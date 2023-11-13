The post-Avengers: Endgame might be a good source of pop culture material for netizens but for many fans of Marvel, it signals the conclusion of what’s considered the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) golden age. One thing that almost everyone agrees on and box office numbers back up is that the success of MCU projects has plummeted post-Endgame. While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is an exception, other Marvel projects like Quantamania and the freshly-released The Marvels have delivered expected box office returns — and fans know that this wasn’t always the case.
The departure of key characters played a role — the original Avengers disbanded after losing their linchpin, Tony Stark, portrayed by Robert Downey Jr. Captain America, another pillar, opted for a different path and embraced the life he had long yearned for, while Black Widow’s journey ended in sacrifice. These pivotal changes have left a gap and MCU has not been the same anymore. It has left fans questioning whether the iconic original Avengers could ever reunite on the big screen.
There Have Been Discussions Regarding a Potential Revival of the Original Avengers Ensemble
As reported by Variety, there have indeed been discussions about a potential revival of the original Avengers ensemble, which could see major characters like Downey Jr.’s Iron Man and Scarlett Johansson‘s Black Widow making a return to the big screen despite their characters’ fates in Endgame. In the ever-expansive and flexible world of comic book storytelling, the concept of a multiverse provides a convenient narrative tool for resurrecting characters. However, the execution of such a comeback, especially involving high-caliber stars like Downey Jr., who commanded a hefty upfront salary for his solo films, could prove financially challenging for the studio at the moment.
The consideration of this revival comes amidst a problematic time for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), particularly with the issues surrounding Jonathan Majors, who was poised to be a prominent figure (He Who Remains) in the upcoming phases. With his recent legal troubles and the unsatisfactory box office performance of Quantumania, Disney and Marvel Studios are possibly re-evaluating their strategies. This situation mirrors past instances where Marvel has shown a willingness to pivot direction, such as the recasting of Terrence Howard with Don Cheadle, or the adaptation changes of projects like Armor Wars and Inhumans. And even perhaps the more recent reboot announcement of Daredevil.
So while the prospect of the original Avengers returning is on the table, it is one of several options Marvel Studios may be contemplating to retain audience interest and address current challenges. The final trailer for The Marvels also features a flashback, paying tribute to the original Avengers ensemble. It’s almost as if the MCU is shallow without it and it’s great to see that Marvel Studios beginning to initiate conversations around it. While this is what has been going on for the silver-screen front, it’s on the TV front that Loki season 2 has recently made waves for its grand opening on Disney+ and the stage it has set for the multiverse narrative, giving a potential return of the original Avengers.
Which Avengers Are Rumored to Return to the MCU?
The discussions regarding the potential return of Avengers to the MCU have primarily centered around two characters: Tony Stark / Iron Man, originally played by Robert Downey Jr and Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, portrayed by Scarlett Johansson. Despite the death of both characters in Avengers: Endgame, the multiverse concept within the MCU allows for various ways in which Stark could make a reappearance. The same could be possible for Captain America as Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers has a cult following and is the most famous actor to play Captain America to date.
How Will a Potential Revival of the Original Avengers Ensemble Fit Into the MCU Timeline?
A potential revival of the original Avengers ensemble would require smart storytelling. While the utilization of the multiverse narrative is already on the table, Marvel has a vast narrative playground to design the potential return. For instance, the MCU could utilize flashbacks to tell previously unseen stories of the original Avengers or further exploit time travel, as seen in Endgame. In the comics, Tony Stark has been known to exist as an AI after his death so that’s explorable as well. Marvel could introduce alternate-universe versions of these characters played by different actors, similar to how the Spider-Man films handled the multiverse with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s iconic superheroes.
Marvel could develop series or films set before the events of Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War and use that to expand on the characters’ stories without altering the current timeline. The success of reintroducing the original Avengers hinges on smart execution. If Marvel chooses this path, it has decent chances of being perceived well, given that the revival is well-earned and does not seem forced.
