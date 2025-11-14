This Confederate Colonel’s House Was Left Behind With All Its Belongings Still Inside (26 Pics)

As an urban explorer it’s the kind of house you dream about. A house filled with so much history, every way you hold your camera a new story can be told. Look around inside the abandoned house of a Confederate civil war Colonel. From centuries ago, until mid-century modern, remnants of generations of families are scattered all around, as vines and nature creep in to take over.
More info: Instagram
The 1853 Greek revival-style house
Virginia creeper vines overtaking the exterior
The antique decorated parlour is slowly peeling away
Taxidermy stag head in a bedroom
A photograph of 19 members of a WWII combat battalion
A bedroom with Victorian armoire
Antique bureau with mirror and vintage militaria
Marble-topped east-lake washstand and dresser
Tall mirror chair in the foyer
The master bedroom with portrait of the colonel
Elegant Victorian vanity dressing table
Various papers and pamphlets across a writing desk
The grand entrance hall staircase
Old photographs and postcards
An attic of oddities
Mid century kitchen with appliances
Vintage rotary phone hangs on the kitchen wall
The kitchen’s medicine cabinet
A glimpse into the crumbling dining room
Flowers and glassware scattered atop a dresser in a bedroom
In the attic old books and an antique pump organ
An antique trunk filled with old papers and letters
Vines growing up a bedroom wall
The English style basement
The homes private graveyard
Generations of family members in the graveyard
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us