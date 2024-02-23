Bewitched Cast: Who Starred in the Iconic Show?

Bewitched, the timeless and beloved classic series, enchanted audiences with its whimsical premise and endearing characters. The show followed the enchanting tale of Samantha Stephens, a suburban housewife with a magical secret – she was a witch. As she navigated the challenges of everyday life alongside her mortal husband, Darrin, hilarity ensued as Samantha’s magical powers inevitably caused chaos and comedic misunderstandings. From its debut in 1964 to its conclusion in 1972, Bewitched captivated viewers for eight seasons with its blend of humor, romance, and fantasy.
Over five decades later, its legacy and enduring appeal continue to resonate, as seen in the re-exploration of its themes in the 2005 film starring Will Ferrell and Nicole Kidman. While the movie paid homage to the beloved series, it was unable to capture the magic and charm that made the original Bewitched a beloved classic. As such, the original family series remains a beloved staple in television history, with its unique blend of magic and heartwarming storytelling ensuring its place as a timeless favourite for generations to come. So, let’s break down the Bewitched cast as we honour the show’s legacy.
Elizabeth Montgomery as Samantha Stephens
Elizabeth Montgomery‘s portrayal of Samantha Stephens in Bewitched showcased her remarkable talent and charm, solidifying her status as a television icon. Samantha was portrayed as a warm, nurturing, and kind-natured mother who just so happened to possess magical abilities. Despite her supernatural powers, Samantha was depicted as a loving and devoted wife to her mortal husband and a caring mother to her daughter.
Elizabeth Montgomery brought depth and complexity to the character, balancing Samantha’s supernatural abilities with her relatable emotions and struggles. It was her endearing portrayal of Samantha that resonated with audiences and catapulted Montgomery to worldwide stardom. While Montgomery appeared in various TV movies throughout her career, her role as Samantha Stephens in Bewitched remains her most iconic and long-lasting, cementing her legacy as one of the most beloved actresses in television history. Before she passed away on May 18, 1995, Elizabeth Montgomery’s last role was in Batman: The Animated Series, voicing a barmaid.
Dick York as Darrin Stephens (1964 – 1969)
Dick York‘s portrayal of Darrin Stephens amongst the dazzling Bewitched cast solidified him as a fan favourite on the beloved sitcom. As the long-suffering mortal married to the enchanting witch-turned-housewife, Samantha, York brought humour, charm, and exasperation to his role, creating a captivating dynamic with his co-star Elizabeth Montgomery. The on-screen chemistry between York and Montgomery was palpable, adding depth and authenticity to their characters’ relationship. While York’s role in Bewitched remains his most iconic and the role most synonymous with his superstardom, he also showcased his versatility in various movies such as Cowboy, and My Sister Eileen, as well as the Oscar-nominated film, Inherit the Wind.
York left Bewitched in 1969 and was taken over by Dick Sargent. After leaving the show, his acting career became rather sparse as his struggled with health issues. His last role came from the 1984 movie, High School U.S.A. However, outside of acting, York leveraged his fame for a greater cause. Having grown up during the Great Depression, he believed he understood the predicament of homeless people in the United States, therefore he dedicated a large portion of his later years to working towards raising awareness around the issue of homelessness. York passed away on February 20, 1992, he was 63 years old.
Dick Sargent as Darrin Stephens (1969 – 1972)
After Dick York’s departure from the show, Dick Sargent swiftly stepped into the role of Darrin Stephens and joined the Bewitched cast for the show’s final three seasons. Despite his uncanny resemblance to York, Sargent wasn’t met with much of a warm welcome by fans who had grown to love York’s initial character. However, he soon managed to make the character his own and win over audiences with his unique charm and wit.
While the show’s ratings did suffer slightly in Sargent’s first season as fans had grown accustomed to York’s portrayal, he quickly turned things around and became iconic in his own right. Sargent’s ability to seamlessly transition into the role of Darrin Stephens and bring a fresh interpretation to the character helped breathe new life into the series and solidified his own place in television history. Outside of Bewitched, Sargent starred in iconic TV shows like Murder, She Wrote, Diff’rent Strokes, and the popular 80s movie Teen Witch. Dick Sargent passed away on July 9, 1994. He was 64 years of age.
Agnes Moorehead as Endora
Legendary actress Agnes Moorehead, a four-time Academy Award nominee, was one of the biggest stars of the 40’s and 50’s, gracing the silver screen in classics such as Citizen Kane and The Magnificent Ambersons. However, it was her iconic role as Endora in the legendary Bewitched cast that truly congealed her status as a television icon. Portraying the eccentric witch and mother of Samantha Stephens, Moorehead’s nuanced performance captivated audiences and earned her six Primetime Emmy nominations during her tenure on the show’s eight-season run. Endora’s sharp wit, formidable presence, and memorable one-liners became synonymous with Moorehead’s unparalleled talent and contributed greatly to the enduring popularity of Bewitched. Moorhead passed at away at the age of 73 on April 30, 1974.
David White as Larry Tate
David White served as the greatest comedic sidekick in the Bewitched cast, embodying the role of Larry Tate, Darrin Stephens’ unctuous boss. With his impeccable timing and flair for delivering hilariously sardonic lines, White brought a unique charm and wit to the character that made him a standout among the ensemble cast. As the bumbling yet endearing advertising executive, Larry Tate often found himself caught in the middle of Darrin’s domestic disputes with Samantha and Endora, leading to a variety of comedic scenarios and misunderstandings. Outside of this iconic role, White starred in classic movies like The Apartment, and Brewster’s Millions. His TV roles included the likes of The A-Team, Dallas, and The Twilight Zone. White passed away on November 27, 1990, at 74 years of age.
Erin Murphy as Tabatha Stephens
Erin Murphy, the youngest member of the Bewitched cast, made her debut as Tabatha Stephens in 1966, adding a touch of adorable charm to the already beloved sitcom. After the show ended, Murphy continued to showcase her talent through guest-starring roles on shows like Lassie, and by appearing in over 100 commercials. In addition to her acting career, Murphy ventured into the world of modelling, notably for Hang Ten swimwear. Beyond her early acting and modelling endeavours, she has also found success as a television host and correspondent, lending her expertise to programs on TVLand, Fox Reality Channel, and E!. Her last acting role came in 2017 with the TV movie, Life Interrupted. Want to catch up with the stars from another iconic TV series? Here’s the cast of King of Queens, then and now.
