9 Longest-Running HGTV Shows, Ranked by Number of Seasons

HGTV has spent more than three decades turning home improvement into must-watch television. While dozens of series have come and gone, only a select few have remained on the air long enough to become staples of the network. Some have introduced audiences to dream homes around the world, while others have transformed outdated properties into stunning living spaces.
However, longevity in television is never guaranteed, especially in the competitive world of reality programming. These HGTV favorites have managed to keep audiences coming back year after year by evolving with changing design trends, memorable hosts, and relatable homeowners. Here are HGTV’s longest-running shows, ranked by their official number of seasons.
9. Flip or Flop
Number of Seasons: 10
Flip or Flop followed Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack as they purchased distressed homes, renovated them, and sold them for profit. The series balanced renovation projects with the realities of the housing market. Even after the hosts divorced, the show continued for several more seasons before ending in 2022. It also inspired multiple regional spin-offs, making it one of HGTV’s most successful franchises.
8. Gardening by the Yard
Number of Seasons: 13
Hosted by master gardener Paul James, Gardening by the Yard became one of HGTV’s earliest breakout hits by making gardening approachable for audiences of all experience levels. Each episode covered practical topics such as planting, landscaping, lawn care, pest control, and seasonal maintenance, with James offering straightforward advice that homeowners could apply in their own yards. The show’s educational format and James’ easygoing personality helped it remain a network staple for more than a decade. By the time it concluded in 2009, Gardening by the Yard had established itself as one of HGTV’s longest-running instructional series and inspired countless viewers to take on outdoor projects.
7. Property Brothers
Number of Seasons: 15
Twin brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott became household names through Property Brothers. Drew handled the real estate side of the process while Jonathan oversaw renovations that turned outdated houses into dream homes. The show’s success led to numerous spin-offs, including Brother vs. Brother, Buying and Selling, and several international editions. Few HGTV franchises have expanded as successfully as the Scotts’ brand.
6. My Lottery Dream Home
Number of Seasons: 19
Hosted by David Bromstad, My Lottery Dream Home follows recent lottery winners as they search for homes that match their newfound wealth. The series offers everything from luxurious mansions to surprisingly modest dream homes. Bromstad’s energetic personality has become one of the show’s biggest strengths. Since debuting on March 7, 2015, it has remained one of HGTV’s most dependable ratings performers.
5. Love It or List It
Number of Seasons: 21
Few HGTV shows have inspired as much friendly debate as Love It or List It. Each episode asks homeowners to decide whether a renovation will convince them to stay or whether moving to a new house is the better option. The series originally featured designer Hilary Farr opposite real estate expert David Visentin before Page Turner joined as the designer in later seasons. Despite the cast change, the show’s winning formula continues to attract audiences.
4. Curb Appeal
Number of Seasons: 26
Long before home renovation shows dominated cable television, Curb Appeal proved that small exterior upgrades could dramatically improve a home’s appearance. Premiering on September 30, 1999, Curb Appeal focused on landscaping, painting, and budget-friendly improvements that boosted curb appeal without requiring a full renovation. The show has featured several hosts throughout its long run, including Sasha Andreev and John Gidding, helping it stay fresh over the years. Its practical advice and affordable projects made it one of HGTV’s earliest signature programs.
3. Beachfront Bargain Hunt
Number of Seasons: 30
For audiences dreaming of life by the ocean, Beachfront Bargain Hunt offered an escape. Each episode followed buyers as they searched for affordable coastal homes across the United States. Unlike many renovation series, this one focused on finding hidden gems rather than transforming them. Its simple format and scenic locations have helped the show remain a fixture on HGTV for well over a decade.
2. House Hunters International
Number of Seasons: 211
Buying a home is already a major decision, but doing so in another country presents an entirely new set of challenges. House Hunters International follows buyers relocating around the globe as they compare three properties before making their final choice. The series has showcased homes across Europe, Asia, Africa, South America, and countless other destinations. Its international scope has helped it remain one of HGTV’s longest-running and most recognizable programs.
1. House Hunters
Number of Seasons: 263
No HGTV series has lasted longer than House Hunters. Since its debut on October 7, 1999, the show has followed thousands of buyers searching for their next home, while weighing budgets, locations, and wish lists. Its straightforward format has barely changed over the years, proving that audiences never tire of imagining which home they would choose. With hundreds of seasons and thousands of episodes, House Hunters stands as HGTV’s defining series and one of the longest-running reality shows in television history.
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