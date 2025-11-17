I’m Illustrating A Tarot Deck Featuring Feared, Hated And Underrated Invertebrates (10 Pics)

These are just the first 10 cards of the major arcana, if you want to follow along as I finish them, I’m posting them all on my Instagram. 

The Big Bug Gospel is a tarot card project that explores the beauty and wisdom of the misunderstood, feared, or overlooked invertebrates. I seek to explore how each creature’s unique journey can reflect our own lives. This project is one of a kind, and I believe that all kinds of life can be inspirational if you know how to look. I invite you to join me on this adventure and explore the hidden secrets of the world around us.

More info: inprnt.com | tarajillian.wixsite.com

#1 The Fool / Saturniidae Moth Larva

#2 The Magician / Potter Wasp

#3 The High Priestess / Panchlora Cockroach

#4 The Empress / Tsetse Fly

#5 Strength / Horseshoe Crab

#6 The Emperor / Giant Water Bug

#7 The Hierophant / Scolopendra Centipede

#8 The Lovers / Whip Spider

#9 The Chariot / Flea

#10 The Hermit / Snakefly

