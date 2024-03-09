7 Actors Who Will Turn 20 in 2024

Several of Hollywood’s fast-rising actors will turn 20 in 2024. This generation of actors has contributed greatly to the industry since they made their film and television debuts. These actors, albeit young, have etched their marks in American television and cinema. All born in 2004, these actors may have only worked on-screen for less than a decade but have, in no small part, played iconic/memorable roles.
Although none has yet to win an Academy Award, most have had standout performances that have received critical praise and/or accolades. Except for young Oscar winners such as Adrien Brody (won at 29), Marlee Matlin (won at 21), Timothy Hutton (won at 20), and Tatum O’Neal (won at 10), most popular Oscar-winning actors won their first Oscar well above the age of 20. For these young actors who turn 20 in 2024, with their immeasurable talents, it’s only a matter of time before they clinch their first Oscar win. Here are 7 notable actors who will turn 20 in 2024.
Harry Collett
British actor Harry Collett may not yet be a household name for film and television audiences, but his recent role on HBO’s fantasy series makes him a popular face. Harry Collett was born in Havering, London, England, on January 17, 2004. Like many British actors before him, Collett began his career on the West End (the British equivalent of Broadway). Harry Collett is famous for playing Jacaerys Velaryon on House of the Dragon. His character is the first-born son of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.
Harry Collett is set to reprise his role as Jacaerys Velaryon in House of the Dragon season 2, which is scheduled to premiere in June 2024. Collett is also known by British television audiences for playing Oliver Hide in the BBC medical drama Casualty from 2016 to 2022. In 2022, Collett played Dr. John Dolittle’s (Robert Downey Jr.) self-appointed apprentice in Dolittle.
Millie Bobby Brown
Among the actors who turn 20 in 2024, Millie Bobby Brown has had the most success in film and television combined. Millie Bobby Brown was born to British parents in Marbella, Spain, on February 19, 2004. Although being a series regular on BBC America’s drama series Intruders, where she played Madison O’Donnell, Brown received international recognition playing Eleven on Netflix’s Stranger Things.
On the big screen and cast as Madison Russell, Millie Bobby Brown starred in Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) and reprised her role in its 2021 sequel, Godzilla vs. Kong. Brown also played the title character, Enola Holmes, on Netflix’s mystery film series, Enola Holmes. While there are plans for a third installment, Millie Bobby Brown appeared in the lead role as Princess Elodie in another Netflix movie, Damsel (2024).
Marsai Martin
American actress and producer Marsai Martin is one of her generation’s most talented and creative minds. Martin’s acting debut was also her break-out role as Diane Johnson on the ABC sitcom Black-ish (2014-2022). In 2019, she played a lead role as the younger version of Jordan Sanders (Regina Hall) in Tina Gordon’s fantasy comedy Little. Marsai Martin was born Caila Marsai Martin in Plano, Texas, on August 14, 2004.
Gabriel Bateman
Over the years, Gabriel Bateman has earned a reputation for his starring roles in the horror genre. Fans and audiences of the genre will recognize him from his roles as Robert in Annabelle (2014), Martin in Lights Out (2016), and Andy Barclay in Child’s Play (2019). In 2020, in Unhinged, Bateman played a supporting role as actress Caren Pistorius’ on-screen son, Kyle Flynn. Both their characters endanger their lives after a road rage encounter with Tom Cooper (Russell Crowe).
Gabriel Bateman also starred in a minor role as Roger in Steven Spielberg’s coming-of-age drama The Fabelmans (2022). In television, Bateman was cast as a series regular, playing Charlie Fox, on the Apple TV+ drama series The Mosquito Coast (2021-2023). Born on September 10, 2004, Gabriel Bateman was raised in Turlock, California, making him one of the actors to turn 20 in 2024.
Noah Schnapp
Noah Schnapp joined Netflix’s Stranger Things cast in season 1 in a recurring role. Schnapp’s character, Will Byers, was promoted to a series regular in season 2. The actor was born Noah Cameron Schnapp in New York City on October 3, 2004. Before his television debut in 2016, Schnapp made his film debut in Steven Spielberg’s 2015 historical drama Bridge of Spies. After playing the foster son of Julie Bowen’s character in the Adam Sandler-led Hubie Halloween (2020), Noah Schnapp played the lead role in The Tutor (2023).
Oakes Fegley
The American actor was born Oakes Tonne Fegley in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on November 11, 2004. Although he made his acting debut in 2011 in a short film, his film debut was in the 2014 Fort Bliss. Fegley played the title character, Pete Healy, in David Lowery’s fantasy adventure movie, Pete’s Dragon, as an orphaned boy living in the forest with a dragon. Oakes Fegley played Robert De Niro’s grandson, Peter Decker, in the family comedy The War with Grandpa (2020). Fegley also played a High School bully in The Fabelmans (2022). Fegley stars in his first main television role as Charlie Dessen in the Apple TV+ science fiction series Dark Matter, set to premiere in 2024.
Jack Champion
Jack Champion’s acting career began less than a decade ago, in 2015. Champion was uncredited in his film debut, The Divergent Series: Insurgent, where he was cast in a minor role as an Abnegation child. Fast-forward seven years later, Champion lands a major role in the biggest movie of his career. Jack Champion joined the cast of James Cameron’s Avatar films in the 13-year sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water (2022). Champion was cast as Miles “Spider” Socorro, Colonel Miles Quaritch’s (Stephen Lang) 16-year-old son born on the human base in Pandora. Jack Champion is set to reprise the role in the third installment of the Avatar film series. Champion also joined the cast of the Scream franchise in its sixth installment, Scream VI, in 2023. He played one of the movie’s villains and Chad Meeks-Martin’s roommate, Ethan Landry.
Nico Parker
Joining the list of actors who turn 20 in 2024 is Nico Parker, daughter of Emmy-winning British actress Thandiwe Newton and British filmmaker Ol Parker. Nico Parker's on-screen acting career may have only begun in 2019, but she has raked up amazing credits since then. Parker made her film debut in a supporting role as Milly Farrier in Dumbo (2019) and played the lead role, as Doris, in the coming-of-age drama Suncoast (2024). Nico Parker also appeared in 2 episodes of HBO's game-adapted post-apocalyptic drama The Last of Us (2023).
