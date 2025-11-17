Boss Presents Employee’s PowerPoints As His Own, So They Put A Revealing Photo Of The CEO’s Daughter In One Of Them

by

We want to know if we’re meeting or exceeding expectations. Especially at work. Receiving recognition helps us know that our coworkers and bosses value our contributions to the team.

So when Reddit user u/MJB17‘s superior started repeatedly stealing credit for their accomplishments, the employee couldn’t keep silent. In a recent post on the subreddit r/PettyRevenge, they explained how they sabotaged the guy’s PowerPoint presentation, which even got the jerk demoted.

This employee couldn’t just sit there while their boss took all the credit for their work

Boss Presents Employee&#8217;s PowerPoints As His Own, So They Put A Revealing Photo Of The CEO&#8217;s Daughter In One Of Them

Image credits: vladans (not the actual photo)

So they decided to add a few “surprises” to the guy’s PowerPoint presentation

Boss Presents Employee&#8217;s PowerPoints As His Own, So They Put A Revealing Photo Of The CEO&#8217;s Daughter In One Of Them
Boss Presents Employee&#8217;s PowerPoints As His Own, So They Put A Revealing Photo Of The CEO&#8217;s Daughter In One Of Them
Boss Presents Employee&#8217;s PowerPoints As His Own, So They Put A Revealing Photo Of The CEO&#8217;s Daughter In One Of Them
Boss Presents Employee&#8217;s PowerPoints As His Own, So They Put A Revealing Photo Of The CEO&#8217;s Daughter In One Of Them
Boss Presents Employee&#8217;s PowerPoints As His Own, So They Put A Revealing Photo Of The CEO&#8217;s Daughter In One Of Them
Boss Presents Employee&#8217;s PowerPoints As His Own, So They Put A Revealing Photo Of The CEO&#8217;s Daughter In One Of Them

Image credits: Bored Panda (not the actual photo)

Boss Presents Employee&#8217;s PowerPoints As His Own, So They Put A Revealing Photo Of The CEO&#8217;s Daughter In One Of Them
Boss Presents Employee&#8217;s PowerPoints As His Own, So They Put A Revealing Photo Of The CEO&#8217;s Daughter In One Of Them

Image credits: MJB17

In reality, our work doesn’t always speak for itself, so we have to advocate for it

Boss Presents Employee&#8217;s PowerPoints As His Own, So They Put A Revealing Photo Of The CEO&#8217;s Daughter In One Of Them

Image credits: Yan Krukau (not the actual photo)

When in 2019, the human resources firm Bamboo HR put together 24 potentially bad boss behaviors and asked more than 1,000 US-based employees in various roles to rate them from “totally acceptable” to “totally unacceptable,” taking credit for employees’ work was actually named to be the worst thing on that list. Obviously, it’s more than just infuriating; being pushed to the side like that can directly impact your career.

As much as we want to believe that our work speaks for itself, “in the real world, it matters who gets credit,” says Karen Dillon, author of the HBR Guide to Office Politics. “That all goes into the bank account of how much value you bring to the organization and plays into promotion decisions, raises, and assignments.” This is even more true when we talk about collaborative work, since it’s not immediately clear who has done what.

This is even more true when we talk about group projects

Boss Presents Employee&#8217;s PowerPoints As His Own, So They Put A Revealing Photo Of The CEO&#8217;s Daughter In One Of Them

Image credits: Campaign Creators (not the actual photo)

While it might be tempting to openly confront the people who take your ideas, experts highlight that you shouldn’t act in the heat of the moment. Here are some principles you should remember in this type of situation:

Do:

Don’t:

According to Dillon, making your boss shine is usually part of the gig. “You may not get credit for the idea or for slaving over the analysis, but hopefully your boss absorbs that you’re an important part of her team,” she explains.

But of course, as we just saw, not all of them are so thoughtful.

Boss Presents Employee&#8217;s PowerPoints As His Own, So They Put A Revealing Photo Of The CEO&#8217;s Daughter In One Of Them

Image credits: Rodeo Project Management Software (not the actual photo)

People had a lot to say about the OP’s payback

Boss Presents Employee&#8217;s PowerPoints As His Own, So They Put A Revealing Photo Of The CEO&#8217;s Daughter In One Of Them
Boss Presents Employee&#8217;s PowerPoints As His Own, So They Put A Revealing Photo Of The CEO&#8217;s Daughter In One Of Them
Boss Presents Employee&#8217;s PowerPoints As His Own, So They Put A Revealing Photo Of The CEO&#8217;s Daughter In One Of Them
Boss Presents Employee&#8217;s PowerPoints As His Own, So They Put A Revealing Photo Of The CEO&#8217;s Daughter In One Of Them
Boss Presents Employee&#8217;s PowerPoints As His Own, So They Put A Revealing Photo Of The CEO&#8217;s Daughter In One Of Them
Boss Presents Employee&#8217;s PowerPoints As His Own, So They Put A Revealing Photo Of The CEO&#8217;s Daughter In One Of Them
Boss Presents Employee&#8217;s PowerPoints As His Own, So They Put A Revealing Photo Of The CEO&#8217;s Daughter In One Of Them
Boss Presents Employee&#8217;s PowerPoints As His Own, So They Put A Revealing Photo Of The CEO&#8217;s Daughter In One Of Them
Boss Presents Employee&#8217;s PowerPoints As His Own, So They Put A Revealing Photo Of The CEO&#8217;s Daughter In One Of Them
Boss Presents Employee&#8217;s PowerPoints As His Own, So They Put A Revealing Photo Of The CEO&#8217;s Daughter In One Of Them
Boss Presents Employee&#8217;s PowerPoints As His Own, So They Put A Revealing Photo Of The CEO&#8217;s Daughter In One Of Them

And some even shared their own similar stories

Boss Presents Employee&#8217;s PowerPoints As His Own, So They Put A Revealing Photo Of The CEO&#8217;s Daughter In One Of Them
Boss Presents Employee&#8217;s PowerPoints As His Own, So They Put A Revealing Photo Of The CEO&#8217;s Daughter In One Of Them
Boss Presents Employee&#8217;s PowerPoints As His Own, So They Put A Revealing Photo Of The CEO&#8217;s Daughter In One Of Them
Boss Presents Employee&#8217;s PowerPoints As His Own, So They Put A Revealing Photo Of The CEO&#8217;s Daughter In One Of Them
Boss Presents Employee&#8217;s PowerPoints As His Own, So They Put A Revealing Photo Of The CEO&#8217;s Daughter In One Of Them

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Painted Dancing Dragons On Silk So That You Can Tango With Mystic Creatures
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, Draw What You Think I Look Like And Post The Result (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Five Things You Didn’t Know about Beat Shazam
3 min read
May, 30, 2017
More Invader Zim? Yes, Please!
3 min read
Apr, 6, 2017
Made From Vintage Wedding Gowns These Angels Support Covid-19 Relief
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Japanese Illustrator Shows How Humans Would Look If We Had Various Animals’ Bone Structures (14 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.