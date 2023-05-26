Home
Why Fubar Can Be Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Long-Awaited Comeback

Why Fubar Can Be Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Long-Awaited Comeback

1 min ago
Why Fubar Can Be Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Long-Awaited Comeback
Home
Why Fubar Can Be Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Long-Awaited Comeback

Why Fubar Can Be Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Long-Awaited Comeback

1 min ago

Fubar star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in Hollywood across the 1980s and 90s. His career-defining titular role as The Terminator in 1984 propelled him into massive superstardom, setting him on a path to become one of the biggest action-hero figures in cinema history. He showcased not only great ability within action movies, but also in comedies like Kindergarten Cop and Twins.

After retiring from acting and venturing into politics, Schwarzenegger returned to Hollywood a decade later with movies like The Expendables, Escape Plan, and Terminator Genisys. While his returning efforts offered some solid nostalgia and excitement, he has yet to showcase a triumphant comeback role. However, Netflix’s spy series, Fubar, could be Schwarzenegger’s vehicle for a big career revival.

Schwarzenegger’s Old Rival Could Have Set Him Up For Massive Success

Escape Plan Screengrab

At the peak of Schwarzenegger’s fame, blockbuster movie stars rarely crossed over into TV roles. In fact, those that did so were often looked upon as struggling actors who were taking a step back. Around the mid-2010s, this all changed when streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime boasted a surge in limited TV series.

Schwarzenegger’s long-time rival (and now good friend) Sylvester Stallone, took his first leap into TV in 2022 with Tulsa King. After garnering strong critical acclaim and solid ratings, Tulsa King Season 2 has been greenlit and Schwarzenegger has found some inspiration from his old rival. Fubar will mark Arnold Schwarzenegger’s first lead role in a TV show, and the action comedy is looking to be the comeback he has been waiting for.

Why Fubar Was The Right Choice For Schwarzenegger’s Next Career Move

Fubar Netflix

After returning to movies with a role in Sylvester Stallone’s The Expendables in 2011, Schwarzenegger would reprise his role as The Terminator in Terminator Genisys and Terminator: Dark Fate. Despite the movies being endorsed by James Cameron and showcasing some impressive new feet in special effects, they failed to serve as Schwarzenegger’s jubilant comebacks. After not receiving the welcome back he had hoped for, Schwarzenegger set his sights on smaller-budget indie flicks like Maggie and Aftermath. While he displayed a more vulnerable side with two weighty, dramatic renditions, the films flopped at the box office.

By embracing the power of streaming platforms with Fubar, Netflix’s original series can finally serve as a sizeable return for Schwarzenegger. The story of a father and daughter who discover they are both spies takes inspiration from 1994’s True Lies, yet also gives Schwarzenegger the opportunity to expand on a role he knows worked well in the past. Without relying on catchphrases and constant nods to The Terminator franchise, Schwarzenegger has the access to fully lead a hefty project where he can showcase his strongest attributes, blending dazzling action with slick and dry humor. Moving on to a new chapter in his career with Fubar can introduce Schwarzenegger to new generations who are unfamiliar of his presence and cinematic prowess.

Fubar releases on Netflix May 25, 2023. Schwarzenegger stars alongside Monica Barbaro, Adam Pally, and Travis Van Winkle. The series was written by Prison Break alumni Nick Santora.

Read next:

Related Posts
Chinatown
Prequel Series To the Movie “Chinatown” in Development at Netflix
December 5, 2019
It’s Time for a Miss USA Pageant Documentary
May 4, 2019
Jeremy Piven’s Statement Does Prove a Very Strong Point
November 12, 2017
Supernatural: Spinoff Series Wayward Sisters Cast Revealed
July 30, 2017
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Joe Millionaire
May 25, 2022
Saved by the Bell Season 4
The Best ‘Saved by the Bell’ Season 4 Episodes
March 5, 2015

About The Author

Matthew C. F
More from this Author

Matthew is a lover of all things TV and Film. An over consumer you might say. He has a passion for writing and creating and has written over 10 feature films, a handful of TV pilots and is currently writing his first novel.

Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.