8 Most Shocking Celebrity Reveals on The Masked Singer

Since its debut in January 2019, The Masked Singer TV show has been a success. For 13 seasons and counting, the show has kept audiences glued to their screens with its captivating celebrity performances and jaw-dropping reveals. The show features celebrities wearing elaborate costumes and masks to conceal their identities while performing on stage. Panelists and viewers are left to guess who’s behind the mask.
The show has featured a plethora of surprising celebrity reveals that have left viewers and panelists alike in utter disbelief. Sometimes, the sheer contrast between the costume and the performer’s true identity leaves everyone speechless. From unexpected political figures to legendary musicians, here are the 8 Most shocking celebrity reveals in The Masked Singer’s history.
1. T-Pain as Monster (Season 1)
In the inaugural season, rapper and producer T-Pain was revealed as Monster, becoming the first American The Masked Singer winner. As it was the first season, panelists and audiences couldn’t help but wonder about the celebrity who could be inside the iconic Monster costume. Like other seasons that followed, season 1 had its fair share of football players, singers, and actors.
T-Pain’s soulful performances, devoid of auto-tune, showcased his impressive vocal abilities and stunned everyone. Ken Jeong guessed it was singer and musician Darius Rucker, with Robin Thicke guessing Jamie Foxx. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg had guessed Micheal Vick, Nicole Scherzinger guessed CeeLo Green, and Kenan Thompson guessed Tyrese. Interestingly, only Nick Cannon guessed right, which was a pleasing surprise.
2. Lil Wayne as Robot (Season 3)
At the time, The Masked Singer season 3 had the highest number of contestants, with 18 entries. Just coming off actor-comedian Wayne Brady’s win the previous season, no one could have guessed rapper Lil Wayne would be a contestant on the show. The first and only rapper on the show before the third season was T-Pain, who also had a surprising reveal.
Lil Wayne was masked as Robot and became the first contestant to be eliminated. None of the panelists were correct in their guesses, but Ken Jeong came the closest, picking the uniqueness of the voice by guessing Flavor Flav. Robin Thicke guessed former snowboarder and skateboarder Shaun White, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg guessed stunt performer and actor Johnny Knoxville, and Nicole Scherzinger guessed Floyd Mayweather. Guest judge Jamie Foxx guessed stunt performer and comedian Steve-O.
3. Tony Hawk as Elephant (Season 3)
The Masked Singer season 3 had another shocking celebrity reveal when legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk was unmasked. His reveal further proved the quality of celebrities the show could attract, as Hawk became the first skateboarder on the show. Panelists had no idea from clues given that the Elephant housed an icon such as Tony Hawk. Ken Jeong guessed former United States Representative Beto O’Rourke, Robin Thicke guessed stunt performer Travis Pastrana, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg guessed former professional road racing cyclist Lance Armstrong, and Nicole Scherzinger guessed DJ Steve Aoki.
4. Sarah Palin as Bear (Season 3)
The most shocking celebrity reveal of The Masked Singer season 3 is unarguably former Governor of Alaska and 2008 Republican vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin. Her participation and reveal made her the first politician on the American The Masked Singer. Palin stunned audiences with her performance of Sir Mix-a-Lot’s “Baby Got Back” song. Rapping to the lyrics of the song threw everyone off. Disguised as a fluffy pink bear, the reveal was so shocking that host Nick Cannon had to admit it “might be the most shocked I have ever been on this show.” No one would have expected a politician of her caliber to make time for the show, let alone perform a hip-hop, dirty rap song to perfection.
5. Mickey Rourke as Gremlin (Season 4)
Academy Award-nominated actor Mickey Rourke shocked audiences when he self-eliminated from The Masked Singer season 4 as Gremlin. After his performance, Rourke expressed discomfort with the mask and chose to remove it. This led to a spontaneous and unscripted unmasking that left everyone in awe. If anything, Mickey Rourke made history on the show by being the first contestant to self-eliminate. It remains one of the show’s most shocking, jaw-dropping moments and reveals.
6. Kermit the Frog as Snail (Season 5)
With the success and star-studded contestants The Masked Singer had before its fifth season, no one could have guessed the beloved Muppet Kermit the Frog would grace the show. Although it was the first contestant to be eliminated in that season, Kermit the Frog’s groundbreaking reveal marked the first time a non-human character participated in the show. Unsurprisingly, the panelists’ guesses were as off as could possibly be. With Niecy Nash substituting as host for the first 5 episodes, Ken Jeong guessed Jay Leno, and Robin Thicke guessed Seth MacFarlane. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg guessed Senator Ted Cruz, while Nicole Scherzinger guessed comedian and actor Billy Crystal.
7. Rudy Giuliani as Jack in the Box (Season 7)
Lawyer and former Associate Attorney General of the United States Rudy Giuliani’s unmasking may rightly be the most controversial celebrity reveal in the history of The Masked Singer. The unmasking was so unexpected that panelist Ken Jeong walked off the set in protest. If anything, this action highlighted the political and social tensions that arose from Giuliani’s appearance. While the other panelists did their best to keep the show running, none had guessed any name remotely close to Rudy Giuliani. Ken Jeong guessed it was Elon Musk, while Robin Thicke believed it was Robert Duvall. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg guessed Joe Pesci, while Nicole Scherzinger guessed weathercaster and journalist Al Roker.
8. Taika Waititi as Lucky Duck (Season 13)
Like in season 5, The Masked Singer season 13 featured a non-contestant costume, Lucky Duck. While the character was introduced as a detective throughout the show, episode 12 (“The Semi-Finals: Head-To-Head Battles”) proved to be the best of the season with Lucky Duck’s reveal. Besides the twist of sending Coral and Boogie Woogie to the finals, none of the panelists had a clue that Academy Award filmmaker Taika Waititi was under the mask. Also, it’ll be the first time a top filmmaker will be on The Masked Singer.
