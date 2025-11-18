30 Humorous One-Panel Comics To Take A Break From The Everyday Hustle And Bustle

Everyone’s different, and people’s tastes vary—that’s a fact! While some enjoy subtle humor, others prefer something more straightforward, even dark at times. In creating new comic series, artists aim to satisfy most of us and hope to make their audience laugh.

Jeff Swenson is another cartoonist making his first Bored Panda feature. Known for his peculiar sense of humor, he may find some new fans in our community. If you’re curious to learn more about the series ahead, we asked the artist himself about the common motifs featured in his comics. Jeff responded: “Recurring themes? Probably some stale gags here and there, so either I’m trying to make readers laugh or groan.”

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#2

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#3

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#4

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#5

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#6

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#7

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#8

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#9

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#10

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#11

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#12

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#13

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#14

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#15

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#16

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#17

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#18

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#19

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#20

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#21

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#22

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#23

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#24

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#25

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#26

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#27

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#28

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#29

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#30

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

