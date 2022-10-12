Brendan Fraser 2022

Brendan Fraser has been a notable actor, especially for his early 2000s work with The Mummy and George of the Jungle, among others. Still, over the last few years, it has been circulating that Brendan Fraser was blacklisted from Hollywood following his claims of sexual abuse from a Hollywood Foreign Press Association former president. While the other party claimed it was no fault of their own, an absence of Brendan Fraser in Hollywood was undoubtedly felt as roles that would have been seemingly perfect for the actor had no mention of him whatsoever, such as The Mummy reboot with Tom Cruise. Below, we’ve detailed the life of Brendan Fraser, from his early and most notable roles to his more modern roles since he started his comeback to Hollywood, and everything that happened to Brendan Fraser leading into 2022.
Brendan Fraser
As stated above, Brendan Fraser was a much more known actor when he was younger, with The Mummy and George of the Jungle, two completely different movies and genres that equally complimented the actor’s ability. However, Brendan Fraser had had an obstructive life since 2003 when he had his unfortunate sexual abuse situation, which ultimately pushed the actor out of the Hollywood he worked so hard to be acknowledged by. Since the career-abrupting event pivoted Brendan Fraser’s life in the opposite direction, he divorced, lost his mother, and ultimately halted his career. Although Fraser claimed that he wouldn’t use the exact term “blacklisted,” as the act was done by a former president of the HFPA, who holds no real power. However, he does blame the event for a mental health spiral and is responsible for at least a lack of work that Brendan Fraser was able to find, at least before leading into 2022.
Brendan Fraser Before 2022
With notable, stunt-heavy roles early in Branden Fraser’s career, such as swinging into trees, regardless of how fake they were, in George of the Jungle to his first actual action film with The Mummy, and other roles that put such a tole on Fraser’s body that he spent a total of 7 years getting surgeries on and off. Notable roles Brendan Fraser had earlier in his career, well before 2022 and leading into his eventual downfall and disappearance from Hollywood, include The Mummy movies, Airheads, Looney Tunes: Back in Action, Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star, Journey to the Center of the Earth, Inkheart, and the first G.I. Joe film. These roles were among just some of the most recognizable Brendan Fraser roles, even those that were uncredited cameos. However, Brendan Fraser claimed that the sexual harassment incident stunted his work. The only time he had gaps in work was in 2011 when he didn’t release anything. Then again, he had an actual hiatus, at least from movies, with no appearances from 2015 to 2018. However, starting in 2018, Brendan Fraser’s roles started to reminisce with fans more and more, as they once did, with the actor again comfortable in his life. With all of the previous and notable work that Brendan Fraser has done, the actor, amazingly, while he has never won a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, has received a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame.
Recent Work
In recent years, leading into 2022 and likely beyond, Brendan Fraser has been roped into many notable franchises and films. Still, television shows, a place where Brendan Fraser was never truly appreciated, have started to bring the actor back into the spotlight in a new way. While his face hasn’t been shown as often as his robotic, brain-swapped appearance, Brendan Fraser started to voice Robotman and portray Cliff Steele in the HBO Max series Doom Patrol after the character was introduced in a different universe in Titans. Brendan Fraser was also set to appear as the villain Firefly in Batgirl, but the movie was removed from Warner Bros’ releases schedule. Outside of his unique DC Comics character portrayal, Brendan Fraser has jumped toward 2022 with a new film appearance each year, even during the pandemic, since 2019, and has released this year and has upcoming work as well. While upcoming Brendan Fraser has two movies, fans can easily anticipate how they’re already panning out, including Killers of the Flower Moon and Brothers. While those two movies are sure to help build up the so-called “Brenaissance,” which has been dubbed the resurgence of Brendan Fraser and his career. However, outside of the highly-anticipated next season of Doom Patrol, Brendan Fraser most recently appeared in The Whale with Sadie Sink as a 600-pound man who, earlier in life, left his family for a new lover. However, he entered a state of depression and binge eating when she died and began to long for a relationship with his daughter once more.