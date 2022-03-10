10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ashley Roberts

Ashley Roberts is most famous for being a singer. However, she is many things besides just a member of the Pussycat Dolls. The group that has made many young women famous is her claim to fame, but it’s her roles as a television host and a dancer that add to her fame. Her life is one that you might not be overly familiar with, and that’s all right. We’re bringing you everything you need to know about the star whose name is all over every internet headline in early 2022.
1. She’s Older than You Think
Her fans are continuously amazed at her age. She is a woman who is already in her 40s, despite the fact that she is easily mistaken for a young woman in her 20s. She was born on September 14, 1981, and she will celebrate her 41st birthday in 2022. She was born in Arizona.
2. Her Father is Famous
One thing that many people fail to realize is that this young woman also has a famous father. Her dad is a drummer. He spent years working as the drummer for the singing sensation “The Mamas and the Papas,” which gave her an insight into the world of musicians and Hollywood. Her father supported her endlessly as she worked to make it on her own.
3. She Spent Summers in LA
Her summers were spent in LA throughout her high school career. She wanted to dance, so she spent the time off of school in the city learning to dance. She attended modern dance courses. She loved the dance as well as LA so much that she graduated high school in Arizona and moved immediately to Southern California.
4. She is a Star
You already know this, but did you know she’s also a music video star and a commercial star? She’s been featured in videos for performers such as Aaron Carter and the Counting Crows as well as Josh Groban, Jane’s Addiction, and she’s even starred in a video for Pink. She also worked in commercials.
5. She Auditioned Immediately
Moving to California after high school proved to be the best decision she ever made. She was able to audition for a spot with the Pussycat Dolls within six months of her big move, and it changed her life. At the time, this group of women was not a famous girl group. They were more like a burlesque group of women who performed where they were asked and wearing as little as possible, but it was Jimmy Iovine who saw their potential and made bigger things happen for the group.
6. She’s Hosting a New Show
Her new show is all about Dirty Dancing, and she cannot wait to bring the concept to fans. A quick note, however; if you have never seen the movie, it’s time to watch or you might not be able to follow along with so much of what “The Real Dirty Dancing,” is all about.
7. She Left Pussycat Dolls
In 2010, she was one of many of the young women in the group to make her exit. The first left at the end of January of that year, and it wasn’t even a month later she announced she, too, would leave the group. Within months, everyone had left and the group was disbanded.
8. She Was a Stripper…
…on television. She played a stripper in an episode of the rebooted “90210,” in 2010, and it was a natural fit for her. Not because we think she looks or behaves like a stripper, but merely because it is a job that requires some serious moves…and Ashley Roberts has serious moves.
9. She is Stylish
Roberts has always been a woman familiar with what looks good on her, what works with her body, and what makes her feel confident and gorgeous, and right now it’s the monochromatic look from head to toe. We don’t disagree, either. She looks phenomenal in everything she showcases, and her Instagram feed is filled with stylish shots of the star in fabulous looks.
10. She is Close to Her Family
She is so close to her family, and it’s darling. She also looks so much like her mother per photos she shares online. They are both beautiful, and it’s clear there is some serious family resemblance going on with her and her mom. We love their bond and how much fun they appear to have with one another, and we want some more of that from her. Let’s get her mom a page of her own.