I Was Bored, So I Drew Some Friends: Meet Jerry And Nibbles

by

I’ve started this drawing project a while ago, in May 2015.

I drew all kinds of imaginary friends at my office having fun. You can check them out here.

This time I’ve made a series with Jerry and Nibbles having daily fun at home.

More info: Facebook

I’m so bored I play games with imaginary friends

Nibbles ate my sandwich…. caught him right after

Kick-Boxing, I wasn’t ready!

Jerry won’t let me work

It’s that time of the year when I have to shower, even Jerry can’t stand my smell anymore

Nibbles challenged me to a duel

Trying to write some ideas in my notebook, Jerry stumbled and fell in my coffee

Gimme back my cheese!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
