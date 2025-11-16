50 People Share Their Weird Yet Hilarious Creations In This “Un-Craftsman-Like” Group

by

As cliche as it sounds, masters of crafts aren’t born. They’re made through hard work, failure, and perseverance. So while someone hasn’t traveled far on the road to excellence, they are destined to make mistakes. And the subreddit ‘[Bad] Woodworking‘ has plenty of examples to prove it.

Sharing pictures of various projects falling short of their ideal version, this online community embraces Bob Ross’ happy accident approach and provides quite a few lighthearted giggles along the way. Whether it’s a child’s pencil holder or a driver’s phone holder, if there’s a production, there’s a way to mess it up!

#1 Homer’s Spice Rack. Made For A “Shi**y” Gift Exchange

Image source: snuzet

#2 Made This When I Was About 5 Or 6. Pencil-Holding Caterpillar For My Dad To Use At Work

Image source: Aidan_Baidan

#3 A Kitty Door In A Door

Image source: PiotrSanctuvich

#4 Recently Finished Project

Image source: Little_woodymaker

#5 Woke Up To Snowmageddon In Texas And Sister Asked If I Had A Sled For Her Daughter (Which I Didn’t) So I Built Her A Shitty One Real Quick

Image source: Strobman

#6 Didn’t Wanna Pay $13 For An Extension Cord Reel. I’ll Make My Own With $1.30 In Materials And $1,300 In Tools

Image source: benmarvin

#7 Made A Small Box Out Of Popsicle Sticks To Hold Toothpicks For My Work Truck

Image source: BMXfreekonwheelz13

#8 Phone Holder For Google Maps And An 800 Mile Trip. I Had 15 Minutes-Ish And Very Few Tools On Hand

Image source: FelixTheCrazy

#9 Deodorant Holder, My Wife Asked “Why Is There A Baby Stump On My Counter?” Lol

Image source: joshuaquiz

#10 Tricycle

Image source: rollobones

#11 Did I Win The Sub With This One?

Image source: thaquatic

#12 When In Doubt, Screw It

Image source: onehappyb

#13 There Was An Attempt

Image source: DIYwithDave

#14 A Stool Sample

Image source: StartingaGwen

#15 8 Cuts + 12 Screws. Does The Job Though!

Image source: Dill_picklex

#16 How About These Genuinely Sh*tty Steps In Our Garden ?

Image source: SpinnySpinn

#17 TV Remote, Friend Said His Kids Kept Losing The Remote So This Was The Solution

Image source: Kitchen_Turn_4017

#18 Some Sage Advice

Image source: TadpoleFun7453

#19 Sh*tty But Effective Toddler Deterrence For Our Lazy Susan

Image source: BaldingAndLovingIt

#20 Made A Ramp For The Dogo, But I Guess It Was Too Sh**ty Since She Refuses To Use It

Image source: moistsymposium

#21 Walnut Sculpture I Made. My Wife Thinks It Looked Too Much Like A Certain Distasteful Emoji

Image source: OldRunner2

#22 Practiced Making A Picture Frame From A 2×4. No Planning Ahead. Turned Out As Expected

Image source: LadyBaconHands

#23 Stand For My Wife’s Mini X-Mas Tree. Weights Are To Keep The Cats From Pulling It Over

Image source: meaty_maker

#24 Finally Get To Make A Post Here! Made Some Legs For This Leopard Bench

Image source: djbrain86

#25 Did I Have The Correct Tools? No. Does It Look Good? No. Does It Function Well? No. Am I An Idiot? I Don’t Have All The Answers

Image source: inside_your_face

#26 Repurposed Free Wood Has Become Ugly Garage Work Bench. Much Sturdy, Much Eyesore

Image source: reetardgenius

#27 I Slaughtered A Guitar Neck I Was Making, But Needed A Chisel Holder

Image source: tarcus

#28 Found In The Wild…

Image source: DKplus9

#29 Another Chair Made Out Of My Deck I Demolished

Image source: Deadliest_Death

#30 #update On My Shitty Wooden Chandelier. Thats How It Looks Finished

Image source: edgasilk

#31 From The “Quick And Dirty” File

Image source: Elan2413

#32 I Also Made A Sh**ty Phone/Tablet Stand

Image source: Lux_Interior9

#33 No Fires Allowed… So Tiny Scraps Turn Into… Kind Of Larger Scraps

Image source: Uncle_Chef

#34 This Coffee Table I Made

Image source: notsellingsushi

#35 Happy Hannukah You Hacks

Image source: cbogie

#36 My Dad’s Cutting Board

Image source: BlumpkinLord

#37 Absolutely Textbook Quality Dovetails On My First Attempt

Image source: BurtSandalman

#38 Made A Stool. Despite Its Questionable Looks It Is Actually Quite Comfortable And Steady

Image source: LogicalFig1759

#39 Found This On Fb. What Do You Think?

Image source: Ghostballsinyourface

#40 Soap Holder At My Friend’s House

Image source: dimitrix

#41 Plywood Chic

Image source: FANGtheDELECTABLE

#42 My Dad Made This Terrible Table

Image source: rpmerf

#43 Didn’t Want To Rent A Crane So I Built One Out Of 2x4s

Image source: walmart_fun_facts

#44 Finally Finished The Treehouse, Total Cost Around $50. Everything Was Made From Items Found In A Barn

Image source: Acrobatic-Animal2432

#45 Was Told You Guys Might Appreciate My Teapot. Kettle Handle Used To Get Hot. Not Anymore

Image source: Sharkhips

#46 First Railing Lmao. Swear I Used My Tape Measure

Image source: follow_the_light

#47 I Needed A Weight Holder So I Cut Two Pallets And Screwed Them Together With Boards. Done

Image source: MichaelSander

#48 Professionally Made And Polished Thing To Hold Log When I Saw

Image source: More-Possibility1884

#49 I See Lots Of Beautifully Made Mallets In Various Subs, Behold My Sh*tty Contribution

Image source: Deeplymine

#50 Needed A Stand So I Made This From Scrap

Image source: BladeLX 7

