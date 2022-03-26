Taylor Patrick is the kind of guy who loves to be social and have a good time. Although he is just 25 years old, he’s already accomplished a lot but there’s still one thing that’s missing: a woman to share it with. After years of having bad luck in the dating scene, Taylor decided to switch things up by joining the cast of a dating show called Temptation Island. On the show, Taylor and a group of single men live in a house with a group of women who are in relationships. The woman and their boyfriends have agreed to participate in the experiment which was designed to put their relationships to the test by introducing lots of temptation. Will Taylor’s time on Temptation Island lead him to true love or inspire him to get back into the savage life? Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Taylor Patrick.
1. He’s A Tattoo Artist
Taylor is a man of many talents, and one of those talents is tattoo artistry. It’s unclear whether he’s had formal training and it doesn’t appear that he works at a tattoo shop, but some of his Instagram posts and comments suggest that Taylor does tattoos. He has also mentioned that he’ll do free tattoos for his friends.
2. He Lives in Florida
We weren’t able to track down any information on where Taylor was born and raised, but we do know that he currently lives in sunny South Florida. The area is known for its warm weather and beautiful beaches and those are things that Taylor likes to take advantage of whenever he gets the chance.
3. He Has A Large Social Media Following
Building a large following on social media is something that has become a goal for lots of people. After all, being popular online can translate to some awesome opportunities in the real world. Fortunately for Taylor, he’s already made some great strides in the department. Taylor currently has more than 13,000 followers on Instagram and he will probably have even more by the time Temptation Island is over.
4. He’s A Dog Person
Anyone on Temptation Island who develops an interest in Taylor better be a dog person, because he definitely is. He is a very proud pet parent and his dog is his pride and joy. All of the dog lovers out there will be pretty disappointed to find out that Taylor’s Instagram profile doesn’t have any photos of his pup.
5. He’s Passionate About Health and Fitness
Taylor is all about taking care of his body and he is serious about eating a healthy diet and exercising regularly. His love for health and fitness extends far beyond himself, though. He works as a trainer and he enjoys being able to help people reach their fitness goals and feel more empowered in their bodies.
6. He Likes His Privacy
Taylor may be on a reality TV show, but that doesn’t mean that he wants the entire world in all of his business. Based on his Instagram profile, it appears that Taylor is a relatively private person. He never posts any details pertaining to his personal life and there isn’t much information about him on the internet in general.
7. He Doesn’t Have Previous TV Experience
On this season of Temptation Island, there are quite a few people who have been trying to break into the entertainment industry for years. Some of them have even done some acting. That doesn’t seem to be true for Taylor, though. As far as we know, he has not been on any other TV shows and he isn’t an aspiring actor.
8. He’s Close to His Mom
Even though we’ve established that Taylor hasn’t revealed much about his personal life, one thing he has shared on social media is a photo of him and his mother. Given the fact that he doesn’t typically post about his personal life, the fact that his mom made the cut to be on Instagram shows that they have a tight relationship.
9. He Likes to Cook
Taylor likes to eat healthily, but that doesn’t mean he can’t enjoy his food too. He likes to cook and isn’t afraid to get into the kitchen and chef it up from time to time. The fact that he can cook is something that is sure to catch the ladies’ eyes on Temptation Island.
10. He’s Friends With Some Of His Temptation Island Cast Mates
We’ll all have to wait until the end of the season to find out whether Taylor found love on Temptation Island. However, we already know that he’s formed some great friendships. His Instagram comments show that he has maintained friendships with several of the ladies from the show which means that he likely had a great overall experience.