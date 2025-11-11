I Was Bored, So I Drew Some Friends: Meet Jerry And Nibbles

I’ve started this drawing project a while ago, in May 2015.
I drew all kinds of imaginary friends at my office having fun. You can check them out here.
This time I’ve made a series with Jerry and Nibbles having daily fun at home.
More info: Facebook
I’m so bored I play games with imaginary friends
Nibbles ate my sandwich…. caught him right after
Kick-Boxing, I wasn’t ready!
Jerry won’t let me work
It’s that time of the year when I have to shower, even Jerry can’t stand my smell anymore
Nibbles challenged me to a duel
Trying to write some ideas in my notebook, Jerry stumbled and fell in my coffee
Gimme back my cheese!
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us