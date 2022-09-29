Ranking the Top 10 Jujutsu Kaisen Characters

Jujutsu Kaisen has increased over the last few years to become one of the most popular shonen anime series, often ranked by most anime fans as one of the big three new generation anime. With only one season and a prequel movie released so far, the series’ massive popularity can be significantly attributed to its vast myriad of characters and spectacular fight scenes. In today’s article, we have decided to create a list of the top 10 Jujutsu Kaisen characters.
10. Toge Inumaki
Toge Inumaki is a second-year student at Tokyo Jujutsu High and a semi-grade jujutsu sorcerer. Descending from the Inumaki clan, Toge uses the inherited technique, Cursed Speech, to compel his targets using cursed energy to perform a specific action, regardless of their will or a particular action to be acted upon them. Due to the high risk his power poses to anyone, he has modified his speech pattern to limit his words to rice ball ingredients and covers his mouth to prevent him from accidentally cursing anyone.
9. Aoi Todo
Aoi Todo is a third-year student at Kyoto Jujutsu High and a grade 1 jujutsu sorcerer who was mentored by Yuki Tsukumo, one of the only four particular grade jujutsu sorcerers. An unorthodox jujutsu sorcerer who comes off in his first impression as a muscular bonehead, Todo is one of the most intelligent and tactical jujutsu sorcerers, capable of analyzing and countering attacks he has never seen before. In addition, his cursed technique, Boogie Woogie, allows him to switch positions of anything, including himself or his opponents, by simply clapping his hands.
8. Maki Zenin
Maki Zenin is a second-year jujutsu sorcerer at Tokyo Jujutsu High and a descendant of the famous Zenin Clan, one of the big three sorcerer clans. She is the daughter of Ogi Zenin and the elder twin sister of Mai Zenin, a jujutsu sorcerer at Kyoto Jujutsu High. Unlike everyone in her clan, Maki was born without any cursed energy, a fact that made her an outcast and eventually led her to leave the clan. She now works towards becoming a powerful jujutsu sorcerer with the sole purpose of spiting her clan.
7. Kento Nanami
Kento Nanami is a grade 1 jujutsu sorcerer who studied at Tokyo Jujutsu High and was a class behind Satoru Gojo. After completing his studies, he left to become a white-collar employee and only came back to work as a jujutsu sorcerer at the request of Satoru Gojo. A severe and direct sorcerer, Nanami is a competent fighter who becomes the mentor of Yuuji Itadori.
6. Yuta Okkotsu
Yuta Okkotsu is a special-grade jujutsu sorcerer and a second-year student at Tokyo Jujutsu High. He was initially introduced in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 as a special-grade cursed human, with his childhood friend Rika Orimoto as the special-grade curse that haunts him. However, it was later revealed that Yuta was the one who cursed Rika and that he was a descendant of Michizane Sugawara, one of history’s greatest jujutsu sorcerers and the ancestor of Satoru Gojo. Yuta is one of the most potent Jujutsu sorcerers, capable of fighting and defeating special-grade curses.
5. Nobara Kugisaki
Nobara Kugisaki is a grade 3 jujutsu sorcerer and a first-year student at Tokyo Jujutsu High. A classmate of Yuuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara is a capable and bold jujutsu sorcerer who greatly understands the manipulation of cursed energy. She often uses her innate techniques: Straw Doll Technique, Resonance, and Hairpin, all of which allow her to transfer and manipulate cursed energy into objects and beings using a hammer, nails, and a straw doll.
4. Megumi Fushiguro
Megumi Fushiguro is a grade 2 jujutsu sorcerer and a first-year student at Tokyo Jujutsu High, making him a classmate of Yuuji Itadori and Nobara Kugisaki. Possessing a unique heritage, Megumi is a descendant of the famous Zenin clan and the son of Toji Fushiguro, the infamous jujutsu sorcerer known as the jujutsu sorcerer killer. Having inherited the Ten Shadows technique, a unique technique of the Zenin clan, Megumi has been remarked upon by several people as possessing immense potential, and Satoru Gojo believes he is capable of becoming as strong as him.
3. Ryomen Sukuna
Ryoma Sukuna is the main antagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen and the most excellent cursed spirit known. Referred to by jujutsu sorcerers as the undisputed King of Curses, Sukuna is a 1000-year-old curse who lived during the golden age of jujutsu and was defeated and sealed as 20 fingers that are indestructible and possess immense cursed energy. He was revived when Yuuji Itadori ate one of his fingers and reincarnated him in his body, although Itadori remains in control.
2. Yuuji Itadori
Yuuji Itadori is a grade 1 jujutsu sorcerer, a first-year student at Tokyo Jujutsu High, and the main protagonist of the Jujutsu Kaisen series. An average human with no connection with the jujutsu world, Itadori was an inhumanly athletic student living a mundane life until he met Megumi Fushiguro and inadvertently swallowed one of Sukuna’s fingers, reincarnating him. Isadora was scheduled for execution by the jujutsu higher-ups, but Satoru Gojo rescued him from his fate and enrolled him in Tokyo Jujutsu High under his care. His goal is to eat all 20 of Sukuna’s fingers and then die together with Sukuna.
1. Satoru Gojo
At the top of the list is the most famous character in the series, Satoru Gojo. Satoru is a descendant of the famous Gojo clan, one of the big three, an exceptional grade jujutsu sorcerer who is known as the strongest {in the world jujutsu sorcerer clans, and a teacher at Tokyo Jujutsu High, where he previously studied. Possessing both Limitless and Six Eyes, innate techniques he inherited from his lineage, Satoru’s cursed energy is virtually unlimited, and unlike all jujutsu sorcerers, he can never run out of cursed energy in a fight.