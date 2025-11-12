I dressed my baby up in food outfits for 2 weeks.
Ps. Every photo comes with a punny caption. I’m sure every pun-lover will appreciate this!
#1 Looking Pine In My Mermaid Gown
#2 You’re One In A Melon
#3 Dress Your Zest
#4 Won’t You Agree This Is An Eggcellent Suit?
#5 I Love You A Waffle Lot
#6 I’m Totally Broc-Ing This Outfit, Aren’t I?
#7 Please Romaine Calm
#8 I Love You From My Head Tomatoes
#9 Keep Calm, And Carrot On
#10 Let’s Guac And Roll
#11 You Are So Berry Cute
#12 Donut Grow Up So Fast
#13 You Have A Pizza My Heart
