“The World Is Built For Men”: Woman Gives 20 Examples That Show How Women Are Discriminated In Everyday Life

Men generally dominate key institutions. They govern, manage, preach, and according to TikTok user Allie, they have built the physical world for themselves, too.
To illustrate her point, she started a TikTok video series. Standing in front of a green screen displaying her research, Allie provides a wide range of real-life examples of how women are discriminated against on a day-to-day basis.
From using power tools to getting medical prescriptions, here are some of her arguments.
TikTok user Allie has created a video series to show people that “the world is built for cis men”
The most popular upload has over 1.3 million views
Image credits: allie_202_
#1
Car crash dummies are built with a male standard, meaning that in car crashes, women are almost 50% more likely to be seriously injured than men.
This article goes in depth about this sad, but true, fact: https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2019/feb/23/truth-world-built-for-men-car-crashes
Image source: allie_202_, Brady Holt
#2
A lot of medicines are tested exclusively on men, so women end up getting prescribed doses that are way too much for them.
There’s a very recent study on the matter that proves how severe this is: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200812161318.htm
Image source: allie_202_, Yu Morita
#3
Women are often misdiagnosed. They experience 50% higher rates of heart attack misdiagnosis, because they get less typical-symptoms, like subtle chest pressure or tightness in the chest, rather than the male presentation of full-blown chest pain.
Here’s a recent study that proves this fact: https://www.jcreiterlaw.com/posts/women-more-likely-than-men-to-suffer-misdiagnosis-according-to-studies/
Image source: allie_202_, RODNAE Productions
#4
Head rests in cars – they push women’s head forwards funny, especially if they have their hair up. It’s not comfortable or safe.
#5
It’s considered totally normal for women to take birth control and deal with all of these side effects, but barely anyone ever talks about making birth control for men.
This study shows that male vs female contraceptives had almost identical side effects, yet male contraceptives were not fully developed due to these effects: https://blogs.bmj.com/bmjsrh/2019/12/04/adverse-effects-male/
Image source: allie_202_, alycialeonard
#6
There’s always absurdly long lines at women’s restrooms because they’re built unfairly with not enough stalls.
This article goes in depth why that’s the case, listing economical and sexit reasons why this problem remains in our lives; https://www.theatlantic.com/family/archive/2019/01/women-men-bathroom-lines-wait/580993/
Image source: allie_202_, Peter
#7
NASA had to cancel its first all-female spacewalk because they didn’t have enough women-sized spacesuits.
Image source: allie_202_, NASA Johnson
#8
Women often cannot comfortably reach the safety bars on metro subways.
This is true for children and shorter men, but as more than 50% deal with this problem, they should have found a way to change it for sure? Well they didn’t
Image source: allie_202_, Wilfredorrh
#9
Speech-recognition software is 70% more likely to accurately recognise male voices. When Siri was released in the US, she could find prostitutes and Viagra suppliers, but not abortion providers. If you told her you’d been [sexually assaulted], she’d reply “I don’t know what you mean by that”.
This article goes in depth about this issue: https://hbr.org/2019/05/voice-recognition-still-has-significant-race-and-gender-biases
Image source: allie_202_, Omid Armin
#10
Because of gender differences and metabolism office spaces are often way too cold for women.
This article proves the fact is true: https://www.nytimes.com/2015/08/04/science/chilly-at-work-a-decades-old-formula-may-be-to-blame.html
Image source: allie_202_, Israel Andrade
#11
Women are under diagnosed with autism because the diagnostic criteria was written for men and they haven’t bothered updating it.
This article goes into depth of this issue: https://www.theguardian.com/society/2018/sep/14/thousands-of-autistic-girls-and-women-going-undiagnosed-due-to-gender-bias
Image source: rachael
#12
CPR dummies are almost always male-bodied, so people who are trained CPR often don’t know how to perform it properly on women. This was true until just recently a female CPR dummy was released. However, not many countries have those and traditionaly CPR is still being taught on male body manikins:
https://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/health/new-female-manikin-vest-to-help-train-rescuers-on-proper-cpr-technique-for-women
Image source: allie_202_, manseok_Kim
#13
Smartphones are often way too big for female hand sizes.
This article tries explaining why the most popular smartphone brands to not cater for different hand sizes: https://www.digitaltrends.com/mobile/smartphone-size-design-for-woman-hand/
Image source: allie_202_, Ketut Subiyanto
#14
Some women have shared they have yet to sit on a chair with their feet flat on the floor. It’s true that shorter men have the same problem, but on average male person’s height is 5,9 when a female person’s height is only 5.35 in the US
Image source: Jaclyn, Andrea Piacquadio
#15
N95 masks often don’t properly fit the faces of women and Asian people, putting them in danger. Here’s a recent study on this: https://www1.racgp.org.au/newsgp/clinical/many-n95-respirators-do-not-properly-fit-women-or
Image source: allie_202_, Kate Trifo
#16
Women can’t usually properly grip household tools because they are made for male hands.
Image source: allie_202_, Ksenia Chernaya
#17
It’s a given that women aren’t able to reach top shelves in their own houses.
This article lists how in fact the whole kitchen was designed based on average man’s height:
https://qz.com/509501/why-kitchens-arent-designed-for-real-women/
Image source: allie_202_, gunslingergirl19
#18
Fitness monitors (like fitbits) often don’t accurately count steps when women are walking strollers (or anybody, for that matter, women just do it more often).
Image source: allie_202_, Lisa
#19
Equipment at the gym – there’s a lot of machines women can’t use because they can’t be adjusted to them properly.
Image source: Cece, Mark Bertulfo
#20
Keyboards/mouses are built with male sizes in mind, increasing rates of carpal tunnel/tendinitis in females.
