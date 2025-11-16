I Discovered An Abandoned $2.5 Million Mansion That Was Burned In A Fire With Everything Left Behind (22 Pics)

by

Hidden deep in the woods of upstate New York lies a spectacular abandoned mansion. The mansion was abandoned after an electrical fire broke out in the kitchen in 2018. The doors have been locked up…until now. Take a peek inside the abandoned millionaire’s mansion.

More info: Instagram

The exterior

The grand staircase entrance

The golden cabinets

Head forms in a cabinet

The grand foyer

The burned kitchen

Mannequin head

A view into the kitchen

Parlor decor

Decor details

Decor details

A view of the parlor

A nook in the foyer

A main bedroom

A view from a bedroom

A downstairs room

Main staircase

An antique pram

The dining room

Master bathroom

A family photo

Fire damage

