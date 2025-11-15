40 Times People Revealed What Ridiculously Hilarious Misconceptions They Have About Women’s Bodies And It Got Immortalized Online

by

Turns out, it’s not just the mysterious, elusive G-spot men have a hard time locating on a woman’s body.

Some of them are so oblivious, so misinformed about the female reproductive system, you can’t help but wonder what they had been up to during their biology classes. Maybe reading the memoirs of an 80-year-old grumpy alien virgin? I don’t know.

But there’s even a subreddit dedicated to their ignorance. It’s called r/BadWomensAnatomy. This online community, which already has 460,000 members, collects pictures of some of the dumbest things men have said about the clitoris, vagina, and pretty much every other body part you can think of.

Here are the most popular posts from the subreddit.

#1 Props To Historical Women

Image source: reddit.com

#2 A New Service For Beauticians To Offer?

Image source: reddit.com

#3 The Eternal Burn

Image source: reddit.com

#4 What A Time To Be Alive

Image source: reddit.com

#5 Guess I Should Be Slathering My Whole Body In Foundation Then

Image source: reddit.com

#6 Girls Can’t Orgasm Apparently

Image source: reddit.com

#7 Yeah, Sure Uncle Bob

Image source: reddit.com

#8 What The Hell Does That Even Mean? What Is She Supposed To Do?

Image source: reddit.com

#9 That’s Sex Ed For You

Image source: reddit.com

#10 How Does This Guy Handle Wiping His Own Ass?

Image source: reddit.com

#11 Abortions

Image source: Groinificator

#12 This Explains A Lot

Image source: SideshowZen

#13 What’s A Uterus?

Image source: reddit.com

#14 Why Do Some Men Think They Have The Right To Explain Women’s Bodies To A Woman?

Image source: reddit.com

#15 On A Thread About The Stupidest Comments Redditor’s Significant Others Made

Image source: reddit.com

#16 Can You Imagine?

Image source: reddit.com

#17 This Is Doing The Rounds On Facebook. The Comments Are As Expected

Image source: reddit.com

#18 Don’t Let Them Get Away With An Easy Birth

Image source: reddit.com

#19 Found This Two-Fer On An Askreddit Post About The Stupidest Thing You’ve Ever Heard Someone Say

Image source: reddit.com

#20 The Hole Closes Up

Image source: reddit.com

#21 Menstrual Pain Is A Myth!

Image source: reddit.com

#22 Nicole Kidman Is A Man

Image source: reddit.com

#23 Tampons=condoms

Image source: reddit.com, twitter.com

#24 “Wait, You Still Get Periods?”

Image source: reddit.com

#25 I Just…. I Just Can’t

Image source: reddit.com

#26 On A Post About A Funny Tampon Story

Image source: reddit.com

#27 Yeeterus. Some Of The Guys In The Comments Were Very Concerned

Image source: reddit.com

#28 In Reference To A Post I Made About My Female Funkopops Always Falling Over Because Of Their Tiny Bodies

Image source: reddit.com

#29 You Get A Period! And You Get A Period!

Image source: reddit.com

#30 Figured Y’all Would Appreciate This

Image source: reddit.com

#31 Bad anatomy lesson

Image source: ElenaBjxrn

#32 Ink Squids

Image source: reddit.com

#33 She Just Got Pregnant By Herself, Like The Virgin Mary

Image source: reddit.com

#34 Just Push It All Out

Image source: reddit.com, twitter.com

#35 That’s Not How This Works

Image source: a_lonely_trash_bag, twitter.com

#36 …uh No

Image source: reddit.com

#37 Pack It Up Ladies

Image source: reddit.com, twitter.com

#38 No More Bottled Water Ladies, You’ll Thank Me Later

Image source: reddit.com

#39 Literal Woman’s Anatomy?

Image source: reddit.com

#40 University Level Forensic Medical Textbook In Pakistan

Image source: reddit.com

