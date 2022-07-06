Amy Forsyth’s professional acting journey started more than a decade ago. However, it took a few years for her career to really start gaining traction. However, things have really been going well for her recently and she has been showing and proving that she has everything she needs to be a star. Most recently, she played Caroline ‘Carrie’ Astor in the HBO series The Gilded Age. Although she wasn’t one of the show’s main characters, her performance left a positive impact on many viewers. She is also working on a TV series called Dear Edward which is set to be released some time in 2023. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Amy Forsyth.
1. She Is Canadian
Amy has been a part of several American productions throughout her career. Because of that, there are probably a lot of people out there who think that she is from the United States. In reality, however, Amy was born and raised in Canada. From what we can tell, she still lives in Canada.
2. She’s Done Voice Work
Live-action work has been Amy’s top priority throughout her career, but she has also shown an interest in voice acting. In 2018, she voiced two characters in an episode of Robot Chicken. This appears to be her only voice credit to date, but it seems likely that she’ll get more in the future.
3. She Likes Being Outdoors
Amy has lots of appreciation for the beauty of nature and she loves being outdoors to soak up as much as she can. Spending time outdoors is also a great way for Amy to disconnect from the hectic nature of the entertainment industry and take some time to herself to relax.
4.She Is a Trained Ballerina
I think it’s safe to say that Amy was born to be a performer, but acting wasn’t always her primary method of performing. She is also a dancer who studied ballet for many years. However, after years of dancing, she eventually decided that she wanted to shift her focus to musical theater.
5. She Likes to Read
Amy isn’t just a storyteller, she’s also someone who loves consuming stories. Amy enjoys sitting down with a good book and reading allows her to temporarily escape to other worlds. Occasionally, she shares photos of the book she’s reading on social media.
6. She Enjoys Taking Pictures
Being in front of the camera isn’t the only thing that Amy is good at. Based on Amy’s Instagram profile, it’s clear that she loves taking pictures. She has a good eye for knowing exactly what to capture and when to snap the perfect moment. This hobby pairs really well with her love for being outdoors.
7. It’s Unclear If She Has Formal Acting Training
While we do know that Amy’s acting journey began with dance, we weren’t able to find any details on whether she has had any kind of formal acting training. While she may have taken some classes, there is no information to suggest that she was ever enrolled in a drama program.
8. She Is Passionate About Human Rights
Using her platform to entertain isn’t the only thing that interests Amy. She also wants to use her popularity to raise awareness to things that are important to her. Among those things fighting against racism and police brutality. Amy has posted about these issues on social media and she encourages her followers to do their part to support human rights causes as well.
9. She Is a Dog Person
If you’re a dog person, you and Amy definitely have something in common. She is an animal lover who has an extra special place in her heart for dogs. She has an adorable little dog that has become the star of her Instagram profile. If she were to make a separate account for her pup, it could easily get more followers than most of us.
10. Family Is Important to Her
Amy has always been the kind of person who likes to keep her personal life out of the spotlight. For that reason, there aren’t a lot of specific details out there about her family. What we do know, though, is that she has close relationships with her loved ones and this is something she really cherishes. There’s no doubt that her family has played an instrumental role in the success she’s achieved over the years. After all, having a strong support system is very important, but especially for those who work in industries like entertainment where competition and disappointment come with the territory.