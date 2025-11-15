I Found An Abandoned Farmer’s House Filled With Vintage Stuff (27 Pics)

Deep in the woods of rural Maryland lies a house hidden and filled with secrets. A time capsule of a family long gone, this late 1800s farmstead is filled with creepy dolls, antiques, and family photographs. Antique cars are scattered through the thick grass, and in the barn sits an old buggy, all overcome by the elements of nature. Take a tour through the Farmer’s homestead.
Check out my other posts on Bored Panda here, here, here, here, here, here, here, and here.
More info: bryansansivero.com | Instagram
The overgrown exterior and outside of the farmhouse
The living room
An old pram in a bedroom
A child’s bedroom
1950’s time capsule kitchen
The dining room
Hallway to the living room
Old family photographs
The master bedroom
Doll head in a vase
Bookshelf in the living room
Dollhouse in a bedroom
An old dollhouse
Inside the bathroom
Books and a record
A family portrait
A pram with a doll
Inside another bedroom
Old clothes on a dresser
Baby doll in a pram
Skates in a closet
Indoor porch
Wedding dress hanging from a door
An old photograph of the farmstead
Buggy in the barn
A car in the tall grass
A car in the bush
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us