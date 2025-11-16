40 Times People Found Lowkey Horrifying Pictures From The Past And Just Had To Share Them Online (New Pics)

by

Chills run down your spine, the little hairs standing up as if to applaud a wonderful performance, all the while a beating drum plays in your ears, your heart picking up the pace. You stare unblinkingly, eyes wide, forehead scrunched up in flustered unknowing. Should you run? Should you hide? Should their smile be as wide? 

A sense of the creeps is both unsettling and intriguing. It brings forth a sense of morbid curiosity, leading into a dark hole that is difficult to escape from. And so, dear readers, Bored Panda’s back to bring you more of the creepiest pictures from the recent past, as shared by the Reddit community called Creepy Old Pics

They’re joyful, they’re satisfying, and they make you question the reality you live in. What could be better? Make sure to upvote your favorites as you’re scrolling through this list. What’s the creepiest thing you’ve ever seen? Let us know in the comments below! But now, grab your teddy bear, turn off the lights, and let’s get into it!  

More info: Reddit 

#1 Found This Old Photo Inside The Wall In The Attic

Image source: Kosmosaik

#2 Penny Auction At Foreclosed Michigan Farm (1936). At Penny Auctions Farmers Would Conspire To Offer Low Bids, Resulting In A Low Return To The Creditor. The Final Buyer Would Then Return The Property To The Destitute Farmer Hangman Nooses Served As A Warning To Squirrely Bidders

Image source: carmensax

#3 This Isn’t How It Looked In My Memory-1980s

Image source: LoneShark81

#4 Santa Got Ahold Of The Good Snow This Year

Image source: PleasantChaos0_0

#5 Colorized Photo Of Rasputin With Tsarina Alexandra Fyodorovna, Her Children And Their Nurse, 1908

Image source: Star_Ship_55

#6 My Wife Grew Up Staring At This Picture. No One Can Remember If There Was A Person Behind The Kids, Or A Trick Of The Light

Image source: Kombucha_drunk

#7 Patient Brutally Restrained In A Mental Institution, France Circa 1900

Image source: Runoco

#8 A Suffragette Is Force-Fed In Hm Prison Holloway In The UK During Hunger Strikes For Women’s Suffrage, Circa 1911

Image source: Scaulbylausis

#9 Jacob Miller (1829-1917), Shot In The Head At Chickamauga In 1863 And Walked It Off

Image source: Star_Ship_55

#10 A Baby Found During The Clean Up Of The Chernobyl Accident Is Pushed In A Carriage By A Liquidator, 1986

Image source: keeperofthecan

#11 On The Feast Of St. Nicholas In The Town Of Bad Mitterndorf, Austria. St Nicholas Parades Through The Village On A White Horse Followed By The Krampus, Who Warn The Kids To Be Good, Or Else

Image source: JankCranky

#12 Violet “Queen Of Sinking Ships” Jessop Who Was On The Olympic When It Crashed, Titanic When It Hit An Iceberg, And The Britannic When A Mine Sank It, All Within The Span Of 5 Years. Coincidence?

Image source: chomskyhonk69

#13 1930’s Baby Rattle

Image source: carmensax

#14 The Twins That Inspired The Twins Of Tim Burton’s Miss Pergerine’s Home For Peculiar Children, C. 1900s

Image source: MissNightTerrors

#15 Cleaning Day At A Church In Leipzig, Germany (1920)

Image source: reddit.com

#16 Denken Sie An Die Kinder

Image source: Familiar_Big3322

#17 Disney Sends This Guy Out Everytime Some Kid Talks About Bruno

Image source: PleasantChaos0_0

#18 Vibration Therapy, A Treatment For Headaches In The 1890s

Image source: Torquemada1970

#19 New Year In A Psychiatric Hospital, Moscow, 1988. Photographer: Pavel Krivtsov

Image source: Star_Ship_55

#20 Not Sure What Was Going On Here

Image source: jasonvoorhees2582

#21 Old Photo Of (Twins? Sisters?) With One Scratched Out. Cant Help But Wonder At The Context – Likely Late 1800’s Early 1900’s

Image source: gwynsbooty

#22 The Catholic Church With The Nazi Third Reich

Image source: reddit.com

#23 Ted Bundy With Carol Bartholomew As He Helped With The Dishes After A Birthday Party, 1975

Image source: JankCranky

#24 The Mask Worn By Edward Paisnel, The Notorious ‘Beast Of Jersey’ When Attacking His Victims, C 1957

Image source: MissNightTerrors

#25 Still From British Movie “First Men On The Moon” From 1919. Now A Lost Film

Image source: Feiruzz

#26 She Waits For The Second Coming

Image source: PleasantChaos0_0

#27 Bizarre Old School Disney Cosumes

Image source: WhoAmIToday451

#28 My Grandpa And His Sister 1946

Image source: SirSmokeALot4200

#29 Three French Circus Performers From Around 1900-1930

Image source: Star_Ship_55

#30 Austro-Hungarian Sailors Wearing Anti-Flash Protection Gear, Designed To Protect The Wearer From Short-Duration Flame Exposure And Heat, 1916

Image source: Star_Ship_55

#31 The Original Cast Of J.b. Priestley’s 1939 Play “Johnson Over Jordan”. It Is About A Dead Man Looking Over His Life From Limbo, And Requires The Cast To Wear Elaborate Masks

Image source: Star_Ship_55

#32 Go To Sleep….if You Can

Image source: Pleasant-Medicine739

#33 Mole People?

Image source: Pleasant-Medicine739

#34 Reminds Me Of The Shining… 1910s

Image source: MissNightTerrors

#35 “Man Shrouded In A Cloak Standing On A Tiled Floor” From The Clonbrock Collection Circa 1890

Image source: Hermitically

#36 Dressed As The Michelin Man, Pre -1920s

Image source: MissNightTerrors

#37 A Trio Of Contortionists, London 1894

Image source: Star_Ship_55

#38 Old Halloween Photo

Image source: gghostwiththemost

#39 “Peregrinación” By Graciela Iturbide. Chalma, 1984

Image source: Star_Ship_55

#40 Department Store Mannequins Wearing Disney Character Costumes, 1937

Image source: cosmicmoods

