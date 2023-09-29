Ruby in Supernatural: A Deep Dive into the Character

CW’s Supernatural is one of the most iconic sci-fi horror series of the 2000s, with a loyal fan base that’s grown for decades throughout its 15 seasons. From fighting demons to angels and vampires, the series follows two brothers, Sam Winchester (Jared Padelecki )and Dean Winchester ( Jensen Ackles) whose lives revolve around hunting the supernatural beings in the world. While the Winchesters are the main draw of the series, Sam and Ruby’s relationship was one of the most iconic pairings in its earlier seasons.
Although their relationship isn’t healthy and only lasts two seasons, it greatly impacts Sam and Dean’s life and future. Ruby came into Sam’s life when he was at his lowest, and taking advantage of the situation, makes him addicted to her and her blood. However much these two cared for each other, they just weren’t meant to be. Here is everything you need to know about Ruby from Supernatural.
Who Is Ruby in Supernatural?
Ruby was once a human who died during the Black Death in Europe in the 1300s. When she was alive, Ruby was a witch who got her powers by selling her soul to Astaroth, so when she dies, her soul goes to hell. She is tortured until she becomes a demon, working alongside other demons like Anael. When the gates of hell are opened in season 2, Ruby is one of the demons who escape.
She first appeared in season 3 after Azazel’s death and was hell-bent on Lucifer’s return. Because Sam Winchester was the only remaining special child who could break the seal of Lucifer’s cage, she had to find and protect him. When they meet, it’s revealed that Ruby is regarded as a traitor in hell because only she and Lilith knew about the plan to free Lucifer.
Sam and Ruby’s Relationship in Supernatural
At this time, Dean is in hell, and Ruby offers to help Sam get him out, which he later finds out to be false. Despite the deceit from the demon, Sam has no option but to accept help from Ruby, which turns out to be a wrong decision because Ruby gets him addicted to demon blood. Their relationship grows stronger, and they get intimate while Sam is grieving the loss of his brother. Ruby molded Sam into the perfect vessel for Lucifer, but in order to free him, Lilith had to die. While Ruby and Sam were friends, Ruby and Dean were very reluctant alli . When her plan is discovered, Dean uses the demon-killing knife and kills Ruby as Sam restrains her.
Actresses Who Portrayed Ruby in Supernatural
While Sam and Dean were the stars of the series, one fan-favorite characters included the demon Ruby, who Genevieve Corstese and Katie Cassidy played. At the time, the story needed a villain who could sometimes act as an ally to the team and she was the perfect fit. Katie Cassidy appeared to play Ruby in Supernatural season 3.
Supernatural fans praised Cassidy’s portrayal of the character. So when she was recast, fans had questions that needed answers. Supernatural showrunner Eric Kripke says that budgetary cuts forced them to make the change. They could also have been considering getting rid of her character at the time because they didn’t know what to do with her story. Cassidy would, however, leave the role for another role in CBS’s Harper’s Island after the third season. She would later get a starring role in CW’s Arrow.
Genevieve Cortese took on the role in Supernatural season four. She had an interesting relationship with Sam, but when the Winchesters discover her sinister plan, they end up killing her. Genevieve would later date Padelecki in real life and get married. They now have children together and were back on screen together for another CW series, Walker. Genevieve reprised her role in Supernatural’s final season, and fans were excited.
Ruby is a very important character in Supernatural because of what she did. Without her, Sam would never have been addicted to demon blood, which created an internal battle for episodes to come. Because of her, Sam got a taste of what it’s like to be a demon as well as his abilities to exorcise and kill demons. Despite all the manipulation, Ruby actually cared and loved Sam, even if it was in a devious way.