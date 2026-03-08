All Married At First Sight Season 19 Couples Are Divorced — Here’s What Happened

Featuring 10 singles from Austin, Texas, Married at First Sight Season 19 concluded with all the couples choosing to remain married on decision day. The outcome was a positive turnaround for the show, which has been struggling to produce successful matches. Since Season 16, only two couples have decided to stay married after the show. The latest season is the third time all the participants opted to stay married. This happened for the first time in Season 5 of 2017, when all six singles from Chicago continued as a couple after the show.
Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico, who are now parents of two, are the only couple still married from the season. The following year, all the Dallas couples in Season 7 also opted to remain married. They are all divorced, except for Danielle Bergman-Dodd and Bobby Dodd, who welcomed their third child in September 2023. With Season 19’s successful matches, fans were hopeful it would produce another MAFS family. This will not happen as all the couples are now divorced. What happened to them?
Meghann Turner and Derrek Wiedeman
The realtor and chief automator’s commitment to each other strengthened when they discovered they were pregnant on the show. Despite their misaligned expectations, they both decided to remain married on decision day. “You are extremely caring and compassionate, and without any hesitation, 100% I want to stay married to you… I am really excited to start a family with you,” Derrek Wiedeman told Meghann Turner.
Similarly, Meghann expressed excitement over raising a child with Derrek. “I am choosing to stay married to you because I can’t imagine being away from you, and I love you,” she said. Sadly, they suffered a miscarriage after the show and couldn’t navigate through the challenges the situation presented. Derrek pulled the plugs on the union over the phone after a fight with Meghann.
Jalyn Garcia And Josh Black
Jalyn Gracia and Josh Black’s connection was easy, but they had to deal with trust issues that emanated from Josh and his ex-girlfriend. Heading into decision day, Josh was optimistic about their future, but Jalyn had her reservations. Regardless, they both decided to remain married as they were confident in their ability to resolve issues. The marriage packed up a few months after filming concluded. Josh ended the union because his heart had grown away from Jalyn. The contractor asked Jalyn for a breakup while they were on vacation. “He looked at me, and he said, ‘I don’t feel connected to you anymore. I want to break up,'” Jalyn disclosed at the reunion.
Brittany Moore And Will Bradley
Brittany Moore and Will Bradley were probably the most dramatic Married at First Sight Season 19 couple. While their connection was undeniable, they struggled to make it work, and for a while, it was certain they would part ways on decision day. Will called Brittany ahead of the day to disclose his decision to leave the marriage. But after they talked things out, Will committed to staying married. The couple parted ways right after the show ended. According to Brittany, Will left for work after the finale, returned a week later, and ended the marriage.
Rhonda Muenzler Wunderlin And Patric Jameson
Rhonda Muenzler and Patric Jameson were one of the older couples featured in the season. The pair were quick to find their spark, almost as soon as Rhonda started feeling sidelined in the marriage. On decision day, they were both genuinely conflicted about continuing the marriage. But with the help of the show’s relationship experts, they trashed out their issues and decided to keep working on their marriage.
Rhonda and Pat parted ways nine months after the show ended due to unresolved issues about physical intimacy. Pat claimed Rhonda was very insecure, and it was a turnoff for her romantically. From what she said, Pat ended the marriage because she wasn’t interested in sex after he returned from a one-month trip to Europe.
Belynda Chapa And Chad Williams
Belynda Chapa and Chad Williams were the second-oldest couple in Married at First Sight Season 19. The esthetic sales consultant and real estate executive took time to grow their bond. When they grew closer, they began facing issues that left them questioning their compatibility. From Chad growing weary of the show to his frustration with his wife’s dog sleeping on their bed, the pair had their challenges, but ultimately decided to remain married. They committed to the union, believing they could deal with whatever problem they faced as long as they were invested in working it out.
It seems they parted ways as soon as they finished filming the show. From what they disclosed at the reunion, they fell apart after Chad yelled at Belynda when they returned home from decision day. Chad’s cat and Belynda’s dog didn’t get along, and it triggered Chad’s anxiety. He yelled at his wife about her untrained dog; she left, and that was it. Check out what happened to Dating Naked UK Season 1 winners, Jono Brown and Tiegan Rudge.
