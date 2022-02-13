Which “Psych” Character Matches Your Zodiac Sign?

Since its premiere in 2006, Psych has exceeded every expectation that was set out for the series. Despite repetitive negative critique, the ardent fans of Psych made 8 seasons and 3 movies possible for the series. With no end in sight, Psych continues to shut critics up and please fans around the globe. So, which one of these posers matches your zodiac sign? Let’s find out!
Aries – Carlton Lassiter
Here’s the thing about Aries; they really don’t try to be the antagonist, even if that’s the role they often play. They are natural dissenters and skeptics, both of which are trademarks of Lassiter’s personality. As a fire sign, he can get frustrated and worked up easily (mostly due to Shawn’s air sign tendencies); unable to see bigger pictures or schemes. Lassiter is a hard worker, and expects the recognition for his work (looking at you, fire signs), which can be derailed by those around him. Nonetheless, you know where his loyalties lie, and he’s not someone you want to get on the bad side of.
Taurus – Henry Spencer
If there’s one thing about Taurus’ that is universally true, it’s their consistency and stability. While Shawn’s relationship with his father is strained, and Henry has a very gruff exterior, he will always be there if Shawn needs him. He’s always had Shawn’s best interest at heart, in one way or another, and trained him to be the incredible detective he is as an adult. Henry isn’t getting any ‘Father of the Year’ awards any time soon, but he does genuinely care for his son, even if he can’t express it. Classic Taurus.
Gemini – Mr. Yang
As one of the only recurring criminals on the show, Mr. Yang wears many faces and personalities. Only a Gemini would have the ability to disguise themselves in plain sight and manipulate the people around them so effectively. Gemini’s weakness is their heart, because when they fall they fall hard; so, it makes sense that Mr. Yang’s relationship with Shawn is one of two air signs. Fiercely independent, relentless in pursuit, and unaffected by the damage they cause; that’s a Gemini, folks. Sorry, Gemini, you know I live for you.
Cancer – Burton “Gus” Guster
This one was so obvious it hurt. Gus’ anxious nature, combined with his deep love for the people in his life lead me to believe this guy is a water sign. On top of that, he’s remarkably quick-witted and is able to keep up with Shawn’s sporadic pacing (which at times can be a challenge); all of that says Cancer to me. He’s the ardent best friend, who doesn’t mind staying out of the driver’s seat. While at times Gus can be clumsy and fumble socially, he’s got a heart of gold, and that’s what you Cancer’s are all about.
Leo – Mary Lightly
Now, this one was tough. No one on the show really gives me Leo energy, but I could see Mary being a Leo. As a fire sign, Mary can become too invested and passionate for his own good, getting wrapped up in an obsession for Mr. Yang. They are often unable to admit when they have an issue, as we see with Mary and his emotional attachment to his work. Leo’s aren’t always the main characters that we expect them to be; sometimes the intelligent Leo will hide their power until the moment it’s needed for them to use it.
Virgo – Karen Vick
Chief Vick is such a Virgo. As the boss lady of the SBPD, Karen proves that she’s the hardest worker in the precinct, and often the most reliable and responsible. She’s a natural leader, something that is common amongst Virgo’s. While she isn’t the best at communicating feelings or expressing herself, she makes up for what she lacks with keen intelligence, a decisive nature, and a true, authentic, confidence. We stan you, Virgo. There’s a reason Beyoncé is a Virgo.
Libra – Woody the Coroner
As the great balancer of the zodiac, Libra’s can often go unnoticed and under appreciated. Woody, like most Libra’s, is a quirky and unique character; harnessing the natural charisma and unconventionality that air signs have. Specifically, Woody is seen to be consistent and responsible, which are two hallmarks of a typical Libra. While Woody may not be the star of the show, his role is important, and the SBPD wouldn’t be able to solve cases without him; Libra’s are often the glue that bind us together.
Scorpio – Madeleine Spencer
This one wasn’t as obvious as some of the others. Here’s what I’m getting from Madeleine: a protective mother, who rekindles a former flame, and uses her intellect to manipulate situations around her. That’s a Scorpio, ma’am. Scorpio’s have an uncanny ability to make us feel deeply cared for or nervous for their next move; you never really know what you’re going to get, and that’s the way Scorpio’s like it. She’s a fierce woman, with a raw confidence that can shake every person she comes in contact with.
Sagittarius – Pierre Despereaux
Sagittarius’ don’t take life too seriously, and they’re the most intelligent of the fire signs, so they can be quite dangerous when totally unchecked. Pierre exhibits every classic characteristics of a Sag; impulsivity, quick-wit, strategic thinking, and natural charm. It makes sense that a high-profile, high-stakes thief would be a Sag. They tend to love chaos just for the sake of chaos sometimes; even putting it before their self-interests.
Capricorn – Juliet “Jules” O’Hara
Jules is an obvious Capricorn. As an earth sign, she’s grounded and responsible. As a Capricorn, specifically, she shows that she’s dedicated to her work, and puts a very heavy emphasis on how important her job is to her own self-worth. Being a great detective, to her, means that she’s a complete person, and that’s a total Capricorn move. While she can struggle with confidence and self-assurance, like most Capricorns, she’s a total baddie that you do not want to cross.
Aquarius – Shawn Spencer
Another obvious choice here. Shawn screams ‘air sign’; his observation, natural intelligence, lack of common sense, and disregard for precedence. He’s never afraid to be unconventional and take the road less traveled, which tells me he’s an Aquarius. While Aquarius’ heads can be in the clouds sometimes, they are remarkably observant and intuitive, which lends itself to Shawn’s unique skills. They embrace what makes them different from the herd, and have no problem standing up for what they believe is right.
Pisces – Buzz McNab
Buzz gives me big Pisces energy. He’s the lovable and clumsy guy that helps Shawn and Gus by accident sometimes. If that doesn’t say, “I’m a Pisces”, I don’t know what does. He exhibits natural empathy, genuine care for the people around him (even if they aren’t close), and is a great compromiser. Pisces are often geared towards keeping the peace and avoiding confrontation, which is something we see Buzz do nearly every time he’s on screen. You’re often the best of us, Pisces, and we should protect you at all costs.