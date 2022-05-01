Home
Entertainment
Things You Didn't Know
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Bentley Green

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Bentley Green

22 seconds ago

Anyone who knows Bentley Green would probably agree that he was born to be a star. The up-and-coming actor has been making waves in the entertainment industry since he was a kid, and he’s ready to keep showing the world what he can do. With an impressive resume that includes credits in shows like The Good Doctor and Grey’s Anatomy. Now, however, he’s getting some serious screen time in his role as Joshua in the new series 61st Street. The series has given him the chance to share his talent with a wide audience and it’s the beginning of more things to come from Bentley. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Bentley Green.

1. He’s From Texas

Bentley was born and raised in the Dallas, Texas area and he’s very proud of where he’s from. He attended DeSoto High School at the beginning of his high school career but ultimately ended up moving to Los Angeles so he could pursue acting. While there, he was homeschooled.

2. He’s Also a Rapper

At this point in his career, acting is what most people know Bentley for. However, when he first entered the spotlight, it was all about music. He is also a rapper who began making music at a very early age. By the time he was six, he had gotten attention from people all over the world. It’s unclear if he plans to continue both, or if he’s completely focused on acting.

3. He’s Been in Commercials

On top of the movie and TV roles Bentley’s had, he has also done some pretty big commercials. In 2022, he portrayed a younger version of Lebron James in a commercial for Crypto.com. In an interview with D Magazine, “LeBron is a person I’ve always looked up to. Getting to work with him and get advice from him was a dream come true.” Bentley also did commercials for major brands such as Hasbro and Comcast.

4. He Loves Fashion

Music and acting aren’t the only ways that Bentley likes to share his personality with the world. He also has a great sense of style and he loves being able to express himself through fashion. Whether he’s going to a red carpet event or hanging out with friends, he’s always going to show up and show out.

5. He Likes to Play Basketball

Keeping himself in good shape has always been important to Bentley and basketball is one of his favorite ways to do that. He loves the sport and plays in tournaments whenever he gets the chance. Even when he isn’t on the court, he likes to stay active by going to the gym and playing other sports.

6. He’s Worked on Video Games

To say that Bentley is a man of many talents wouldn’t even be enough to describe how many things he can do. In addition to everything else he’s done, he is also a talented voice actor. He was the voice of Time Patroller in Dragon Ball: Xenoverse and Dragon Ball: Xenoverse  2. It seems likely that we’ll see him do even more voice work in the years to come.

7. He Hopes to Inspire Others

Keeping people entertained is always Bentley’s main goal, but that isn’t the only thing he wants to do with his career. He also hopes to inspire as many people as he can. He is especially interested in setting an example for other aspiring entertainers from the Dallas area. So far, I think it’s safe to say that Bentley has already inspired a lot of people.

8. He Was On The Ellen DeGeneres Show 

Bentley made his on-screen debut long before he made his first professional acting appearance. In 2007, when he was just six years old, he was a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. While there, he talked about his rap career and he also performed an original song for Ellen and her audience.

9. He’s Really Close With His Mom

While there isn’t much information out there about Bentley’s upbringing, we do know that he was raised by a single mother. He and his mom have a very tight relationship and she is one of the people who has always motivated him to keep going. Thanks to her support, he has been able to accomplish lots of great things.

10. Het Met Drake

Drake is easily one of the biggest artists in the world. He is also one of Bentley’s biggest inspirations. When Bentley was a kid, he got the chance to meet Drake. In the fall of 2018, Bentley shared a throwback picture of him and Drake in honor of Drake’s birthday.

 

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Meet The Cast Of “The Offer”
Check Out this Honest Trailer for Moonfall
The Connection Between The Lighthouse and Our Flag Means Death
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
The Five Best Moments From The Second Jurassic World Dominion Trailer
Who’s The Best Villain for The Batman 2?
What A Night Out At The Movies In 1929 Would Have in Store For You
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Bentley Green
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sanya Richards-Ross
Could Jensen Ackles Play Batman?
Is It Time To Put An End To The Pokemon Anime?
crunchyroll funimation merger sony
Funimation Content Moving to Crunchyroll
Characters On The Legend Of Korra That Deserve A Spin-off
Five Must-Watch Movies For Anyone New To Hayao Miyazaki
Guy Uses Colonist IO to Propose to Girlfriend
Hogwarts Legacy Takes Us Right Into The Wizarding World
Fortnite turned Jokes into content
How Fortnite Turned Jokes Into Content
Horizon: Forbidden West Looks Intense