Anyone who knows Bentley Green would probably agree that he was born to be a star. The up-and-coming actor has been making waves in the entertainment industry since he was a kid, and he’s ready to keep showing the world what he can do. With an impressive resume that includes credits in shows like The Good Doctor and Grey’s Anatomy. Now, however, he’s getting some serious screen time in his role as Joshua in the new series 61st Street. The series has given him the chance to share his talent with a wide audience and it’s the beginning of more things to come from Bentley. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Bentley Green.
1. He’s From Texas
Bentley was born and raised in the Dallas, Texas area and he’s very proud of where he’s from. He attended DeSoto High School at the beginning of his high school career but ultimately ended up moving to Los Angeles so he could pursue acting. While there, he was homeschooled.
2. He’s Also a Rapper
At this point in his career, acting is what most people know Bentley for. However, when he first entered the spotlight, it was all about music. He is also a rapper who began making music at a very early age. By the time he was six, he had gotten attention from people all over the world. It’s unclear if he plans to continue both, or if he’s completely focused on acting.
3. He’s Been in Commercials
On top of the movie and TV roles Bentley’s had, he has also done some pretty big commercials. In 2022, he portrayed a younger version of Lebron James in a commercial for Crypto.com. In an interview with D Magazine, “LeBron is a person I’ve always looked up to. Getting to work with him and get advice from him was a dream come true.” Bentley also did commercials for major brands such as Hasbro and Comcast.
4. He Loves Fashion
Music and acting aren’t the only ways that Bentley likes to share his personality with the world. He also has a great sense of style and he loves being able to express himself through fashion. Whether he’s going to a red carpet event or hanging out with friends, he’s always going to show up and show out.
5. He Likes to Play Basketball
Keeping himself in good shape has always been important to Bentley and basketball is one of his favorite ways to do that. He loves the sport and plays in tournaments whenever he gets the chance. Even when he isn’t on the court, he likes to stay active by going to the gym and playing other sports.
6. He’s Worked on Video Games
To say that Bentley is a man of many talents wouldn’t even be enough to describe how many things he can do. In addition to everything else he’s done, he is also a talented voice actor. He was the voice of Time Patroller in Dragon Ball: Xenoverse and Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2. It seems likely that we’ll see him do even more voice work in the years to come.
7. He Hopes to Inspire Others
Keeping people entertained is always Bentley’s main goal, but that isn’t the only thing he wants to do with his career. He also hopes to inspire as many people as he can. He is especially interested in setting an example for other aspiring entertainers from the Dallas area. So far, I think it’s safe to say that Bentley has already inspired a lot of people.
8. He Was On The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Bentley made his on-screen debut long before he made his first professional acting appearance. In 2007, when he was just six years old, he was a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. While there, he talked about his rap career and he also performed an original song for Ellen and her audience.
9. He’s Really Close With His Mom
While there isn’t much information out there about Bentley’s upbringing, we do know that he was raised by a single mother. He and his mom have a very tight relationship and she is one of the people who has always motivated him to keep going. Thanks to her support, he has been able to accomplish lots of great things.
10. Het Met Drake
Drake is easily one of the biggest artists in the world. He is also one of Bentley’s biggest inspirations. When Bentley was a kid, he got the chance to meet Drake. In the fall of 2018, Bentley shared a throwback picture of him and Drake in honor of Drake’s birthday.