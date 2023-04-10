Where You Know Barbie’s Greta Gerwig From

Home
With the first live-action Barbie movie is hitting theaters in July 2023 and the movie world is buzzing in anticipation of another Greta Gerwig film. Gerwig is an accomplished American actress, writer, director, and producer. Gerwig is famous for starring in and creating mumblecore movies.

The award-winning director has worked on a few popular movies that have received critical acclaim and have been Box Office hits. With the level of anticipation for Barbie, there’s little to no doubt the $100 million production budget film will work out to a commercial success in the end. With growing popularity as a filmmaker, here are 10 projects Greta Gerwig has been involved with besides Barbie.

10. Greenberg – 2010

Greta Gerwig in Greenberg

Seven years before making her solo directorial debut in 2017, Greta Gerwig played Florence Marr in her soon-to-be partner, Noah Baumbach’s comedy-drama Greenberg. The movie starred Ben Stiller as its protagonist, as well as Brie Larson. Gerwig’s character Florence Marr is the personal assistant of the Greenberg family. She later became the love interest of Roger Greenberg (Ben Stiller).

9. Frances Ha – 2012

Greta Gerwig in Frances Ha

Greta Gerwig co-wrote the black-and-white comedy-drama Frances Ha with her partner Noah Baumbach. Gerwig plays the titular character Frances Halladay, a struggling 27-year-old dancer. The movie follows her life as she loses her best friend, Sophie Levee (Mickey Sumner), their apartment, and her apprentice job. The movie also stars Adam Driver, who plays a friend of Gerwig’s character.

8. The Humbling – 2014

Greta Gerwig in The Humbling

Greta Gerwig played a major role alongside Al Pacino in this Barry Levinson-led comedy-drama, The Humbling. The movie story was based on Philip Roth’s 2009 novel of the same name. The movie’s plot revolves around the life of an aging stage actor whose boring and empty life is altered after encountering a friend’s bisexual daughter. Al Pacino plays the aging stage actor, Simon Axler, with Gerwig playing the daughter, Pegeen Mike Stapleford.

7. Mistress America – 2015

Greta Gerwig in Mistress America

Greta Gerwig co-wrote and co-produced this Noah Baumbach’s comedy Mistress America. The movie stars Lola Kirke as the movie’s narrator Tracy Fishko, and Gerwig, Brooke Cardinas, as its protagonists. Kirke’s character is drawn into the life of Gerwigs’ when they learn they’ll soon be stepsisters.

6. Jackie – 2016

Greta Gerwig in Jackie

Jackie is Pablo Larrain’s biographical drama about the life of Jacqueline Kennedy in the White House and after the assassination of her husband, President John F. Kennedy. Most of the movie’s storyline is based on Jacqueline “Jackie“ Kennedy’s Life magazine interview in the same month of the assassination. Greta Gerwig portrayed Nancy Tuckerman, White House Social Secretary and personal secretary to Jackie Kennedy. Natalie Portman portrayed Kennedy’s widow, Jackie Kennedy.

5. 20th Century Women – 2016

Greta Gerwig in 20th Century Women

20th Century Women was Greta Gerwig’s third movie in 2016. Set in 1979, the coming-of-age comedy-drama drama also stars Elle Fanning. Gerwig played Abbie Porter, a 24-year-old photographer. Her character is one of two tenants of Dorothea (Annette Bening) and her son Jamie Fields (Lucas Jade Zumann).

4. Lady Bird – 2017

Greta Gerwig Lady Bird

Lady Bird is Greta Gerwig’s first solo directorial movie. The movie was nominated at the Academy Awards, BAFTA Awards, and Golden Globe Awards. Gerwig wrote the story and had Saoirse Ronan cast in the lead role. The movie follows the life of Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson through High School and her strained relationship with her mother, Marion McPherson (Laurie Metcalf).

3. Isle of Dogs – 2018

Greta Gerwig as Tracy in Isle of Dogs

Isle of Dogs is Greta Gerwig’s first credited animation film. American filmmaker Wes Anderson wrote, directed, and produced the movie. Gerwig voiced the character of Tracy Walker. Walker is an American foreign exchange student from Cincinnati, Ohio. The film follows the character Atari Kobayashi’s search for his dog Spots on Trash Island.

2. Little Women – 2019

Greta Gerwig Little Women

With Greta Gerwig more focused on filmmaking, Little Women became her second solo-directed film. The movie received nominations at the Academy, BAFTA, and Golden Globe Awards. The movie was packed with a super-talented cast, including Meryl Streep, Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, and Bob Odenkirk. It became Gerwig’s highest-grossing movie as a director. It grossed $218.9 million on a $40 million budget.

1. White Noise – 2022

Greta Gerwig in White Noise

White Noise is Greta Gerwig’s last credited movie, where she appears only as an actress. Noah Baumbach’s absurdist comedy-drama White Noise stars Adam Driver, Don Cheadle, and Raffey Cassidy. Gerwig played Babette Gladney, the fourth wife of Jack Gladney (Adam Driver). The movie is set sometime in the 80s and revolves around the life of the Gladney family.

 

About The Author

Onyinye Izundu
More from this Author

I'm a writer and editor with a passion for storytelling. I've worked on a variety of projects in different industries, and I love finding ways to tell compelling stories that are easily understood by all audiences.

