Why Fubar Can Be Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Long-Awaited Comeback

Fubar star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in Hollywood across the 1980s and 90s. His career-defining titular role as The Terminator in 1984 propelled him into massive superstardom, setting him on a path to become one of the biggest action-hero figures in cinema history. He showcased not only great ability within action movies, but also in comedies like Kindergarten Cop and Twins.
After retiring from acting and venturing into politics, Schwarzenegger returned to Hollywood a decade later with movies like The Expendables, Escape Plan, and Terminator Genisys. While his returning efforts offered some solid nostalgia and excitement, he has yet to showcase a triumphant comeback role. However, Netflix’s spy series, Fubar, could be Schwarzenegger’s vehicle for a big career revival.
Schwarzenegger’s Old Rival Could Have Set Him Up For Massive Success
At the peak of Schwarzenegger’s fame, blockbuster movie stars rarely crossed over into TV roles. In fact, those that did so were often looked upon as struggling actors who were taking a step back. Around the mid-2010s, this all changed when streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime boasted a surge in limited TV series.
Schwarzenegger’s long-time rival (and now good friend) Sylvester Stallone, took his first leap into TV in 2022 with Tulsa King. After garnering strong critical acclaim and solid ratings, Tulsa King Season 2 has been greenlit and Schwarzenegger has found some inspiration from his old rival. Fubar will mark Arnold Schwarzenegger’s first lead role in a TV show, and the action comedy is looking to be the comeback he has been waiting for.
Why Fubar Was The Right Choice For Schwarzenegger’s Next Career Move
After returning to movies with a role in Sylvester Stallone’s The Expendables in 2011, Schwarzenegger would reprise his role as The Terminator in Terminator Genisys and Terminator: Dark Fate. Despite the movies being endorsed by James Cameron and showcasing some impressive new feet in special effects, they failed to serve as Schwarzenegger’s jubilant comebacks. After not receiving the welcome back he had hoped for, Schwarzenegger set his sights on smaller-budget indie flicks like Maggie and Aftermath. While he displayed a more vulnerable side with two weighty, dramatic renditions, the films flopped at the box office.
By embracing the power of streaming platforms with Fubar, Netflix’s original series can finally serve as a sizeable return for Schwarzenegger. The story of a father and daughter who discover they are both spies takes inspiration from 1994’s True Lies, yet also gives Schwarzenegger the opportunity to expand on a role he knows worked well in the past. Without relying on catchphrases and constant nods to The Terminator franchise, Schwarzenegger has the access to fully lead a hefty project where he can showcase his strongest attributes, blending dazzling action with slick and dry humor. Moving on to a new chapter in his career with Fubar can introduce Schwarzenegger to new generations who are unfamiliar of his presence and cinematic prowess.
Fubar releases on Netflix May 25, 2023. Schwarzenegger stars alongside Monica Barbaro, Adam Pally, and Travis Van Winkle. The series was written by Prison Break alumni Nick Santora.