50 People Share Their Weird Yet Hilarious Creations In This “Un-Craftsman-Like” Group

As cliche as it sounds, masters of crafts aren’t born. They’re made through hard work, failure, and perseverance. So while someone hasn’t traveled far on the road to excellence, they are destined to make mistakes. And the subreddit ‘[Bad] Woodworking‘ has plenty of examples to prove it.
Sharing pictures of various projects falling short of their ideal version, this online community embraces Bob Ross’ happy accident approach and provides quite a few lighthearted giggles along the way. Whether it’s a child’s pencil holder or a driver’s phone holder, if there’s a production, there’s a way to mess it up!
#1 Homer’s Spice Rack. Made For A “Shi**y” Gift Exchange
Image source: snuzet
#2 Made This When I Was About 5 Or 6. Pencil-Holding Caterpillar For My Dad To Use At Work
Image source: Aidan_Baidan
#3 A Kitty Door In A Door
Image source: PiotrSanctuvich
#4 Recently Finished Project
Image source: Little_woodymaker
#5 Woke Up To Snowmageddon In Texas And Sister Asked If I Had A Sled For Her Daughter (Which I Didn’t) So I Built Her A Shitty One Real Quick
Image source: Strobman
#6 Didn’t Wanna Pay $13 For An Extension Cord Reel. I’ll Make My Own With $1.30 In Materials And $1,300 In Tools
Image source: benmarvin
#7 Made A Small Box Out Of Popsicle Sticks To Hold Toothpicks For My Work Truck
Image source: BMXfreekonwheelz13
#8 Phone Holder For Google Maps And An 800 Mile Trip. I Had 15 Minutes-Ish And Very Few Tools On Hand
Image source: FelixTheCrazy
#9 Deodorant Holder, My Wife Asked “Why Is There A Baby Stump On My Counter?” Lol
Image source: joshuaquiz
#10 Tricycle
Image source: rollobones
#11 Did I Win The Sub With This One?
Image source: thaquatic
#12 When In Doubt, Screw It
Image source: onehappyb
#13 There Was An Attempt
Image source: DIYwithDave
#14 A Stool Sample
Image source: StartingaGwen
#15 8 Cuts + 12 Screws. Does The Job Though!
Image source: Dill_picklex
#16 How About These Genuinely Sh*tty Steps In Our Garden ?
Image source: SpinnySpinn
#17 TV Remote, Friend Said His Kids Kept Losing The Remote So This Was The Solution
Image source: Kitchen_Turn_4017
#18 Some Sage Advice
Image source: TadpoleFun7453
#19 Sh*tty But Effective Toddler Deterrence For Our Lazy Susan
Image source: BaldingAndLovingIt
#20 Made A Ramp For The Dogo, But I Guess It Was Too Sh**ty Since She Refuses To Use It
Image source: moistsymposium
#21 Walnut Sculpture I Made. My Wife Thinks It Looked Too Much Like A Certain Distasteful Emoji
Image source: OldRunner2
#22 Practiced Making A Picture Frame From A 2×4. No Planning Ahead. Turned Out As Expected
Image source: LadyBaconHands
#23 Stand For My Wife’s Mini X-Mas Tree. Weights Are To Keep The Cats From Pulling It Over
Image source: meaty_maker
#24 Finally Get To Make A Post Here! Made Some Legs For This Leopard Bench
Image source: djbrain86
#25 Did I Have The Correct Tools? No. Does It Look Good? No. Does It Function Well? No. Am I An Idiot? I Don’t Have All The Answers
Image source: inside_your_face
#26 Repurposed Free Wood Has Become Ugly Garage Work Bench. Much Sturdy, Much Eyesore
Image source: reetardgenius
#27 I Slaughtered A Guitar Neck I Was Making, But Needed A Chisel Holder
Image source: tarcus
#28 Found In The Wild…
Image source: DKplus9
#29 Another Chair Made Out Of My Deck I Demolished
Image source: Deadliest_Death
#30 #update On My Shitty Wooden Chandelier. Thats How It Looks Finished
Image source: edgasilk
#31 From The “Quick And Dirty” File
Image source: Elan2413
#32 I Also Made A Sh**ty Phone/Tablet Stand
Image source: Lux_Interior9
#33 No Fires Allowed… So Tiny Scraps Turn Into… Kind Of Larger Scraps
Image source: Uncle_Chef
#34 This Coffee Table I Made
Image source: notsellingsushi
#35 Happy Hannukah You Hacks
Image source: cbogie
#36 My Dad’s Cutting Board
Image source: BlumpkinLord
#37 Absolutely Textbook Quality Dovetails On My First Attempt
Image source: BurtSandalman
#38 Made A Stool. Despite Its Questionable Looks It Is Actually Quite Comfortable And Steady
Image source: LogicalFig1759
#39 Found This On Fb. What Do You Think?
Image source: Ghostballsinyourface
#40 Soap Holder At My Friend’s House
Image source: dimitrix
#41 Plywood Chic
Image source: FANGtheDELECTABLE
#42 My Dad Made This Terrible Table
Image source: rpmerf
#43 Didn’t Want To Rent A Crane So I Built One Out Of 2x4s
Image source: walmart_fun_facts
#44 Finally Finished The Treehouse, Total Cost Around $50. Everything Was Made From Items Found In A Barn
Image source: Acrobatic-Animal2432
#45 Was Told You Guys Might Appreciate My Teapot. Kettle Handle Used To Get Hot. Not Anymore
Image source: Sharkhips
#46 First Railing Lmao. Swear I Used My Tape Measure
Image source: follow_the_light
#47 I Needed A Weight Holder So I Cut Two Pallets And Screwed Them Together With Boards. Done
Image source: MichaelSander
#48 Professionally Made And Polished Thing To Hold Log When I Saw
Image source: More-Possibility1884
#49 I See Lots Of Beautifully Made Mallets In Various Subs, Behold My Sh*tty Contribution
Image source: Deeplymine
#50 Needed A Stand So I Made This From Scrap
Image source: BladeLX 7
Follow Us