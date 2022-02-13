10 Things You Didn’t Know about Arturo Barba

If there is one thing true about a good telenovela, it’s that fans love it. The actors and actresses who appear on a telenovela are the kinds who are beloved by all, and it is not something that ever changes. Arturo Barba is one of those men. The Mexican actor is famous for appearing in many telenovelas, and he has amassed a large fan base in his many years on the job. His life is an interesting one, and it’s one that many of his fans are curious to learn more about. Here is everything you wanted to know about the famed actor.
1. He is in His 40s
The handsome actor is much older than he looks, though we would not call him old. He was born on May 21, 1973, in Mexico City, Mexico. He’s spent most of his life in the same area living and working, and he has been in the public eye since before he was even 20.
2. He is Exceptionally Tall
One thing that his fans are always shocked to realize is just how tall this man is. He’s a man who towers above many of his coworkers at a staggering six feet, four inches. Many men are tall, but it’s not common to find one this tall – and we imagine he is asked regularly if he plays basketball with height like his.
3. He is Popular Online
One thing is certain about this actor. He is famous online. His Instagram account alone has more than 97.5k followers. He’s got a lot of followers who want to see what he’s up to and what kind of life he is living when he is not at work.
4. He is in a Netflix Series
It’s a huge deal anymore to become part of a Netflix series, and that’s how so many people officially know that they made it in the industry. He’s officially part of a project on Netflix called “Dark Desire,” and it’s a big deal. He had fun working on the project, and he’s made it his own.
5. He is Always Promoting his Work
When you love what you do, you never work a day in your life. There is so much truth in this statement, and there is so much joy found in his life and in his work. This actor is someone who appreciates so much what he does, and he wants to share his craft. He’s always showing what he’s working on, sharing the behind-the-scenes on his projects, and sharing his upcoming work with fans online.
6. He is Adventurous
something else we can say with certainty about this man is that he is adventurous. He likes to climb mountains and spend time outdoors, and he is quick to sign himself up for an adventure if there is one to be had. He likes to try new things, and he’s not afraid of those things.
7. He Enjoys His Coworkers
When Barba takes on a project, he makes sure that he forms a solid relationship with his coworkers and costars. He likes to make sure the people he is working with on television or on a new project are not just friends in front of the camera when they are playing a role, but also friends in his real life. Getting to know those you spend so much time with and befriending them is part of the excitement of his job and of his life.
8. He Enjoys Reading
He’s a man who enjoys a good book, and that is something we appreciate tremendously. He shared his reading list from 2021 by literally stacking up all the books he read throughout the year, and it’s an impressive stack. What we appreciate most is that his list is actual books and not just downloads. We love a book in our hands. The feel is special.
9. Give Him Water
Obviously, hydrating is of the utmost importance, but we are referring more to a body of water. This man needs a body of water. He likes the reflection he gets to do when he’s around water. The beach and the sun are things he enjoys and appreciates tremendously. He also loves to have his dog with him on the beach.
10. He is a Private Man
When he is not busy sharing online, he’s busy keeping his life relatively private. He is a man who doesn’t have a lot of desire to share his entire life with the world, and that’s his prerogative. He wants to keep his personal life as private as possible.