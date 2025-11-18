Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Favorite Piece Of Jewelry That You Own

by

It can be an heirloom or something valuable, or precious to you.

#1 Steampunk Earrings I Made

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Favorite Piece Of Jewelry That You Own

#2 My Bunny Themed Pieces, I Have So Many

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Favorite Piece Of Jewelry That You Own

#3 My Hobe Bracelet…given To Me By My Ex-Husband After Getting Him Through A Tough Time. What An Ex !!!!

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Favorite Piece Of Jewelry That You Own

#4 These Little Buggy Necklaces I Made

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Favorite Piece Of Jewelry That You Own

#5 This Is My Engagement Ring. Before Me, It Was My Mom’s Engagement Ring. My Parents Show Me What Love Is Supposed To Look Like. Sometime, In The Next 20 Years, It’ll Be 100 Years Old

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Favorite Piece Of Jewelry That You Own

#6 Of Course My Wedding Ring – Which I’ll Be Wearing For 20 Years This July. And My Watch – Which I Count As Jewelry, Since It’s A Pretty Piece To Wear

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Favorite Piece Of Jewelry That You Own

#7 Agate Necklace! My Friend Made It For Me Lol

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Favorite Piece Of Jewelry That You Own

#8 These Are My Favorites :)

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Favorite Piece Of Jewelry That You Own

#9 An Embroideried Medallion My Wife Made For Me. It’s A Rank In A Club We Are In

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Favorite Piece Of Jewelry That You Own

#10 I’m Not Really A Jewelry Type Of Person, But This One Is Special To Me. My Great-Grandmother Passed This Down Onto My Grandmother, When She Eventually Gave It To Me. My Father Stated That This Is Made Of Ruby And Opal

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Favorite Piece Of Jewelry That You Own

#11 (Left) Found This In A Parking Lot, (Center) Birthday Gift From My Husband, (Right) Turned My Late Husband Into This A Nice Stone

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Favorite Piece Of Jewelry That You Own

#12 My Long Distance BF Sent These Earrings On My Birthday🥰

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Favorite Piece Of Jewelry That You Own

#13 Authenticmilagros Necklace

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Favorite Piece Of Jewelry That You Own

#14 Most Of These Were Presents

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Favorite Piece Of Jewelry That You Own

#15 Christian Dior Necklace/Belt A Little Duller Now, But I Prefer It That Way! Actually Would Love To Sell It

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Favorite Piece Of Jewelry That You Own

#16 Burial Necklace ;made By Me From Things People I’ve Met In Life Have Given To Me

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Favorite Piece Of Jewelry That You Own

#17 Some Of My Favourites

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Favorite Piece Of Jewelry That You Own

#18 My Onigiri Earrings :)

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Favorite Piece Of Jewelry That You Own

#19 My Ring… With The Names Of My Kids On It

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Favorite Piece Of Jewelry That You Own

#20 Necklace My Mother Had Made For Me And My Sisters. She Found The Amber On The Beach Of The Island Where We Grew Up

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Favorite Piece Of Jewelry That You Own

#21 From Preppy To Punk

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Favorite Piece Of Jewelry That You Own

#22 Fun Jewelry: Fish In A Bag, Trust Me I’m Normal, Eggs, Phones, Sunflowers

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Favorite Piece Of Jewelry That You Own

