Stolen Pit Bull Found 2,000 Miles Away Returns Home For Christmas With The Help Of 15 Volunteers

Our pets are members of our own families. So when a pet goes missing, we do everything that we can to get them back, from putting up posters to turning to social media for help. But sometimes that’s not enough, because our pets can end up halfway across the country. It’s a good thing there are so many kind-hearted people out there!

A dog named Zeus, who is a pit bull mix and lives in Butte, Montana, was stolen along with some of his owner Cassandra’s things back in October. Fortunately, the ‘friend’ who robbed Cassandra was discovered 2,000 miles away about a week ago, and Zeus was still with him!

The journey was long, but two organizations lent their help: Many Paws Volunteer Transport which coordinated the canine’s journey across the US, as well as the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association, which posted updates about the dog’s trip. It took over a dozen volunteers (or “30 legs and 3 sleepovers” according to Many Paws) to bring Zeus back home. Just in time for Christmas!

More info: Facebook (Many Paws Volunteer Transport) | Facebook (Kanawha Charleston Humane Association)

Zeus the dog was stolen and ended up 2,000 miles away. It took 15 volunteers (or “30 legs”) to get him back home

The doggo was stolen back in late October and came back home only in December

The doggo’s owner used FaceTime to confirm that it was her good boy who was found 2,000 miles away

Zeus the dog weighed a whopping 73 pounds (that’s 33 kilograms for everyone else), so flying him back to his owner Cassandra was out of the question. This good boy was simply too big. That’s when volunteers offered their help.

A relay of volunteers drove Zeus for 4 days across 9 states

It took a 15-driver relay 4 days to make the journey across 9 states to reunite Zeus with Cassandra. Talk about real dedication!

Zeus was incredibly happy to be reunited with his owner and her kids

“It’s wonderful. This is a great experience, a great opportunity to show the people and communities across the United States offering to help, jumping on this—to help reunite this dog with its family,” one of the volunteers with Many Paws Volunteer Transport, Jenn Robles, told the media.

Here’s a video that goes into more detail about Zeus’ journey

The reunion was magical: Zeus’ owner was crying openly while her kids rushed to pet the doggo. “Happy Zeus-y, Happy Zeus-y. I missed you,” one of the girls said. That’s to say nothing of Zeus himself, who looked very glad to be with the people who love him. He was home. And he was happy.

