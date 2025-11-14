Stolen Pit Bull Found 2,000 Miles Away Returns Home For Christmas With The Help Of 15 Volunteers

Our pets are members of our own families. So when a pet goes missing, we do everything that we can to get them back, from putting up posters to turning to social media for help. But sometimes that’s not enough, because our pets can end up halfway across the country. It’s a good thing there are so many kind-hearted people out there!
A dog named Zeus, who is a pit bull mix and lives in Butte, Montana, was stolen along with some of his owner Cassandra’s things back in October. Fortunately, the ‘friend’ who robbed Cassandra was discovered 2,000 miles away about a week ago, and Zeus was still with him!
The journey was long, but two organizations lent their help: Many Paws Volunteer Transport which coordinated the canine’s journey across the US, as well as the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association, which posted updates about the dog’s trip. It took over a dozen volunteers (or “30 legs and 3 sleepovers” according to Many Paws) to bring Zeus back home. Just in time for Christmas!
Zeus the dog weighed a whopping 73 pounds (that’s 33 kilograms for everyone else), so flying him back to his owner Cassandra was out of the question. This good boy was simply too big. That’s when volunteers offered their help.
It took a 15-driver relay 4 days to make the journey across 9 states to reunite Zeus with Cassandra. Talk about real dedication!
“It’s wonderful. This is a great experience, a great opportunity to show the people and communities across the United States offering to help, jumping on this—to help reunite this dog with its family,” one of the volunteers with Many Paws Volunteer Transport, Jenn Robles, told the media.
The reunion was magical: Zeus’ owner was crying openly while her kids rushed to pet the doggo. “Happy Zeus-y, Happy Zeus-y. I missed you,” one of the girls said. That’s to say nothing of Zeus himself, who looked very glad to be with the people who love him. He was home. And he was happy.
