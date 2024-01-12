6 Times Celebrities Had the Best Comebacks in Interviews

Celebrities go through a lot during interviews. Most of the time, they can’t do anything but sit there because it’s part of the job. From ridiculous to offensive questions, many interviewers cross the line, given the chance to ask a celebrity a few questions. But you don’t want to get clapbacks from these celebrities listed below because they won’t take any prisoners when they don’t like the questions directed at them.
Some celebrities will take it in stride and try their best to answer as politically as possible, even if they reach their limit and decide to fight back. It’s not always pretty and can result in back and forth and some awkwardness after. Here are some of the most entertainment-worthy comebacks by celebrities during to watch.
1. Scarlett Johansson During The Avengers Interview
Scarlett Johansson is one of the OG Avengers and has been celebrated for her work portraying the feisty Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff. Being surrounded by handsome men during her press tours was fun because most of these co-workers were her friends. While this could be all right in most scenarios, it probably meant that most interviewers were also male. Unfortunately, it opened her to awkward questions during promo press runs. One of the most awkward ones was when she was paired with Jeremy Renner and asked whether she could wear underwear underneath her Black Widow costume.
But Johansson wasn’t about to answer this question. She replied, “You’re the fifth person to ask me that today. What’s going on? Since when did people start asking each other in interviews about their underwear?” Although the interviewer tried to explain himself, Johansson left it to his imagination. It was a very disrespectful question because it would never be asked of her male co-stars, but the actress handled it well, and the interviewer was lost for words and fumbled his way throughout the rest of the interview.
2. Keke Palmer on the Wendy Williams Show
When Wendy Willams was at the height of her career, she had several stars on her chat show, but one that rubbed fans the wrong way was with the talented Keke Palmer. In an earlier episode, Wendy Williams had downplayed her experience with the singer Trey Songz. Due to the seriousness of the situation, Keke wasn’t about to let Williams go with the wrong narrative. She told Williams, “I would have loved to turn on your show and see you be a little more compassionate and less accusatory, cause the gag is you wasn’t there!” Considering the sexual assault allegations that have come out about Trey Songz, she was right to talk about the situation and confront Williams.
3. Rihanna’s Interview in Australia for Battleship Movie
Rihanna has been famous for a long time, and before she was a billionaire who could decide what questions she wanted to answer or be asked, she was a popular singer and actor starring in one of her first major films, Battleship (2012). As with most celebrities, interviewers will be too focused on their love life, which can be irritating if asked incorrectly. The interviewer tried to ask her about her love life in a way that didn’t seem too obvious.
Rihanna was frustrated being asked about her private life, especially since it was soon after the car incident with her former boyfriend and singer Chris Brown, thankfully the celebrity had the perfect comeback for interview. She replied, “Almost as frustrating as being asked about it. What’s the point?” While the interviewer just mentioned that fans were interested in her private life, Rihanna curtly replied, “They are. They are interested in a lot of things that don’t matter, or shouldn’t”. And that is where the interview abruptly ended, so it’s safe to say the Star wasn’t too happy with the line of questioning.
4. Samuel L Jackson Being Confused for Another Black Actor
Samuel L. Jackson is another famous Avenger on this list who wasn’t about to take any negative comments from his interviewer. During the press run, while working for Marvel, a news anchor asked him about his Super Bowl commercial, but Jackson hadn’t done work in the commercial; it was The Matrix and John Wick actor Laurence Fishburne. Jackson shot back, “We don’t all look alike!. We may all be black and famous, but we don’t all look alike! You’re busted, You’re an entertainment reporter?” These two actors look nothing alike, so thinking they were the same person was out of line. The rest of the interview was uncomfortable after that comeback, even after the anchor apologised.
5. Dakota Johnson on the Ellen DeGeneres Show
Ellen DeGeneres has had several celebrities on her daytime talk show, but the one star who made a splash was her once friend, Fifty Shades of Grey actress Dakota Johnson. This exchange became a topic of discussion when Ellen was put on the spot about the toxic work culture in her place of work. The conversation was about Johnson’s 30th birthday party that she had recently celebrated, and Ellen claimed she never got an invite to the party.
But that wasn’t the truth, and Johnson was ready to call out Ellen on it. She said, “Actually, no, that’s not the truth, Ellen, you were invited.” Ellen fumbled over her words as Johnson detailed how she had invited her because Ellen had made a big deal for not being invited to Johnson’s 29th birthday. Although Ellen tried to save herself by saying she loved the actor, Johnson clapped back, saying, “But I did invite you, and you didn’t come.”
6. Michael B Jordan vs Lore’l
On the red carpet, when Black Panther and Creed star Michael B Jordan was promoting his director’s debut in Creed III, he reunited with an old high school classmate who was now an interviewer, Lore’l. While Lore mentioned that she remembered Jordan from their high school days, Jordan didn’t have very nice things to say about her. Jordan called her out for referring to him as a “corny kid” on her podcast, where she also revealed she made fun of him while they were in high school, which made for a very awkward interview. However, Jordan remained cordial anyway, showing the kind of gentleman he is.
