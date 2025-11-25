8 Actors Who Frequently Work With the Coen Brothers

The Coen Brothers have spent decades crafting some of the most distinctive and quotable films in modern cinema. From their critically acclaimed directorial debut, Blood Simple (1984), Joel and Ethan Coen have built a reputation for their dark humor, quirky dialogue, and unforgettable characters. However, what truly sets their movies apart is the ensemble of familiar faces who bring their eccentric stories to life.
Over the years, certain actors have become synonymous with the Coen Brothers’ offbeat cinematic world. These frequent collaborators have managed to have a working relationship that has benefited the Coen Brothers’ vision and the actor’s career. From scene-stealing supporting roles to unforgettable leads, here are the Coen Brothers’ top eight most frequent collaborators.
8. George Clooney — 4
George Clooney first worked with the Coen Brothers in 2000. Clooney co-led the cast of the brothers’ satirical comedy-drama musical O Brother, Where Art Thou? With the film being a critical and commercial success, it became the first of several collaborations. So far, the brothers have collaborated with Clooney four times. Clooney also starred in the rom-com Intolerable Cruelty (2003), the black comedy Burn After Reading (2008), and the comedy mystery film Hail, Caesar! (2016).
7. Stephen Root — 4
Stephen Root has also worked with the Coen Brothers in four of their films. The actor also first worked with the brothers in O Brother, Where Art Thou? He then starred in two consecutive movies, The Ladykillers (2004) and the Oscar-winning No Country for Old Men (2007). Stephen Root didn’t work with the brothers again until a decade later in their 2018 Western Black comedy anthology film The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.
6. Bruce Campbell — 4
Actor and now fellow filmmaker, Bruce Campbell, has also been a frequent collaborator of the Coen Brothers. Their collaboration began in the mid-1990s. Campbell’s first film with the brothers was the 1994 screwball comedy The Hudsucker Proxy. He also made an uncredited appearance in their next film, the 1996 black comedy Fargo. Around the mid-2000s, he collaborated with the brothers again in two consecutive movies, Intolerable Cruelty (2003) and The Ladykillers (2004).
5. John Turturro — 4
John Turturro is one of the Coen Brothers’ earliest frequent collaborators. They first collaborated in the 1990 neo-noir gangster film Miller’s Crossing. Turturro returned the following year for the brother’s next film, Barton Fink (1991). They didn’t work together again until the late 1990s with the crime comedy The Big Lebowski. The last time they collaborated was in O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000).
4. Warren Keith — 4
Renowned character actor Warren Keith has worked with the Coen Brothers four times. Their first collaboration was in the brothers’ sophomore film, Raising Arizona (1987). He then returned a decade later as Reilly Diefenbach in Fargo (1996) and The Big Lebowski (1998). The last time they collaborated was in the 2009 black comedy-drama A Serious Man, which starred Michael Stuhlbarg and Richard Kind.
3. Steve Buscemi — 5
Two-time Emmy Award-winning actor Steve Buscemi is also a frequent collaborator of the Coen Brothers. Buscemi and the brothers first worked together in the film Miller’s Crossing (1990). Interestingly, Buscemi’s collaboration with the brothers occurred consecutively from 1990 to 1998. Their collaborative credits include Barton Fink (1991), Hudsucker (1994), Fargo (1996), and The Big Lebowski (1998).
2. John Goodman — 7
Part of John Goodman’s extensive acting career includes his collaboration with the Coen Brothers. The veteran actor made his debut with the brothers in their sophomore project, Raising Arizona (1987). Since then, they have worked together in Barton Fink (1991), Hudsucker (1994), The Big Lebowski (1998), O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000), and Intolerable Cruelty (2003). Goodman’s last collaboration with the brothers was in their 2013 period black comedy-drama Inside Llewyn Davis.
1. Frances McDormand — 8
At the top of the list is actress Frances McDormand, who has collaborated with the Coen Brothers a record eight times. Interestingly, she’s the only one on the list who began with the brothers, starring in their feature directorial debut, Blood Simple (1984). She appeared in their next three films before returning in Fargo (1996). McDormand also starred in the brothers’ The Man Who Wasn’t There (2001) and 2008 black comedy Burn After Reading. Her last collaboration with the Coen Brothers was in their 2016 Hail, Caesar!
