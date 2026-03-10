My Chihuahua Set Out On A Troll-Hunting Adventure In Minnesota’s Woods, And Here’s The Result (24 Pics)

In the politely wooded fields around Detroit Lakes, Minnesota live five trolls and one secretive golden rabbit. Mr. Pink, a three and three quarter pound Chihuahua went on a self appointed quest, to find them all. The Trolls are the creation of the Danish artist, Thomas Dambo. His sculptures, made out of recycled materials, are to inspire people to get outside and to think of trash as a valuable resource. Mr. Pink went to seek out each of these giants, wearing his yellow t-shirt.
The trails were long for such small legs, but Mr. Pink is not easily discouraged. Between tall grasses, winding paths, and the occasional suspicious squirrel, he continued forward with the determination of a much larger explorer. Giants made of wood appeared one by one among the trees, quietly waiting for visitors willing to wander a little.
More info: Instagram | smallestofthesmall.net | tiktok.com | youtube.com
#1
Barefoot Frida, the outdoorsy type, builds small challenges for her friends — clearly a visionary. Mr. Pink walked barefoot (he prefers it that way) to her cozy hideaway and sat in Frida’s lap, where they shared a moment of contemplation together.
Image source: Mr. Pink the Chihuahua
Some sat peacefully in the forest. Others watched from hills or leaned comfortably among the branches. Mr. Pink greeted each of them in his own way — sniffing the ground, inspecting their toes, and pausing occasionally to consider the philosophy of very large trolls and very small dogs.
It was a quest of whimsy, wood, and wildly unnecessary commitment. If you wish to plan your own pilgrimage, you can find the proper map here.
#2
Long Leif — very giant, very leafy — the tallest of the trolls. Mr. Pink is less so.
Image source: Mr. Pink the Chihuahua
#3
Image source: Mr. Pink the Chihuahua
#4
Ronny Funny Face — he wants the world to smile. Sounds a lot like Mr. Pink’s mission to spread joy. Mr. Pink approves of Ronny; they shared a good laugh together.
Image source: Mr. Pink the Chihuahua
#5
Image source: Mr. Pink the Chihuahua
#6
Mr. Pink also discovered the location of the Golden Rabbit. Mr. Pink feels the need to warn you: the Rabbit is a little creepy. Legend has it that the rabbit is always hungry and persuades others to buy, use, and consume.
Image source: Mr. Pink the Chihuahua
#7
Image source: Mr. Pink the Chihuahua
#8
Following the birdhouses through a field, Mr. Pink discovered Jacob Everear lounging under a tree. His ears are enormous. He hears everything. Mr. Pink shared his story about being adopted and becoming a great adventurer.
Image source: Mr. Pink the Chihuahua
#9
Image source: Mr. Pink the Chihuahua
#10
Image source: Mr. Pink the Chihuahua
#11
Image source: Mr. Pink the Chihuahua
#12
Image source: Mr. Pink the Chihuahua
#13
Image source: Mr. Pink the Chihuahua
#14
Image source: Mr. Pink the Chihuahua
#15
Image source: Mr. Pink the Chihuahua
#16
Image source: Mr. Pink the Chihuahua
#17
Image source: Mr. Pink the Chihuahua
#18
Image source: Mr. Pink the Chihuahua
#19
There was Alexa’s Elixir 9: potion-brewer, spoon-wielder, professional wanderer, problem solver — pacifier tools not unlike Mr. Pink’s snacks and tiny tent. Mr. Pink sat briefly in her cauldron and contemplated the story of these trolls.
Image source: Mr. Pink the Chihuahua
#20
Image source: Mr. Pink the Chihuahua
#21
Image source: Mr. Pink the Chihuahua
#22
Image source: Mr. Pink the Chihuahua
#23
Image source: Mr. Pink the Chihuahua
#24
Image source: Mr. Pink the Chihuahua
Follow Us