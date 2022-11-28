Amy Adams Open To Play Lois Lane In New Superman Films

Henry Cavill is back as Superman. Oddly, despite the surprising news that hit before the recent of the latest DC film, Black Adam, there’s still so much mystery regarding Cavill’s role in the current DC universe. For anyone who saw the Black Adam post-credits scene, clearly, the direction seems to be Superman vs. Black Adam; however, the origin story of the anti-hero has underwhelmed at the box office since its release in October. Black Adam came out to a solid $67 million during its first weekend; however, what made its future promising was the fact that it had little competition to stand in its way until Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrived nearly a month later.
For comparison, Aquaman opened with a rather lackluster $67.4 million back in 2018; however, the DC feature had strongholds following its opening weekend. It eventually beat the box office totals of Justice League and Suicide Squad by collecting a massive $1. 148 billion worldwide. Black Adam has made a disappointing $368.2 million worldwide, and the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the upcoming Avatar: The Way of Water will surely hamper home that the $190 budgeted picture was ultimately a financial failure. Given the fact that Cavill was used as a marketing tool to promote the film, it’s not clear how much of a disappointment Warner Bros Discovery sees Cavill’s return as. Though, to be fair, Cavill isn’t in the movie itself, and that piece of news was revealed before Black Adam.
Cavill’s status in the DC universe remains unclear, and in turn, so does another Superman solo film. James Gunn and Peter Safran haven’t released plans for the future of the DC universe, so all hope isn’t lost, though that brings us back to Amy Adams and the potential of her returning to the franchise as well. Should another Man of Steel be greenlit by the studio, will her version of Lois Lane return? Unfortunately, there’s no answer to that question yet, though if it was up to the Oscar nominee herself then she would be happy to come back and play the iconic role that has helped solidify the Superman franchise.
“If it’s me, great. If it’s somebody else, the role of Lois has been filled by so many wonderful actresses in the past, so I’ll support whatever direction they go.” Adams stated to Variety during the premiere of her recent film, Disenchanted. The actress also revealed whether she’s had any talks with executives about potentially coming back, and Adams said, “They haven’t spoken to me about it.” As previously mentioned, the whole DC universe is currently unknown due to the fact that Superman’s return just hasn’t been so hot.
Of course, another big reason stems from the shocking announcement of James Gunn and Peter Safran taking over the DC division. At the moment, there’s nothing to particularly worry about as though Cavill’s return didn’t bring more business to Black Adam, Gunn, and Safran, representing a new chapter in the world of DC comics. Honestly, it would be shocking if Cavill wasn’t given one more chance to anchor a Man of Steel feature.
Adams has played Lois Lane three times following her debut in Man of Steel: Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Having the actress return to the role would be great as the Oscar nominee brought some depth to the character, though it wouldn’t be surprising if DC wanted to veer away from Snyder’s version. This happened with James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. While it didn’t ignore the David Ayer version, it felt more like a reboot of the series than a sequel. As always, we’ll keep you updated if any more news comes out.