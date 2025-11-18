Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Favorite Piece Of Jewelry That You Own

It can be an heirloom or something valuable, or precious to you.
#1 Steampunk Earrings I Made
#2 My Bunny Themed Pieces, I Have So Many
#3 My Hobe Bracelet…given To Me By My Ex-Husband After Getting Him Through A Tough Time. What An Ex !!!!
#4 These Little Buggy Necklaces I Made
#5 This Is My Engagement Ring. Before Me, It Was My Mom’s Engagement Ring. My Parents Show Me What Love Is Supposed To Look Like. Sometime, In The Next 20 Years, It’ll Be 100 Years Old
#6 Of Course My Wedding Ring – Which I’ll Be Wearing For 20 Years This July. And My Watch – Which I Count As Jewelry, Since It’s A Pretty Piece To Wear
#7 Agate Necklace! My Friend Made It For Me Lol
#8 These Are My Favorites :)
#9 An Embroideried Medallion My Wife Made For Me. It’s A Rank In A Club We Are In
#10 I’m Not Really A Jewelry Type Of Person, But This One Is Special To Me. My Great-Grandmother Passed This Down Onto My Grandmother, When She Eventually Gave It To Me. My Father Stated That This Is Made Of Ruby And Opal
#11 (Left) Found This In A Parking Lot, (Center) Birthday Gift From My Husband, (Right) Turned My Late Husband Into This A Nice Stone
#12 My Long Distance BF Sent These Earrings On My Birthday🥰
#13 Authenticmilagros Necklace
#14 Most Of These Were Presents
#15 Christian Dior Necklace/Belt A Little Duller Now, But I Prefer It That Way! Actually Would Love To Sell It
#16 Burial Necklace ;made By Me From Things People I’ve Met In Life Have Given To Me
#17 Some Of My Favourites
#18 My Onigiri Earrings :)
#19 My Ring… With The Names Of My Kids On It
#20 Necklace My Mother Had Made For Me And My Sisters. She Found The Amber On The Beach Of The Island Where We Grew Up
#21 From Preppy To Punk
#22 Fun Jewelry: Fish In A Bag, Trust Me I’m Normal, Eggs, Phones, Sunflowers
