7 Things You Didn’t Know About Greta Lee

With a growing acting profile, Greta Lee has become one of Hollywood’s most intriguing talents. The actress continues to captivate audiences with her performance on the big and small screens. While many first discovered her in her role as Stella Bak in The Morning Show or as the lead in the critically acclaimed film Past Lives, Lee’s career spans far deeper than these recent highlights.
Having made her professional acting debut in 2006, Greta Lee has steadily built a reputation as a versatile actress who can bring intelligence, humor, and depth to every role she takes on. Despite her growing fame, there are still many fascinating aspects of her life and career that many do not know about. For fans who admire her work, here are seven things you probably didn’t know about Greta Lee.
1. Greta Lee is a Second Generation Korean-American
The actress was born Greta Jiehan Lee in Los Angeles, California, on March 7, 1983. Both of her parents are South Korean immigrants. Lee spent all of her growing years in California and attended Harvard-Westlake School, a co-ed university preparation day school. Located in Los Angeles, the prestigious school is the alma mater of several notable actors and actresses. Some of Harvard-Westlake School’s notable alumni include Candice Bergen, Jessica Capshaw, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jake Gyllenhaal, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mark Harmon, Masi Oka, and Tori Spelling. Growing up in Los Angeles gave Greta Lee her early exposure to the arts, though she didn’t immediately consider acting as a career.
2. Greta Lee Studied Acting at Northwestern University
Before breaking into acting, Greta Lee pursued formal training at Northwestern University in Illinois. Besides being the oldest chartered university in the city, it is one of the country’s most respected theater schools. Lee’s interest in studying theater began at Harvard-Westlake School when she was exposed to the performing arts.
At Northwestern, Lee honed her stage presence and worked closely with professors who encouraged her to pursue a professional career. Notable Northwestern alumni include Warren Beatty, Zach Braff, Stephen Colbert, Zooey Deschanel (didn’t graduate), Kathryn Hahn, Julia Louis-Dreyfus (didn’t graduate), Seth Meyers, Dermot Mulroney, and David Schwimmer.
3. Greta Lee Got Her Start in Theater
Long before Hollywood came calling, Greta Lee was making a name for herself on the New York stage. Lee moved East from Los Angeles after graduating from Northwestern University. In New York City, she starred in several Off-Broadway productions, which helped her gain recognition within the theater community.
It wasn’t until 2006 that she made her screen debut. Interestingly, Lee’s first screen role was as a guest star, playing Heather Kim, in a 2006 episode (“Taboo”) of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Lee made her Broadway debut in 2007 in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. In 2010, she returned to Broadway and shared the stage with actors Mark Rylance and David Hyde Pierce, as well as Joanna Lumley in La Bête production.
4. Greta Lee is Married to Actor-writer Russ Armstrong
One interesting detail many fans don’t know about Greta Lee is that she’s married to a fellow actor, who’s also a writer. Russ Armstrong has worked in theater and comedy. While he may not be as widely recognized as Greta Lee, his career in the arts reflects the couple’s shared passion for storytelling and the entertainment industry. The couple married on September 7, 2014. Although their relationship has remained largely private, it’s clear that they have built a supportive partnership rooted in mutual respect and creativity. Their marriage has produced two children, Apollo and Raphael.
5. Greta Lee’s Most Nominated Role is for Past Lives
On a scale of award success, Greta Lee’s most defining role is Celine Song’s 2023 romantic drama Past Lives. In the film, Lee played Nora Moon, a Korean-born playwright navigating love, destiny, and cultural identity. Lee’s performance was widely praised for its subtle power. The film not only elevated her career but also cemented her as a leading actress capable of carrying a story. Although the performance didn’t receive a nod from the Academy, she was nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama at the Golden Globe Awards. She was also nominated for Best Actress at the Critics’ Choice Awards, including several other nominations from other minor award institutions.
6. Greta Lee Was Invited to Join AMPAS in 2024
While she’s yet to get recognition for her performance from the Academy, her eye and talent for performing arts haven’t gone unnoticed. Greta Lee was invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences in 2024, in the Actors branch. Lee joins a growing list of A-list actors who have joined the branch over the years. The Actors Branch is the largest of the nineteen branches of AMPAS.
7. She Has Voiced a Few Iconic Characters in Film and Television
Besides her live-action, on-screen work, Greta Lee has also racked up a few voice role credits. She’s the voice behind Lyla in the Academy Award-winning animated superhero film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), although she was credited as “Interesting Person #2.” Lee reprised the role in the 2023 sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and the upcoming Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (2027). Beyond Spider-Man, Lee also voiced Bella and Rabbit in Strays (2023) and The Tiger’s Apprentice (2024). On television, Greta Lee voiced Bubbles and several other characters in Fox’s animated sitcom HouseBroken (2021–2023).
