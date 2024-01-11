Don’t Miss These 10 Anime TV Shows on Crunchyroll

Thanks to streaming services like Crunchyroll, 2023 was an amazing year for anime lovers worldwide. The platform has been a source of entertainment to audiences, providing the best of anime TV shows – new or shonen classics. Interestingly, the company will mark its three-decade anniversary in May 2024.
Originally founded as Funimation (a familiar name for older anime fans), the company was rebranded to Crunchyroll after Sony acquired it. With over 1,000 anime shows already on the platform, here’s a good way to play catch-up before Crunchyroll releases existing and new, exciting shows for 2024. With a range of anime genres, these are 10 anime TV shows to watch on Crunchyroll.
The Apothecary Diaries
The Apothecary Diaries premiered on October 22, 2023, and follows the life and servitude of its protagonist, Maomao. Set in Imperial China, Maomao has lived most of her life learning from her apothecary father. After she’s kidnapped and sold as a slave to the Palace, Maomao decides to stay under the radar and live a peaceful life in servitude to the Emperor. However, when a mysterious sickness threatens the lives of the Emperor’s children, Maomao’s compassion will see her use her apothecary skills and knowledge to save them. Her actions immediately catch the attention of Jinshi, an influential eunuch, who promotes her. Now, Maomao must continue to serve the Emperor by finding cures to mysterious sicknesses affecting the royal family.
Jujutsu Kaisen
Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the best-selling manga series of all time. The Japanese manga series is literally translated as Sorcery Battle in English. The manga series follows Yuki Itadori, a High School student drawn into the world of curses and sorcery after eating the finger of Ryomen Sukuna. With help from Satoru Gojo, the most powerful Jujutsu Sorcerer, Itadori becomes a student at Tokyo Jujutsu High School and joins the fight against curses. He does this to save his life and help eliminate the most powerful Curse, Ryomen Sukuna.
Shangri-La Frontier
The 2023 Kodansha Manga Award-winning Japanese web novel series Shangri-La Frontier is another must-watch for video game-based anime fans. Shangri-La Frontier is set in a futuristic world where conventional screen games have been replaced with VR games. The series follows its protagonist, Rakuro Hizutome, who, using his Avatar Sunraku, hunts and plays trash games (faulty, glitch-full games). However, when he plays and enters the world of a trash game called Shangri-La Frontier, Rakuro Hizutome must use all his learned trash game hunting skills to complete the game successfully.
Spy x Family
Another notable anime TV show on Crunchyroll is Spy x Family. The series is the perfect Manga series for spy-loving anime fans. Two rival nations, Westalis and Ostania, must maintain peace to avoid an all-out, full-scale war. To maintain peace, Westalis sends one of its top secret agents, codename Twilight, to infiltrate Ostania. However, to get closer to the leader of Ostania’s ruling party, Twilight must appear as a family man and have a child at the same school where the reclusive Ostania leader’s son attends. To achieve this, he uses the alias Loid Forger, adopts a daughter, Anya, and marries a beautiful woman, Yor Briar. However, it isn’t only Twilight who has a secret – his new wife is an assassin, and his adopted daughter is a telepath. Although neither Twilight nor Yor Briar knows about each other’s true identity, their daughter Anya, as a telepath, is very much aware.
Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End premiered on September 29, 2023, and is one of the best new anime TV shows to watch on Crunchyroll. The fantasy adventure drama Manga series follows the elven mage, Frieren. After restoring peace and harmony to the world by defeating the Demon King with her comrades, Frieren bid them farewell in pursuit of magical knowledge, promising to reunite after 50 years. However, when she returns, she discovers the world isn’t how she left. When her human comrade, Himmel, weakened by old age, dies, she decides to be more intentional in knowing more about her other comrades. She accepts to teach and care for Heiter’s (a human priest) adopted child, Fern. The series follows their journey (Frieren and Fern) to the far North to see Himmel’s soul one last time and bid him farewell.
Attack On Titan
The dark fantasy anime Attack On Titan is set in a post-apocalyptic world. What is left of humanity hides behind the walls of their fortified city. The city is what protects them from the humanoid, man-eating Titans. However, their peaceful existence is disrupted after a colossal Titan breaches the wall and destroys and kills anyone in its path. After Eren Yeager’s mother is killed, vowing revenge, Eren and his friends join the elite Survey Corps to crush and destroy the Titans beyond the wall. Not only is the show considered on the best anime TV shows on Crunchyroll, it marks high among the best of all time.
A Sign of Affection
A Sign of Affection is a must-watch for romance drama anime audiences. The series follows the romance between its lead characters, Yuki Itose and Itsuomi Nagi. Itose is introduced as a college student overwhelmed with the pressure of school. While on a train, Nagi, an upperclassman, offers her assistance. As they get closer, Nagi introduces Itose to his world. The series follows their romance journey.
Heaven Official’s Blessing
Heaven Official’s Blessing is a Chinese anime that follows the life of a former Crown Prince, Xie Lian. 800 years ago, the Prince was beloved by his people in the kingdom of Xian Le. Dying at a young age, he ascended into the heavens. However, he was banished and demoted back to Earth. After years on Earth, Xie Lian is immediately demoted back to Earth after his second ascension. However, on his third ascension, Xie Lian encounters a ghost king, which sets the story for the series.
Dr. STONE
The Manga series Dr. STONE is adventure, science fiction, and post-apocalyptic genre all rolled into one amazing series. In Dr. STONE, the world and all of humanity are mysteriously turned to stone in 2019. However, after 3,700 years, 16-year-old Senku Ishigami awakens. Looking to rebuild civilization with science, the super-intelligent Ishigami, with help from his best friend, Taiju Oki (who also awakes), soon faces an adversary who isn’t keen on reviving the petrified humans.
MF Ghost
MF Ghost premiered on October 2, 2023, with its second season scheduled for release sometime in 2024. The street racing series MF Ghost is set in a world where electric, self-driving cars have replaced combustion engine cars. However, a Japanese company, MFG, founded a street racing competition where combustion engine cars race each other. The series protagonist is a 19-year-old British-Japanese, Kanata Rivington, a rookie in street racing. However, Kanata is on a mission to find his father. Traveling to Japan, he joins the race with a Toyota 86 and soon catches the attention of everyone when he beats veteran racers and their top cars. MF Ghost is currently one of the highest-rated sports anime on Crunchyroll.
