member of the football team.

3. He Participated In Blackout Tuesday

For the most part, Brian appears to be a pretty private person. One thing we do know, though, is that he is passionate about human rights. In the summer of 2020, Brian participated in a virtual protest called Blackout Tuesday which was created so that people could show their solidarity with the fight to end racism.

4. He Owns A Gym

Good looks, charm, and a college degree aren’t the only things that Brian has going for him. He is also a successful entrepreneur who owns a gym called Bode Central. Brian enjoys helping people reach their health and fitness goals and he’s also passionate about building a community.

5. He Was Engaged

There are some cast members on Temptation Island who are relatively young and don’t have much relationship experience outside of the one they’re currently in. That’s not true for Brian, however. At 33 years old, Brian is no stranger to commitment and he was engaged in the past although they never made it down the aisle.

6. He’s All About Family

Family is something that is very high on Brian’s priority list. Not only does he want to start a family of his own, but he already has very close relationships with his loved ones. He enjoys spending time with them whenever he gets the chance. Brian’s love for family is a quality that lots of the women on Temptation Island will likely find attractive.

7. He’s Active on TikTok

Building a strong online presence has become very important to lots of people. Once someone gains a large (and engaged) online following, they can easily gain access to money-making opportunities. In addition to being active on Instagram, Brian is also a TikTok user. At the moment, Brian has fewer than 100 followers on TikTok, but that will probably change as the show gets further into the season.

8. He Doesn’t Have Any Other TV Experience

Some of Brian’s castmates already have some experience in the entertainment industry, but Brian isn’t one of them. He hasn’t been on any other TV shows and there’s nothing to indicate that he has ever auditioned for any other shows. Now that he’s gotten his foot in the door, he may decide to look for other opportunities.

9. He Hasn’t Been Single For Very Long

Brian’s bio on the USA website mentions that he called off his engagement about six years ago. However, it looks like that wasn’t his most recent relationship. Photos on his Instagram profile from 2020 show him with another woman named Lexie Hanus who he appeared to be dating at the time. Lexie’s profile shows a photo of them from as recently as February 2021.

10. He’s Passionate About Helping Others

Brian’s love for helping others extends far beyond his interest in health and fitness. He loves giving back to the community and he is especially drawn to causes that impact children and people with special needs. He always makes it a point to use his platform to raise awareness about these things.

