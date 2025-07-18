7 Most Anticipated Show Returning To Netflix This Summer — What To Expect From Each!

Counting down to the release of Ginny & Georgia Season 3 this June, shows like Criminal Code, Tires, FUBAR, and Rana Naidu will all return for a second season to kick off summertime on Netflix. The schedule will ensure a seamless transition from spring, which engaged viewers with new and returning shows. From Devil May Cry and Ransom Canyon to Black Mirror Season 7 and the final season of You, spring has been eventful.
Alongside the returning shows, the streaming giant has multiple new titles scheduled for release this summer. These include Kevin Williamson’s The Waterfront, Too Much, starring Megan Stalter; Raphael Bob-Waksberg’s Long Story Short, and Untamed, a murder mystery starring Eric Bana and Sam Neill alongside Rosemarie DeWitt. While the new shows can help the platform maintain its subscriber engagement, here are the most anticipated titles returning to the entertainment powerhouse this summer.
1. Criminal Code Season 2
Criminal Code ranks among the top non-English shows released in 2023. The Brazilian action-crime drama will return for Season 2 on June 4, 2025. The new installation will pick up from Season 1’s ending. It will follow Isaac (Alex Nader) and his Phantom Gang as they become crime legends after several sophisticated heists. With the Federal Police more determined to bring the gang to justice, Criminal Code Season 2 promises to deliver another fast-paced, cops-and-robbers action thriller. The upcoming season will also provide answers to lingering questions from the first season.
2. Ginny & Georgia Season 2
Scheduled to return on June 5, 2025, for Season 3, the comedy drama’s new chapter will build its premise around Season 2’s ending. After Georgia’s arrest for murder at her wedding, Season 3 will follow the Millers as they face their new reality. According to the show’s creator, Ginny & Georgia Season 3 will feature “new hurdles, new relationships, and new challenges” for the protagonists. “It’s always been Ginny and Georgia against the world,” said Sarah Lampert, “but the world has never come for them quite as hard as it will in Season 3.” When the season premieres, fans will eventually learn what became of Georgia and her kids after her arrest for Tom’s murder.
3. Tires Season 2
Tires didn’t seem like a show that’d get the green light for another season. Season 1 premiered in May 2023, following Shane (Shane Gillis) and Will (Steve Gerben) as they bicker around the latter’s struggling auto shop. Tires Season 2 is scheduled for release alongside Ginny & Georgia Season 3 on June 5. The official synopsis for the second season, as culled from Netflix’s Tudum, reads: “After the unexpected success of their big marketing idea, Will and Shane rush to grow personally and professionally without fully realizing the cost of doing business.”
4. FUBAR Season 2
Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro, FUBAR captivated viewers with its unique narrative about a dysfunctional relationship between a father and his daughter, both of whom work for the CIA. After Season 1 debuted on May 25, 2023, it left fans puzzling over several lingering threads, which the second installment is expected to address. FUBAR Season 2 is set to premiere on June 12, 2025.
The new addition will have the characters working together to get out of the tough situation they were roped into in Season 1. “Whether the characters are blood relations, colleagues, former spouses, or total weirdos, they are family, and they know the only way they are going to survive is as a family working together,” Nick Santora told Tudum. “They’re going to have to do so if they don’t want the world to end as we know it,” added the show’s creator.
5. Squid Game Season 3
The South Korean conspiracy thriller solidified its debut season’s enormous success in December 2024, when Season 2 premiered. The critical and global acclaim of the first two seasons fuels much anticipation for the third and final chapter scheduled for release on June 27, 2025. After Season 2’s cliffhanger ending, Squid Game Season 3 will follow Gi-hun and other surviving players as they partake in deadlier games. In a nutshell, the final season will have Front Man go all out to crush Gi-hun’s will. How the protagonist handles that is left for the fandom to discover when the season premieres.
6. The Sandman Season 2
Netflix’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s dark fantasy debuted on August 5, 2022, and became the top show on the platform three days later. Given its massive viewership, positive reviews, and approval ratings, the series was renewed for a second season that November. When the show returns for Season 2, fans expect it to resolve all the pending questions from Season 1.
The Sandman Season 2 will roll out in two volumes. While Volume 1 has been scheduled to premiere on July 3, 2025, Volume 2 will be released on July 24. Also the final season, the upcoming installment will follow Dream on a journey of redemption to save himself alongside his kingdom and the Waking world.
7. Wednesday Season 2
Perhaps the most anticipated show returning to Netflix this summer, Wednesday Season 2 will also be released in two parts. Part 1 is scheduled for August 6, 2025, and Part 2 for September 3. Apart from winning four Primetime Emmys out of 12 nominations, Season 1 is now the most popular show of all time on Netflix.
So, expectations are high for the second entry, which will continue telling the story of Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) at Nevermore Academy. The official synopsis for the new season reveals that the eccentric psychic will be dealing with “family, friends, and old adversaries” in a way that propels “her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem.” Pending its arrival, here are 5 unresolved questions from Season 1 for the upcoming installment.
