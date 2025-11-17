Hey Pandas, What Parenting Terms Or Phrase Trends Do You Think Should Die Off Already? (Closed)

Could also be something that’s been around for a long time but you find is irritatingly over-used.
#1
Overprotective parenting. Idfc it’s because my mom “loves me so much”, it’s smothering and one of the reasons I plan on cutting her off once I’m 18. I can’t cook, clean, do laundry, or anything because she insists on doing everything for me. Then complains about how me and my sister are lazy. I am also extremely introverted because ever since grade school nobody wanted to invite the weird kid over because her mom will just say no. Worst of all, I brought it up to her a month ago and she told me to stop being angry about the past.
Making a kid the scapegoat. Middle sister is my parents’ verbal and emotional punching bag, makes me wish I was never born because I’m the youngest so maybe my sister would’ve been treated better.
Emotional abuse. Idc if it’s “not as bad as getting spanked” it’s made me a pathological liar about every little thing because of the slight possibility it will set my mom off. I walk on eggshells everyday having to smile and act happy constantly, which has been kinda hard to do recently because my online friend offed themselves a little more than a week ago but I can’t tell my mom because she’d yell at me for being online in the first place (thank god my sister and school friends understood). What makes it worse is she basically blacks out when she goes on a rage and doesn’t remember it after, so every time I brought it up she said it never happened and I was making things up. My mom wonders why I don’t like her touching me and even being near her.
#2
“Mom-preneur” – An entrepreneur who happens to also have children to tend to throughout the working day. Usually works at home. Usually includes their children in the marketing gimmicks and uses them to be perceived as a wholesome business.
“Baby-Daddy/Mommy” – Favourited by the young, single parents. Refers to the other parent whom they’re likely not together anymore. May or may not be involved with the children, or pay child support.
“Mommy Juice” – Term used to refer to a parent’s (usually the mom’s) alcoholic beverage, which often is wine. A cheesy attempt for a mom to hide in shame that she’s drinking wine without bothering to actually talk to her kids about alcoholic drinks.
Parenting method labels. All of them. – Some of negative connotations, such as “helicopter parenting” and , well they pretty much all sounds terrible in their own ways because parents find a label and consistently live by that labelled style of parenting without deviating, instead of just doing what they feel is right.
#3
Parents who never tell their kids anything or get mad at them for asking questions. I’m talking about little kids. I understand that kids asking questions are annoying, but I hate parents that just avoid the questions or lie to their kids about the answers to avoid taking the time to talk to them.
#4
“Enjoy every second because they’re only little once!” No. I absolutely did NOT enjoy the teething and poopy diapers. I especially did not enjoy the postpartum depression. If you have a new baby, remember that it’s absolutely NORMAL to feel frustrated and overwhelmed at times. And if you’re experiencing concerning thoughts and emotions, seek help. It’s not a weakness, you’re not a bad parent, and it’s not just the “baby blues.” Postpartum depression is a serious medical condition and can be experienced by any parent, even fathers and adoptive parents.
#5
The verb ‘to parent’. Using the word ‘parenting’ is a sure sign of someone who’d over-thinking the process of bringing up their children.
