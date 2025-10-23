Jono Brown And Tiegan Rudge: What Happened To The Dating Naked UK Season 1 Winners

When the British version of VH1’s Dating Naked premiered on Paramount+ in August 2024, it pitted Jono Brown and Tiegan Rudge against 15 other daters. The bunch competed to find a perfect match, with whom they could win the £50 thousand prize money up for grabs. Dating Naked UK Season 1 concluded with four couples who were almost certain they had found their soulmates.
At the end of the season, Jono and Tiegan emerged as the top couple. For their emotional connection and commitment to each other, they were voted as the pair most likely to work in the outside world. They left the show with the cash reward to split and fund their romance away from the tropical island. Unfortunately, their love didn’t survive the realities of everyday struggles. What happened to them?
Reminiscing Jono Brown And Tiegan Rudge’s Time On Dating Naked UK
Heading into an island in Colombia to film Season 1, Tiegan Rudge’s excitement wasn’t all about the prospect of finding love. She was equally pumped about having fun, being naked, and showing off her body. “I love being naked… I just love doing unordinary things… I feel like people will see what real bodies look like as well. You know, there’s a Love Island look, but we were all just normal people,” she said.
The Birmingham native first connected with Mike Durrant, until Tiarne Butler was introduced to the mix. The Australian swayed Mike, leaving Tiegan to seek a new connection. Jono’s arrival offered another opportunity for Tiegan. Right after Romeo Larmond named her the least likely to find love, she took a leap with Jono, whom she had picked to spend the night with her at the cabana. They got intimate and quickly became one of the strongest couples on the island. Their bond was repeatedly tested, but they stuck to each other, culminating in a beautiful tribute when they were tasked with writing love letters.
Formally declaring their feelings for each other, Tiegan Rudge told Jono he’s truly amazing. “I can’t tell you enough of how appreciative and grateful I feel to have met you. I just hope you know how special you really are,” she said. “I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us, but I’m hopeful for a lifetime of laughing and loving life with you.” Jono, in turn, described Tiegan as his best friend and most special person. “You’ve encouraged me to become someone I can be proud of; it feels like the end of a journey, but the way I feel about you reassures me it’s just the start of our story.”
The Season 1 Winners Broke Up Before The Show Premiered
Jono Brown and Tiegan Rudge couldn’t keep their flame burning outside the Dating Naked villa. They parted ways weeks before the show premiered on August 23, 2024. Fans deduced they were having issues when they both unfollowed each other on social media. Tiegan would later confirm their breakup in a TikTok video that has now been deleted.
“We saw each other for a bit, but a lot of things happened, where I just had to walk away,” Tiegan divulged. The beautician admitted she was sad about the split while reminiscing over the time they spent together on Dating Naked UK. “I am sad about it, but it’s nice we’ve got those memories of us in Colombia… we aren’t together [and] I don’t really want to say what’s happened.”
Jono Brown Blames The Breakup On A Personal Loss He Suffered
In October 2024, Jono Brown confirmed their breakup on The Pezzadox Show. He told the host he mistreated Tiegan after the death of his uncle. Based on what he shared, his behavior pushed Tiegan away, and she hated him for ruining their relationship. “I was just a horrible person to be around, and not just to her obviously, [but also] to my friends [and] to my family,” he said. “I just didn’t treat it the way she deserved.”
While they are no longer together, Jono admitted that the bond with Tiegan was special. "It's a shame everything that's happened between us because the bond you create on a show like that… you'll never have with anyone else." Jono Brown and Tiegan Rudge are now on cordial terms after their bitter split. "There was a bit of hatred there for a while, but now we're kind of just on civil terms, where we can kind of, if we had to, we could have a conversation and be adults about it," Jono revealed.
