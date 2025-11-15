Hey Pandas, Ever Had Karma Get You For Something You Did?

Karma is a belief that whatever you do will come back to you. What are some cases that happened to you or someone you know?
#1
This girl decided it would be a good idea to wash my hair with the hand soap in the school bathroom. It didn’t wash out and I had to sit through an entire Girl Scouts meeting with hand soap in my hair. The hair gods got revenge on her 4 years later. She decided to get highlights in her hair, but she just ended up looking like a bumblebee. I was like “why did she think that would be a good idea?”
