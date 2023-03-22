Amy Adams has been a shining star in Hollywood for many years. She’s incredibly talented with a captivating presence. Whether she’s making the viewers tear up with dramatic TV shows like Sharp Objects or she’s scamming people as a vixen con artist in American Hustler, Adams is one of the best in the industry.
The actress is also noted for her roles in Enchanted, Catch Me If You Can and as Lois Lane in the DC Extended Universe. There is no doubt she’s built an impressive career over the years. However, there’s more to her than just her iconic movie roles. To learn more about the actress, check out these ten facts you didn’t know about Amy Adams.
10. Before Becoming an Actress, She Wanted to Be a Ballerina
Before she became a talented actress, Amy Adams was a talented young ballerina. Even though she’s now a successful actress, Adams actually started her artistic journey as a ballerina. She trained to become a professional ballerina until she was 18. She still loves ballet today, and has admitted to secretly hoping her daughter will follow in her footsteps and become a dancer one day.
9. She Was Born in Italy
Another interesting fact you probably didn’t know about Amy Adams is that she was born in Italy. Adams was born on August 20th, 1974, in Aviano, Italy. Her father was in the military, and he was stationed in Aviano when Adams was born.
8. Amy Adams Met Her Husband in an Acting Class
Adams is happily married with one child. So who is her husband? Adams is married Darren Le Gallo, and they met in an acting class in 2001. A couple of years later, they got engaged and then married. They welcomed their daughter Aviana (named after the Italian town where Adams was born) in 2010.
7. Amy Adams Fights for Equality
It’s no secret that there’s a big pay gap between men and women everywhere in the world, and Hollywood is no exception. But Amy Adams is not here for it. She is famous for protecting her limits and fighting for her worth.
During the filming of American Hustle, where she co-starred with Christian Bale, Jennifer Lawrence, and Bradley Cooper, the men were paid more than the women. So, Amy Adams took it upon herself to fight for her rights. Bale joined her against the director David O. Russell to make sure that everyone was paid the same.
6. Amy Adams Guest-Starred on a Lot of Popular TV Shows
Before she was a Hollywood icon, Amy Adams had a lot of guest-star appearances on several ’90s TV shows. She appeared on legendary shows like The Office, Charmed, That 70’s Show, Smallville and more. In 2018, she led her own miniseries, Sharp Objects, where she played a crime reporter suffering from alcoholism who must come to terms with her personal demons.
5. She Almost Gave up Acting
It wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows for Adams when she was first starting out as an actress. Even though she appeared on many popular TV shows, she couldn’t land any big roles or get her big breakthrough in the film industry. So, she almost quit acting completely in 2004 when got fired from the TV show Las Vegas. Luckily for her fans, she changed her mind and continued on.
4. Her Breakout Role Was in the Movie Catch Me if You Can
Catch Me if You Can was finally Adams’ time to shine. She got her first breakout role alongside the legendary Leonardo DiCaprio. Adams delivered a charming and captivating performance as the hospital worker, Brenda Strong, that was certainly worthy of the attention she received. She then went on to take over the big screen and became one of the most prominent actresses in Hollywood.
3. Before She Got Her Big Break, Amy Adams Worked at Hooters
Another fact you likely didn’t know about Amy Adams is that she worked as a waitress at Hooters when she was 18. She remembers this period of her life as a great chance to earn money. Speaking of the experience, she said, “Well, I was like 18, so everybody has the body at 18. But it was a great job out of high school. I was a hostess at first, and then I waited tables for a while, and it was great. It was a great way for me to earn money for college.”
2. She Was Raised Mormon
Not a lot of people know that Amy Adams was raised in the Mormon faith. Her parents were religious, and they raised their kids according to the tenets of Mormonism. But when they divorced, they left their church in Castle Rock, Colorado, and so did Adams. However, the lessons of Mormonism served as a strong foundation for Amy’s current beliefs.
1. Surprisingly, Amy Adams Is Not a Natural Redhead
Amy Adams is one of the most famous redhead in Hollywood. But believe it or not, she’s not actually a natural redhead. Adams dyed her blonde hair into a deep red color when she was 27. Interestingly enough, the her red hair helped her land many roles in Hollywood. She revealed “Based on roles that I was getting called in for, people were responding to certain types of characters with me as a blonde, and the minute I went red, it was quirky and fun instead of flirtatious and dumb. It was great. I liked that.” Needless to say, it was a smart career move that has paid for the actress in spades.
READ NEXT: Amy Adams Open To Play Lois Lane In New Superman Films