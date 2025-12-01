9 Daniel Day-Lewis Roles That Prove He’s the Ultimate Method Actor

The artistry of Daniel Day-Lewis roles lies in his complete commitment to method acting. His roles are legendary for the way he completely disappears into his characters. Unlike several of his peers, Day-Lewis doesn’t just play a part, but becomes it, often to the point where his real life and the character’s life blur together. From physical transformations to adopting new skills, Day-Lewis’s method of acting has long since solidified his reputation as one of the greatest performers of all time.
Daniel Day-Lewis is also famously selective about the projects he takes on, with only a handful of films spanning across decades. In 2025, he came out of an eight-year retirement to lead the cast of his son’s feature directorial debut, Anemone. With only 22 feature-length films to his name, Day-Lewis has received six Oscar nominations and won three. Here’s a look at the roles and transformations that make Daniel Day-Lewis the ultimate method actor in Hollywood.
1. Christy Brown in My Left Foot (1989)
Daniel Day-Lewis earned his first Academy Award nomination and win for his portrayal of the Irish writer and painter Christy Brown. It was the first of three collaborations with Irish playwright and filmmaker Jim Sheridan. To embody Christy Brown in the 1989 biographical comedy-drama, Day-Lewis spent the entirety of the shoot in a wheelchair, refusing to break character even off-camera. Crew members had to carry him around the set and reportedly fed him during production with a spoon (like Christy Brown) because he insisted on staying in character. This dedication resulted in a performance that was both convincing and groundbreaking. The film a critical success and cementing Daniel Day-Lewis’ reputation early in his career.
2. Nathaniel “Hawkeye” Poe in The Last of the Mohicans (1992)
The 1992 epic historical drama The Last of the Mohicans marked the first and only collaboration between Daniel Day-Lewis and American filmmaker Michael Mann. In the film, Day-Lewis played Hawkeye, a white man adopted by the Mohican people. To prepare for the role, Day-Lewis, alongside Mann, spent weeks in the wilderness learning survival skills, hunting, and living off the land, as his character would have done.
Day-Lewis reportedly walked around with a musket on set, staying in character during and after filming. His commitment gave the role a striking authenticity, turning what could have been a traditional period drama performance into one of his most iconic appearances. It became one of those superb Daniel Day-Lewis roles that didn’t receive an Academy Award nomination but was also a critical success. However, Day-Lewis’s performance earned him a nomination at the British Academy Film Awards,
3. Gerry Conlon in In the Name of the Father (1993)
The next time Daniel Day-Lewis collaborated with Jim Sheridan, it became yet another masterpiece. In the 1993 biographical crime drama, Day-Lewis portrayed the Irishman Gerry Conlon, a man wrongfully convicted in the Guildford Four case. As expected, Day-Lewis once again immersed himself completely into the role. To understand the mental strain the real-life Conlon endured, Day-Lewis spent three days and nights in a real jail cell.
He also reportedly hired thugs to routinely bang on the jail cell door to prevent him from sleeping. Real Special Branch officers were also hired to interrogate Day-Lewis for nine hours. For a physical transformation, Day-Lewis lost 50 pounds. The result was a raw, gripping performance that earned him his second Academy Award nomination, although he lost to Tom Hanks‘s performance as Andrew Beckett in Philadelphia.
4. John Proctor in The Crucible (1996)
In adapting Arthur Miller’s classic play on the big screen, Daniel Day-Lewis portrayed the morally conflicted John Proctor. To prepare for the role, Day-Lewis reportedly lived in the 17th-century-style house built for the film. He farmed and chopped wood by hand to fully immerse himself in the lifestyle of John Proctor and the people of that time. His intensity on screen reflected this preparation, providing audiences with a portrayal of Proctor that felt both historically authentic and emotionally powerful. Even though the film wasn’t a major Box Office hit, Day-Lewis’ dedication to the role makes it a notable addition to the list.
5. Danny Flynn in The Boxer (1997)
The third and final time Daniel Day-Lewis collaborated with Jim Sheridan was in the filmmaker’s 1997 Irish sports drama The Boxer. For this role, Day-Lewis trained as a professional boxer for a year. He reportedly trained in Ireland under former world champion Barry McGuigan, Conor McGregor’s boxing coach. Daniel Day-Lewis’s authentic portrayal of a former IRA member returning to boxing after prison remains one of his most physically demanding roles.
6. William “Bill the Butcher” Cutting in Gangs of New York (2002)
The epic historical drama was the second time Daniel Day-Lewis worked with Martin Scorsese. As the menacing gang leader, Day-Lewis delivered one of his most unforgettable performances. He took an apprenticeship at a butcher shop to learn 19th-century butchering techniques. As usual, Day-Lewis stayed in character whether the camera was rolling or not. He also wore a prosthetic glass eye to emulate the real Bill the Butcher. Day-Lewis was also taught to speak the accent, which he used throughout the production. The chilling effectiveness of his portrayal earned him an Academy Award nomination. He also received a Golden Globe Award nomination and a win at the BAFTAs.
7. Daniel Plainview in There Will Be Blood (2007)
Paul Thomas Anderson’s epic period drama, There Will Be Blood, was the first time Daniel Day-Lewis worked with the filmmaker. To date, it is one of the most acclaimed Daniel Day-Lewis roles. To prepare for the role, Day-Lewis drew inspiration from early 20th-century oilmen and perfected a distinctive voice based on recordings from the era. On set, he stayed completely immersed, channeling Plainview’s ruthless ambition and descent into obsession with terrifying authenticity. Unsurprisingly, the performance won Day-Lewis his second Oscar, further cementing his status as a method acting genius and legend.
8. Abraham Lincoln in Lincoln (2012)
The 2012 biographical historical drama was the first and only time Daniel Day-Lewis collaborated with Steven Spielberg. In the movie, Day-Lewis portrays the 16th President of the United States with astonishing precision. The actor spent months researching Lincoln’s writings and historical accounts, and he maintained Lincoln’s distinctive high-pitched voice throughout production. He also asked the cast and crew, including Spielberg, to only address him as “Mr. President.” Day-Lewis’s meticulous approach yielded a deeply human portrayal, earning him his third Oscar for Best Actor. Interestingly, his win makes him the only actor to win Best Actor three times.
9. Reynolds Woodcock in Phantom Thread (2017)
In what would become his final film role before his retirement in 2017, Daniel Day-Lewis portrayed the 1950s London perfectionist fashion designer Reynolds Woodcock in Phantom Thread. The actor reunited with Paul Thomas Anderson for their second collaboration. To prepare as he always does, Day-Lewis studied with real couture designers, learning to sew and ultimately creating a genuine Balenciaga-style dress from scratch. His portrayal of Woodcock was both meticulous and unsettling, capturing the obsessive nature of his character with chilling accuracy. Having stayed in character throughout production, he was called Reynolds Woodcock on set.
